Fractional shares allow you to own part of a big-name stock without the large price tag

Buying into big shot companies like Amazon and Google comes at a high cost. With a single share price over $2,000 as of this writing, it may seem that investing in these companies is reserved for wealthier individuals.

The good news, however, is that you can still get in on these pricey stocks without having thousands of dollars. Many investment platforms these days offer the opportunity to purchase partial shares of stocks, which is also known as fractional share investing.

In short, purchasing a fractional share means you're buying a portion of a single share instead of one whole share of a company. Not only do fractional shares allow you to get in on big-name brands without committing to a whole share, but holding onto these established brands for the long run can certainly pay off.

"Fractional share investing is a trading function that brought Wall Street closer to Main Street," Kevin Driscoll, vice president of advisory services at Navy Federal Investment Services tells Select. In other words, investors can purchase stocks based on how much they want to spend: They can buy specific dollar amounts of stocks or exchange-traded funds (also called EFTs) and the trading platform then calculates what combination of full and/or partial shares are needed to execute the trade, Driscoll explains.