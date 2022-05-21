Fractional shares allow you to own part of a big-name stock without the large price tag

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

Buying into big shot companies like Amazon and Google comes at a high cost. With a single share price over $2,000 as of this writing, it may seem that investing in these companies is reserved for wealthier individuals. The good news, however, is that you can still get in on these pricey stocks without having thousands of dollars. Many investment platforms these days offer the opportunity to purchase partial shares of stocks, which is also known as fractional share investing. In short, purchasing a fractional share means you're buying a portion of a single share instead of one whole share of a company. Not only do fractional shares allow you to get in on big-name brands without committing to a whole share, but holding onto these established brands for the long run can certainly pay off. "Fractional share investing is a trading function that brought Wall Street closer to Main Street," Kevin Driscoll, vice president of advisory services at Navy Federal Investment Services tells Select. In other words, investors can purchase stocks based on how much they want to spend: They can buy specific dollar amounts of stocks or exchange-traded funds (also called EFTs) and the trading platform then calculates what combination of full and/or partial shares are needed to execute the trade, Driscoll explains.

Are fractional shares right for you?

Although every individual's financial situation is different, Driscoll suggests that fractional share investing is generally good for everyone. Fractional shares give those just starting out with a limited budget access to the market, plus they allow you to invest a specific dollar amount on a regular basis and help to diversify your portfolio with a wider range of stocks or ETFs. Charles Schwab, for example, lets investors purchase a fractional share of any stock listed in the S&P 500 through its Schwab Stock Slices™ program, allowing you to buy a single slice (fractional share) or up to 30 slices (30 fractional shares) for as little as $5 per slice. Fractional shares at Schwab are traded commission-free online, similar to regular stocks.

SoFi Invest® is another broker option that offers fractional shares with zero trading commissions. Investors can start with just $5 and access more than 4,000 stocks and ETFs.

What to look out for when buying fractional shares

The idea of getting in on a hot stock like Amazon may be thrilling, but, as always, investors should keep other factors — their investing goals, time horizon, risk tolerance and risk capacity — in mind before buying fractional shares. "First identifying how much money to invest with personal goals in mind will allow everyone to diversify an investment of $100 or $10,000 by purchasing household company names that are familiar to everyone," says Driscoll. There is no limit to the number of fractional shares an investor can buy across different companies. Generally speaking, however, Driscoll says "investors should look at their portfolios from the amount of money invested in each stock or ETF, not the number of shares invested across different companies." If you're an investor with fractional shares, focus on the amount of money invested in each company and how diversified the companies are. The risk is not so much having more shares of one company versus another company, but having too high of a percentage of a portfolio invested in one company or one sector of the market. Purchasing index funds and/or ETFs that track the broader market (i.e. the S&P 500) can help diversify your holdings and protect against risk — many of the top brokerages and investing apps allow you to purchase fractional shares of these types of funds. When choosing an investment platform to purchase fractional shares through, Driscoll recommends looking for one that doesn't charge a fee for each trade placed. Platforms' trading costs or tax implications can have an adverse effect on overall returns when buying or selling partial shares, he explains. And, as with any major investment decision or strategy, we recommend speaking with a financial advisor to help guide you. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

