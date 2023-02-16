Getting your money right: How to invest in a volatile market

Welcome to Select's advice column, Getting Your Money Right , where financial advisor Kristin O'Keeffe Merrick will be answering your pressing money questions. You can read her last installment here on whether to invest in bonds when interest rates are high . Have a question you want to ask? Send us a note at AskSelect@nbcuni.com.

Dear Kristin,

I am completely confused by the markets these days. They are volatile, good news seems to be bad news, bad news is good news — everything seems to be defying the textbooks. Can you shed some light on this and give me thoughts on the year ahead?

Signed,

Confused in Colorado

Dear Confused,

You are not alone, my friend. Many people, including portfolio managers and economists, are just as lost as you are. After wading through the market meltdown of 2022, it feels like we deserve a rally and some peace!

As we all know, 2022 was a year for the history books. Asset markets (both liquid and illiquid) sold off across the board on fears of a recession. This included stocks, bonds, crypto, NFTs, art and classic cars. A recession became a reality when the Federal Reserve started aggressively hiking rates to combat inflation. These rate hikes have continued into 2023, with the Fed deciding on Feb.1 to raise rates by another 25 basis points and leaving the door open for future hikes.

All that said, this doesn't mean assets will continue to fall. In fact, January was a particularly good month for stocks and bonds.

Why the rally? First, many would argue that stocks were oversold by the end of 2022. Lots of investors have started this year with cash to spend and are looking to buy stocks that are "cheap". Cheap means different things to different people, but betting on stocks that fell 40-70% last year could be considered a sensible thing to do.

Some would argue that January's rally was a "dash for trash" (which sounds like a fun T-shirt). But what it means is that investors bought the stocks that got the most beat up in 2022 and didn't buy stocks based on fundamentals.