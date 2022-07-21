If you're relying on your credit card in times of record-high inflation, make sure you do this

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

What if I can't afford to pay my balance in full?

Today's record-high inflation rate may very well make it more difficult to pay off your credit card balance in full by the end of your billing cycle — after all, that's probably why you're using credit cards as payment in the first place, to delay having to fund your purchases right away. In this case, it's best to use a credit card that offers an interest-free period on new purchases, which allows you to buy the things you need while giving you more time to pay them off at no additional cost. For example, you can charge groceries and gas with a 0% APR card to get them now and still have a certain amount of time to collect the funds and fully pay them off. The key to doing this, however, is only stretching out a purchase for as long as the introductory interest-free period lasts. Any remaining balance you have left after this period will incur interest at the regular rate, which could counteract any savings you received during the interest-free period. The no-annual-fee U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card offers one of the longest zero-interest introductory periods on new purchases — with the deadline following your first 20 billing cycles (after, 15.99% to 25.99% variable APR), cardholders have almost two years to pay off any purchases they make today, interest-free.

U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card Learn More On U.S. Bank's secure site Rewards None

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 20 billing cycles on balance transfers and purchases

Regular APR 15.99% - 25.99% (Variable)

Balance transfer fee Either 3% of the amount of each transfer or $5 minimum, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee 2% to 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees. Terms apply.

Another great option for those looking to score interest-free financing and earn more for their spending is the no-annual-fee (see rates and fees) Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express, which gives cardholders more than a year — the first 15 months from the date of account opening, to be exact — to pay off new purchases (after, 15.49% to 26.49% variable APR; see rates and fees). Not only that, American Express recently relaunched its Blue Cash Everyday Card's rewards program to allow cardholders to earn more cash back on gas and online purchases, as well as statement credits for Disney+ bundle subscriptions, among other perks. Terms apply.

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%), 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations , (up to $6,000 per year, then 1%), New! 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%. Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be easily redeemed for statement credits.

Welcome bonus Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card within the first 6 months.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, from the date of account opening

Regular APR 15.49% - 26.49% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

If you're already carrying a credit card balance — hey, this year has been quite expensive — consider applying for a balance transfer credit card, which lets you transfer your outstanding balance and pay it off without accruing any additional interest during an introductory 0% APR period. As if credit card debt wasn't already expensive, the reality is it's getting more costly as the Federal Reserve continues raising rates which will likely increase your credit card's APR. Both the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card and the Citi Simplicity® Card — two no-annual-fee cards — offer no interest for the first 21 months on balance transfers (after, 15.24% to 25.24% and 16.24% to 26.24% variable APR, respectively). For both cards, the balance from your old credit card must be transferred within four months of account opening and there is a balance transfer fee of 5% of each balance transfer, with a $5 minimum. If you happen to have a large amount of credit card debt, it usually makes sense to pay a balance transfer fee, however it's smart to run the numbers before you initiate a balance transfer to make sure the fee you're paying is less than what you would otherwise have to pay in interest.

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card Learn More On Citi's secure site Rewards None

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for 21 months on balance transfers; 0% for 12 months on purchases

Regular APR 15.24% - 25.24% variable

Balance transfer fee 5% of each balance transfer; $5 minimum. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

Balances can be transferred within 4 months from account opening

One of the longest intro periods for balance transfers Cons 3% foreign transaction fee Learn More View More

Citi Simplicity® Card Learn More On Citi's secure site Rewards None

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for 21 months on balance transfers; 0% for 12 months on purchases

Regular APR 16.24% - 26.24% variable

Balance transfer fee 5% of each balance transfer; $5 minimum. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

