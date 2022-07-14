Amex relaunches the Blue Cash Everyday Card: Earn more cash back on gas and online purchases, statement credits for Disney+ bundle and more

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. On Thursday, American Express announced the refreshed version of its Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express, which includes new perks such as higher cash-back earnings for spending at U.S. gas stations and U.S. online retailers, plus monthly statement credits for Home Chef and Disney Bundle subscriptions. Below, Select details the Blue Cash Everyday Card's new features and benefits, as well as a few important things to consider when it comes to getting a new cash-back card.

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

Once approved for the Blue Cash Everyday® Card, you'll can earn a valuable welcome bonus of $200 cash back — in the form of a statement credit — after you spend at least $2,000 within the first six months of card membership. The Blue Cash Everyday® Card lives up to its name as a great choice for making everyday purchases. By spending with the card, you can earn: 3% cash back on groceries at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year, then 1% cash back

3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases on up to $6,000 per year, then 1% cash back

3% cash back for purchases made at U.S. gas stations on up to $6,000 per year, then 1% cash back

1% cash back for all other purchases With the refresh, Amex increased the cash-back rate at gas stations from 2% to 3%, and added a whole new 3% bonus category with U.S. online retail purchases (which should cover a wide variety of purchases). In addition to the rewards opportunities, this card is also a great tool if you're looking to finance large purchases since it comes with a 0% introductory APR offer on purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 months after you open your account (after 15.49% to 26.49%, variable see rates and fees; there is a fee of $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater). This is a great feature as you can make a large purchase, such as a new iPhone, and spread the payments over 15 months without accruing any additional interest charges. The Blue Cash Everyday® Card has also added two new benefits. You'll now be able to earn statement credits for Home Chef and Disney Bundle subscriptions, though you'll need to enroll separately with each one and pay with your card in order to score the discount: A $180 annual credit for Home Chef purchases, in the form of a monthly $15 statement credit

A $7 credit each month (up to $84 each year) when you spend $13.99 or more per month on a subscription to Disney Bundle, which includes access to Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. Enrollment required.

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%), 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations , (up to $6,000 per year, then 1%), New! 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%. Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be easily redeemed for statement credits.

Welcome bonus Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card within the first 6 months.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, from the date of account opening

Regular APR 15.49% - 26.49% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

How to maximize cash-back credit cards

Bottom line

