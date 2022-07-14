Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
Amex relaunches the Blue Cash Everyday Card: Earn more cash back on gas and online purchases, statement credits for Disney+ bundle and more
Here's what you need to know about the newly updated Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express.
On Thursday, American Express announced the refreshed version of its Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express, which includes new perks such as higher cash-back earnings for spending at U.S. gas stations and U.S. online retailers, plus monthly statement credits for Home Chef and Disney Bundle subscriptions.
Below, Select details the Blue Cash Everyday Card's new features and benefits, as well as a few important things to consider when it comes to getting a new cash-back card.
Once approved for the Blue Cash Everyday® Card, you'll can earn a valuable welcome bonus of $200 cash back — in the form of a statement credit — after you spend at least $2,000 within the first six months of card membership.
The Blue Cash Everyday® Card lives up to its name as a great choice for making everyday purchases. By spending with the card, you can earn:
- 3% cash back on groceries at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year, then 1% cash back
- 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases on up to $6,000 per year, then 1% cash back
- 3% cash back for purchases made at U.S. gas stations on up to $6,000 per year, then 1% cash back
- 1% cash back for all other purchases
With the refresh, Amex increased the cash-back rate at gas stations from 2% to 3%, and added a whole new 3% bonus category with U.S. online retail purchases (which should cover a wide variety of purchases).
In addition to the rewards opportunities, this card is also a great tool if you're looking to finance large purchases since it comes with a 0% introductory APR offer on purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 months after you open your account (after 15.49% to 26.49%, variable see rates and fees; there is a fee of $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater). This is a great feature as you can make a large purchase, such as a new iPhone, and spread the payments over 15 months without accruing any additional interest charges.
The Blue Cash Everyday® Card has also added two new benefits. You'll now be able to earn statement credits for Home Chef and Disney Bundle subscriptions, though you'll need to enroll separately with each one and pay with your card in order to score the discount:
- A $180 annual credit for Home Chef purchases, in the form of a monthly $15 statement credit
- A $7 credit each month (up to $84 each year) when you spend $13.99 or more per month on a subscription to Disney Bundle, which includes access to Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. Enrollment required.
How to maximize cash-back credit cards
The Blue Cash Everyday® Card is just one of the many cash-back cards available to consumers. While cash-back credit cards are sometimes considered a less favorable option compared to travel credit cards (since they don't provide a way to earn points and miles to use for travel), for anyone who is just trying to save some money each month, these cards offer an easy way to do that.
If you simply don't want to deal with the extra hassle of redeeming points and miles that comes with a travel rewards credit card but don't need the cash back either, consider using that additional money to invest for the future. For example, if you earned the welcome bonus and spent regularly with the card during the first year, you could earn about $400 in cash back — take that money, which isn't taxable, and invest it in an index fund within a Roth IRA or taxable brokerage account.
You could also save up your earned cash back for a larger splurge. Growing up, my Mom was a very strategic person when it came to her credit card rewards, and since we did very little travel by plane, points and miles weren't really needed. Instead, she used her cash-back credit cards throughout the year and cashed out her earnings as the holiday season approached, using those funds for presents.
Regardless of how you choose to spend your cash-back earnings, the important thing is to choose a card that closely matches your spending patterns. For example, if you regularly shop on Amazon, the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card could earn you solid rewards on your purchases. If you're shopping for groceries a lot, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is a great pick.
Bottom line
The Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express is a solid choice for those who are constantly making purchases at the supermarket, gas station or at online retail shops. It's new perks have only improved on the card's offerings without stripping away any other benefits.
Before applying for your next credit card, check your credit score and ensure that you have enough room in your monthly budget to take on any new expenses. While saving money on your daily purchases can be helpful, it's best to avoid applying for a new card if your credit score isn't where it should be or you're already falling short on your regular monthly payments.
