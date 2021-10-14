Food and gas prices are rising — these credit cards can help you save

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

If your grocery or gas bills are getting more expensive every month, you're not alone. Across the country, Americans are paying more for everyday items. On Oct. 13, the Labor Department reported a 0.4% rise in September's consumer price index (CPI), which measures the average change in consumer prices over time. This surge continues the upward price trend that we've seen play out all year, and it marks an increase from just the month before. In August, the CPI climbed 0.3%. The rise in prices, driven in part by the pandemic's ongoing supply-chain issues, are seen mostly in the cost of food, rent and gasoline.

There are dozens of small ways to make tweaks to your budget to help offset the rise in prices, and credit cards can help. Cardholders with rewards credit cards that offer cash back can redeem their rewards as a statement credit to lower their credit card balance. And certain credit cards are geared specifically toward spending on gas and groceries, so you can save with every swipe.

Cash-back credit cards that reward your grocery and gas purchases

Here are credit cards to consider using next time you shop for food or fuel up, so you can save more on those pricey grocery and gas purchases. Highest cash-back rate on groceries, plus gas rewards: Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express cardholders can earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%) and 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations. Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit. Highest cash-back rate on gas, plus grocery rewards: PNC Cash Rewards® Visa® cardholders earn 4% cash back at gas stations and 2% cash back at grocery stores on up to $8,000 per year in combined purchases in these categories. Solid cash-back rate on groceries and gas and no annual fee: Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express cardholders can earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%) and 2% cash back at U.S. gas stations. Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit. 5% cash back on groceries with high limit, plus a welcome bonus: New cardholders who sign up for the Chase Freedom Flex℠ earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target® or Walmart® purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year. You can also earn a welcome bonus of $200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first three months from account opening. Plus, the Freedom has rotating bonus categories where you can earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in purchases per quarter, and gas is often a bonus category. 5% cash back for online grocery shopping, plus gas rewards: Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature® Card cardholders can earn 5% cash back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market and 2% back at gas stations.

Looking for a more inclusive credit card?

Though there are credit cards on the market today offering lucrative rewards in specific categories like supermarket or fuel purchases, not everyone wants to worry about managing certain bonus categories. If you want a card that offers a solid cash-back program for every type of purchase, consider the Wells Fargo Active CashSM Card. It earns 2% unlimited cash-rewards on all eligible purchases and you won't have to pay an annual fee. Plus, the Active Cash Card comes with a welcome bonus of a $200 cash reward if you spend $1,000 in purchases within three months of opening the card.

Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card Learn More Rewards Unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases

Welcome bonus $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% APR on purchases and qualifying balance transfers for the first 15 months from account opening

Regular APR 14.99% to 24.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Introductory fee of 3% ($5 minimum) for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5% ($5 minimum)

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

