Relying on your credit card to make ends meet? A 0% APR card is more helpful now than ever

You're not alone if the rising costs of everything around you are forcing you to put more of your expenses on a credit card. The latest consumer debt data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York shows that consumers' total credit card balances increased year over year — and they're expected to continue going up. Today's rampant inflation is an obvious trigger, sending many Americans to resort to borrowing more money just to keep up and make ends meet. But while a credit card can help you afford even the basic essentials by not requiring you to pay out of pocket upfront, you can still find yourself sinking fast in expensive debt. That's because credit cards in general have notoriously high interest rates and most of them start charging interest the day you carry a balance into a new billing cycle. The good news is there is one type of credit card that can give you more flexibility during these trying times — without tacking on high interest.

Here's how a 0% APR credit card can help

A 0% APR credit card offers an introductory period of several months with no interest on new purchases, which gives you ample time to pay off your expenses. For example, you can charge groceries, gas and clothing on your card and instead of paying all at once, you can spread out these payments over time. Evident now more than ever before, this type of credit card can be a smart addition to just about anyone's wallet if you're feeling cash-strapped. Consumers relying on their credit card right now should consider some of the best 0% intro APR credit cards on the market. The U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card is a simple option that offers one of the longest zero-interest introductory periods on new purchases, at the first 20 billing cycles (after, 15.24% to 25.24% variable APR). The card also has no annual fee.

If you're looking for a 0% APR card that can do more than just offer an interest-free period, the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express comes with a rewards program, too. The interest-free introductory period is for the first 15 months on purchases from the date of account opening (after, 14.74% to 24.74% variable APR; see rates and fees). Cardholders can get rewarded on that next high grocery bill or pricey gas stop with 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%), 2% cash back at U.S. gas stations and 1% cash back on all other purchases. Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be easily redeemed for statement credits, which can help lower your credit card bill.

Keep in mind that you can only stretch out a purchase for as long as the introductory period lasts and any remaining balance you have after that will incur interest at the regular rate. Since this can counteract any savings you received during the interest-free period, it's key to pay off your balance in full prior to the 0% APR ending. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

