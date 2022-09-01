3 things to do with the money you make while working in college

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

It's that time of year again when you're heading back to college — and kudos to you if you're starting a new job or picking up an old one back on campus. While that is a great first step in itself, your next best move is figuring out just what to do with the money you'll be making there. While money management may not be top of mind between your studies and busy social calendar, the earlier you establish good financial habits, the better off you'll be in your years post-graduation. Below, Select outlines three steps to ensure the money you're earning is put to good use for the future you.

1. Set up a savings account

LendingClub High-Yield Savings Learn More LendingClub Bank, N.A., Member FDIC Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 2.07%

Minimum balance No minimum balance requirement after $100.00 to open the account

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions None

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fees N/A

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes See our methodology, terms apply.

Marcus by Goldman Sachs High Yield Online Savings Learn More Goldman Sachs Bank USA is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 1.70%

Minimum balance None to open; $1 to earn interest

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle *The 6/statement cycle withdrawal limit is waived during the coronavirus outbreak under Regulation D

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fees N/A

Offer checking account? No

Offer ATM card? No Terms apply.

2. Get a credit card

Discover it® Student Cash Back Learn More On Discover's secure site Rewards Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and when you pay using PayPal, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases – automatically.

Welcome bonus Discover will match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for 6 months on purchases

Regular APR 15.24% - 24.24% Variable

Balance transfer fee 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Fair / New to Credit *See rates and fees, terms apply.

3. Open a Roth IRA

After starting to save and build credit, college students can use any income they earn to start investing for retirement. We know it sounds like it's a lifetime away when you're in your early 20s, but you'll give your nest egg more time to grow if you begin now on versus later in life. A Roth IRA — short for individual retirement account — stands out for younger retirement savers since it has you contribute after-tax dollars. Later in retirement, withdrawals are tax-free as long as the account has been open for at least five years. For that reason, Roth IRAs are most likely better for younger investors who are early in their careers and planning to have more income (and a higher tax rate) when they retire. For accounts that are open five years or longer, too, there are times when you can withdraw early from your Roth IRA investment gains with 0% penalty and income tax — qualified reasons include a first-time home purchase or to build or rebuild a home. College students can look to open a Roth IRA via robo-advisors such as Betterment and Wealthfront, both of which will manage your investments for you so you can take a more hands-off approach.

Wealthfront IRA Learn More Information about Wealthfront has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by Wealthfront prior to publication. Minimum deposit $500

Fees Fees may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. Zero account, transfer, trading or commission fees (fund ratios may apply). Wealthfront annual management advisory fee is 0.25% of your account balance

Bonus None

Investment options Stocks, bonds, ETFs, cash, real estate, natural resources and dividend stocks

Educational resources Offers free financial planning for college planning, retirement and homebuying Terms apply.

Bottom line

Though it can be hard to not spend your college job money right away, putting a portion of it into savings, using it to pay off a starter credit card or investing it for retirement are three ways to really make your hard-earned money work for you. Remember that the earlier you start doing these things, the better off your financial picture will be months and years down the road as you enjoy "adulthood."

For rates and fees for the Discover it® Student Cash Back card, click here.

