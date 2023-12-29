3 reasons why buying life insurance should be your 2024 New Year's resolution

It's that time of year when many of us decide on our New Year's resolutions. It's not uncommon to make financial resolutions — like saving for a child's college education or finally building up an emergency fund. Life insurance isn't the most exciting topic, but it's critical if you have people depending on you. The right policy can help make sure those other goals are met, even if something unexpected happens. "Unfortunately, life does happen and a lot of unforeseen things do arise," said Brian Steiner, executive director of the insurance nonprofit Life Happens. "If there's a premature death, your plan goes out the window. A lot of people are left scrambling." Here are three reasons why applying for life insurance — or making sure you have enough coverage —should be at the top of your list of New Year's resolutions for 2024.

1. Life insurance is relatively inexpensive

More than half of Americans (55%) overestimate the price of insurance premiums by three times their actual cost, according to the report from LIMRA and Life Happens. A healthy 30-year-old male will only pay about $29 on average for a 20-year, $500,000 term life policy, according to Policygenius. For a female, it's just $23 a month. Term life insurance does expire after a set amount of time — usually between 10 and 30 years — and it doesn't build cash value like permanent life insurance. But the affordability of term life makes it a good option if cost is what's been holding you back. Guardian Life, our overall top pick for term life insurance, even allows policyholders to convert their policy into a permanent one in the first five years.

Guardian Life Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

App available Yes

Policy highlights Guardian offers a variety of policies, including term, whole and universal. It also offers term policies that can be converted into whole or universal life policies, along with strong financial strength ratings.

Haven Life's affordable premiums make it another solid choice. Some policies can be purchased entirely online without a medical exam.

Haven Life Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

App available No

Policy highlights Haven Life offers coverage issued by MassMutual and C.M. Life Insurance Company, a company rated highly for its customer satisfaction and financial security. It offers term insurance both with and without a medical exam.

2. The coverage you get from work may not be enough

While some employers offer group life insurance as a workplace benefit, the policy is usually limited to one to two times your yearly income. That will likely fall short, considering many experts recommend coverage equal to ten times your salary.



Employer-sponsored policies usually aren't portable: If you leave the company, your coverage goes away, too. An individual life insurance policy ensures you have protection no matter where your career goes. It also gives you the flexibility to customize your policy with riders. And if you want a permanent life insurance policy that builds cash value and doesn't expire, you'll need to look outside your job. CNBC Select named Pacific Life the best provider of universal life insurance while MassMutual earned top marks for whole life insurance.

Pacific Life Life Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

App available No

Policy highlights Pacific Life offers permanent life insurance policies in addition to term insurance. A number of riders make it possible to customize the policy to fit your needs.

MassMutual Life Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

App available Yes

Policy highlights MassMutual has been in business for over 170 years, and carries the highest ratings for financial security from AM Best.

3. It's easier to get life insurance when you're younger

While many factors go into determining the cost of life insurance, age plays a significant role. "The longer you wait to get it, the more expensive it can be," Steiner said. According to Policygenius, the average 30-year-old male will pay $34 a month for a 20-year, $500,000 term life insurance policy. For a 45-year-old, the same policy will average $72 a month, more than double. In addition, the longer you wait to take out a policy, the more likely you are to develop age-related health complications — like heart disease, high blood pressure or diabetes — that can raise your premiums or make it harder to qualify for coverage at all.

Bottom line

Life insurance can be an affordable way to ensure your family will always be provided for. Make getting all the coverage you need one of your chief goals for 2024.

Meet our experts

At CNBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. For this story, we interviewed Brian Steiner, executive director of the life insurance nonprofit Life Happens. Steiner previously served as vice president of business development and strategic partnerships for Life Happens' parent organization, the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors, and as president of United Wealth Advisors Group.

