Just in time for the holidays: Amazon Prime Visa offering $200 gift card welcome bonus

Both new and existing Prime Visa cardholders are in for an extra treat as they work their way through their holiday shopping list this year. If you're interested in signing up for this Amazon credit card, you'll immediately earn a welcome bonus of a $200 Amazon gift card upon approval from now through Dec. 4, 2023. This is double the $100 Amazon gift card the Prime Visa typically offers new cardholders, so if you've been toying with the idea of getting this card, now's the time to move.

Prime Visa Rewards Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), 10% back or more on a rotating selection of products and categories at Amazon.com, unlimited 1% back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Get a $200 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members

Annual fee $0 (but Prime membership is required)

Intro APR None

Regular APR 19.49% - 27.49% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 4% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Both new and existing cardholders can take advantage of a limited-time offer of 10% cash back on eligible gift purchases. The selection of eligible gift purchases spans multiple shopping categories, so you have a ton of choices to shop and save on. On top of that, if you have an eligible Prime membership and either a Prime Visa or another eligible Prime card, you can now earn an extra 1% cash back on orders if you choose the No-Rush Shipping option at checkout. Since cardholders with an eligible Prime membership already earn 5% back on their Amazon purchases, this brings the total rewards potential to up to 6% cash back on your orders. This offer is valid from now through Dec. 28, 2023. CNBC Select highlights what you need to know about the offer, details about the Amazon credit card and which purchases qualify for 10% back in rewards.

Amazon Prime Visa Card elevated welcome offer and bonus rewards

Now through Dec. 4, new Prime Visa applicants will receive a $200 Amazon gift card immediately upon approval with no minimum spending requirement. The gift card will be automatically loaded onto your Amazon account so you can use it immediately. Prime Visa cardholders need to have an Amazon Prime account to qualify for the card, although you can still get an Amazon credit card without a Prime membership. However, non-Prime members will earn less cash back on their Amazon and Whole Foods purchases instead of the 5% enjoyed by Prime members. Read more: How to get an Amazon Prime membership for free But it doesn't stop there. Cardholders can also take advantage of 10% back when purchasing items from a variety of categories, including Amazon devices, home, kitchen, electronics, furniture and more. For example, you can get 10% cash back on select Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, Kindle e-readers, TVs and more. You can find all eligible products here but note that the 10% cash back deal expires at different times for different products. Plus, Prime Visa and Amazon Visa cardholders can now take advantage of My Chase Plan®. My Chase Plan® is a digital feature from Chase that allows eligible cardholders to pay off a purchase (of at least $100) in fixed monthly installments over a period of time. You won't be charged interest on the monthly amount and My Chase Plan can only be used on purchases of at least $100. Amazon Visa and Prime Visa cardholders can now use this feature by selecting a recent transaction (remember, it needs to be at least $100) and choosing a repayment timeframe and monthly amount that works best for them.

Other great credit cards to earn rewards on Amazon purchases

While avid Amazon shoppers are likely to get the most out of the Prime Visa, especially for upcoming Black Friday sales, several other travel and cash-back credit cards offer compelling rewards when shopping at the online retail giant. Here are a few of our favorite cards for Amazon purchases:

The Platinum Card® from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel, 1X points on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $8,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Apply and select your preferred metal Card design: classic Platinum Card®, Platinum x Kehinde Wiley, or Platinum x Julie Mehretu.

Annual fee $695

Intro APR None

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit Needed Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply. Read our The Platinum Card® from American Express review.

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card Learn More On Wells Fargo secure site Rewards None

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers.

Regular APR 18.24%, 24.74%, or 29.99% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Balance transfers fee of 5%, min $5.

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees. Terms apply.

Citi Double Cash® Card Learn More On Citi's secure site Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, for a limited time, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked on the Citi Travel℠ portal through 12/31/24

Welcome bonus Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 18 months on balance transfers; N/A for purchases

Regular APR 19.24% - 29.24% variable

Balance transfer fee For balance transfers completed within 4 months of account opening, an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies; after that, a balance transfer fee of 5% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Fair/Good/Excellent

See rates and fees. Terms apply. Read our Citi Double Cash® Card review.

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter! Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bottom line

If you haven't already started thinking about holiday shopping, Amazon's Prime Visa welcome offer might inspire you to sign up and start working your way through your list. And if the online retailer isn't your cup of tea, don't forget that there are plenty of 0% APR cards, travel cards, and rewards cards that help you make the most from every swipe. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

For rates and fees of the Platinum Card from American Express, click here. Information about Amazon credit cards has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer prior to publication; if you purchase something through Select links, we may earn a commission.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.