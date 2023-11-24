Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

More details
National Debt Relief
Learn More
Terms Apply
National Debt Relief
National Debt Relief helps consumers with over $10,000 of unsecured debt and has operated since 2009
UFB Secure Savings
Learn More
Terms Apply
UFB Secure Savings
Up to 5.25% APY on one of our top picks for best savings accounts plus, no monthly fee
Freedom Debt Relief
Learn More
Terms Apply
Freedom Debt Relief
Freedom Debt Relief can help clients get started without fees up front
LendingClub High-Yield Savings
Learn More
Terms Apply
LendingClub High-Yield Savings
Our top pick for best savings accounts for its strong APY and an ATM card with no ATM fees
Rocket Mortgage
Learn More
Terms Apply
Rocket Mortgage
Rates could continue to rise - look into refinancing with one of our top picks.
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links. Read more about Select on CNBC and on NBC News, and click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.

Find the best credit card for you

Learn More
Credit Cards

Just in time for the holidays: Amazon Prime Visa offering $200 gift card welcome bonus

If you've been eyeing the Amazon Prime Visa card, now's a good time to take the plunge.

thumbnail
Jasmin Suknanan
Share

Both new and existing Prime Visa cardholders are in for an extra treat as they work their way through their holiday shopping list this year.

If you're interested in signing up for this Amazon credit card, you'll immediately earn a welcome bonus of a $200 Amazon gift card upon approval from now through Dec. 4, 2023. This is double the $100 Amazon gift card the Prime Visa typically offers new cardholders, so if you've been toying with the idea of getting this card, now's the time to move.

Prime Visa

  • Rewards

    Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), 10% back or more on a rotating selection of products and categories at Amazon.com, unlimited 1% back on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Get a $200 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members

  • Annual fee

    $0 (but Prime membership is required)

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    19.49% - 27.49% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    Either $5 or 4% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

 

Both new and existing cardholders can take advantage of a limited-time offer of 10% cash back on eligible gift purchases. The selection of eligible gift purchases spans multiple shopping categories, so you have a ton of choices to shop and save on.

On top of that, if you have an eligible Prime membership and either a Prime Visa or another eligible Prime card, you can now earn an extra 1% cash back on orders if you choose the No-Rush Shipping option at checkout. Since cardholders with an eligible Prime membership already earn 5% back on their Amazon purchases, this brings the total rewards potential to up to 6% cash back on your orders. This offer is valid from now through Dec. 28, 2023.

CNBC Select highlights what you need to know about the offer, details about the Amazon credit card and which purchases qualify for 10% back in rewards.

Amazon Prime Visa Card elevated welcome offer and bonus rewards

Now through Dec. 4, new Prime Visa applicants will receive a $200 Amazon gift card immediately upon approval with no minimum spending requirement. The gift card will be automatically loaded onto your Amazon account so you can use it immediately.

Prime Visa cardholders need to have an Amazon Prime account to qualify for the card, although you can still get an Amazon credit card without a Prime membership. However, non-Prime members will earn less cash back on their Amazon and Whole Foods purchases instead of the 5% enjoyed by Prime members.

Read more: How to get an Amazon Prime membership for free

But it doesn't stop there. Cardholders can also take advantage of 10% back when purchasing items from a variety of categories, including Amazon devices, home, kitchen, electronics, furniture and more. For example, you can get 10% cash back on select Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, Kindle e-readers, TVs and more. You can find all eligible products here but note that the 10% cash back deal expires at different times for different products.

Plus, Prime Visa and Amazon Visa cardholders can now take advantage of My Chase Plan®. My Chase Plan® is a digital feature from Chase that allows eligible cardholders to pay off a purchase (of at least $100) in fixed monthly installments over a period of time. You won't be charged interest on the monthly amount and My Chase Plan can only be used on purchases of at least $100.

Amazon Visa and Prime Visa cardholders can now use this feature by selecting a recent transaction (remember, it needs to be at least $100) and choosing a repayment timeframe and monthly amount that works best for them.

Other great credit cards to earn rewards on Amazon purchases

While avid Amazon shoppers are likely to get the most out of the Prime Visa, especially for upcoming Black Friday sales, several other travel and cash-back credit cards offer compelling rewards when shopping at the online retail giant.

Here are a few of our favorite cards for Amazon purchases:

The Platinum Card® from American Express

Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel, 1X points on all other eligible purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $8,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Apply and select your preferred metal Card design: classic Platinum Card®, Platinum x Kehinde Wiley, or Platinum x Julie Mehretu.

  • Annual fee

    $695

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    See Pay Over Time APR

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit Needed

    Excellent/Good

  • See rates and fees, terms apply.

Read our The Platinum Card® from American Express review.

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

Learn More
On Wells Fargo secure site

  • Rewards

    None

  • Welcome bonus

    None

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers.

  • Regular APR

    18.24%, 24.74%, or 29.99% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

  • Balance transfer fee

    Balance transfers fee of 5%, min $5.

  • Foreign transaction fee

    3%

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees. Terms apply.

Citi Double Cash® Card

Learn More
On Citi's secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, for a limited time, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked on the Citi Travel℠ portal through 12/31/24

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    0% for the first 18 months on balance transfers; N/A for purchases

  • Regular APR

    19.24% - 29.24% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    For balance transfers completed within 4 months of account opening, an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies; after that, a balance transfer fee of 5% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies

  • Foreign transaction fee

    3%

  • Credit needed

    Fair/Good/Excellent

  • See rates and fees. Terms apply.

Read our Citi Double Cash® Card review.

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter!

Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bottom line

If you haven't already started thinking about holiday shopping, Amazon's Prime Visa welcome offer might inspire you to sign up and start working your way through your list. And if the online retailer isn't your cup of tea, don't forget that there are plenty of 0% APR cards, travel cards, and rewards cards that help you make the most from every swipe.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal financetech and toolswellness and more, and follow us on FacebookInstagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

For rates and fees of the Platinum Card from American Express, click here.

Information about Amazon credit cards has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer prior to publication; if you purchase something through Select links, we may earn a commission.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
Chime
Learn More
Terms Apply
Chime
Get paid early with direct deposit and pay no overdraft, transfer, or minimum balance fees
Latest