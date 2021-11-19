Amazon credit cards offering up to $200 welcome bonus, 10% back on select products

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Until Nov. 30, new and existing Amazon credit cardholders are in for an extra treat. If you're interested in signing up for an Amazon credit card, you'll earn an increased welcome bonus of either a $100 or $200 Amazon gift card immediately upon approval. Additionally, both new and existing cardholders can take advantage of 10% back in rewards on eligible gift purchases. Select highlights what you need to know about the offer, details about each Amazon credit card and which purchases qualify for 10% back in rewards.

Subscribe to the Select Newsletter! Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.

Amazon Cards' elevated welcome offer and bonus rewards

Amazon currently offers two unsecured rewards credit cards: the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card and the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card. The former option requires cardholders to have an Amazon Prime account, while the latter doesn't. However, each card offers benefits like cash back at Amazon and Whole Foods — among other perks. Through Nov. 30, new card applicants will receive the following welcome bonuses immediately upon approval with no minimum spending requirement: Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card: $200 Amazon gift card

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card Learn More Information about the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 5% cash back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market; 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores; 1% back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus $200 Amazon.com gift card upon approval

Annual fee $0 (but Prime membership is required)

Intro APR None

Regular APR 14.24% to 22.24% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, $5 minimum

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

$150 Amazon.com gift card upon approval, with no spending requirements

5% back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons Prime membership is required

The 5% back on groceries only applies to groceries bought on Amazon.com or at Whole Foods Market Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $590

$590 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,352 Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card: $100 Amazon gift card

Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card Learn More Information about the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 3% cash back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market; 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores; 1% back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus $100 Amazon.com gift card upon approval

Annual fee $0

Intro APR None

Regular APR 14.24% to 22.24% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, $5 minimum

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

No Prime membership required

$50 Amazon gift card upon approval, with no spending requirements

3% back at Amazon and Whole Foods Market

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons The 3% back on groceries only applies to groceries bought on Amazon or at Whole Foods Market Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $399

$399 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $1,835 Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

In addition, cardholders can take advantage of 10% back when purchasing items from a variety of categories, including: toys, smart home devices, computers, home, kitchen, TVs, office products, and more. For example you can get 10% back on Select Beats headphones, Kindle e-readers, cameras and more. You can find all eligible products here and you'll have to make your purchases by Nov. 30 to earn the increased rewards.

Other great credit cards to earn rewards on Amazon purchases

While those two cards are designed for avid Amazon shoppers and can be useful for its upcoming Black Friday sales, there are several other travel and cash-back credit cards that are rewarding when shopping at the online retail giant. Here are a few of our favorite cards for Amazon purchases:

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card Rewards Unlimited 2X miles on all eligible purchases and, when booking via Capital One Travel, 5X miles on flights and 10X miles on hotels and rental cars

Welcome bonus 100,000 bonus miles after spending $10,000 on purchases within the first six months of account opening

Annual fee $395

Intro APR None

Regular APR 16.99-23.99% variable APR

Balance transfer fee Either $10 or 4% of the amount of each transaction, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fees $0

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

The Platinum Card® from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 10X points on eligible purchases on the card at restaurants worldwide and when you shop small in the U.S., on up to $25,000 in combined purchases, during your first 6 months of card membership, 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel (starting January 1, 2021, this applies on up to $500,000 per calendar year), 5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 100,000 Membership Rewards® points after spending $6,000 within 6 months of account opening

Annual fee $695

Intro APR None

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit Needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card Learn More On Wells Fargo's secure site Rewards None

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR Introductory 0% APR on purchases and qualifying balance transfers for the first 18 months from account opening; extension of up to 3 months (totally 21 months) with on-time minimum payments during the intro and extension periods

Regular APR 12.99% to 24.99% variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Introductory fee of 3% ($5 minimum) for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5% ($5 minimum)

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees. Terms apply.

Citi® Double Cash Card Learn More On Citi's secure site Rewards 2% cash back: 1% on all eligible purchases and an additional 1% after you pay your credit card bill

Welcome bonus No current offer

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 18 months on balance transfers; N/A for purchases

Regular APR 13.99% - 23.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee For balance transfers completed within 4 months of account opening, an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies; after that, a balance transfer fee of 5% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Good/Excellent Terms apply.

Bottom line

For rates and fees of the Platinum Card from American Express, click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.