Select’s editorial team independently created this content. We may receive a commission from affiliate partner links. Click here to read more about Select. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
Credit Cards

Amazon credit cards offering up to $200 welcome bonus, 10% back on select products

If you're doing your holiday shopping through Amazon, consider one of the retailer's credit cards.

Brett Holzhauer@brett_holzhauer
Twenty20
Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Until Nov. 30, new and existing Amazon credit cardholders are in for an extra treat.

If you're interested in signing up for an Amazon credit card, you'll earn an increased welcome bonus of either a $100 or $200 Amazon gift card immediately upon approval. Additionally, both new and existing cardholders can take advantage of 10% back in rewards on eligible gift purchases.

Select highlights what you need to know about the offer, details about each Amazon credit card and which purchases qualify for 10% back in rewards.

Amazon Cards' elevated welcome offer and bonus rewards

Amazon currently offers two unsecured rewards credit cards: the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card and the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card.

The former option requires cardholders to have an Amazon Prime account, while the latter doesn't. However, each card offers benefits like cash back at Amazon and Whole Foods — among other perks.

Through Nov. 30, new card applicants will receive the following welcome bonuses immediately upon approval with no minimum spending requirement:

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card

Learn More
Information about the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

  • Rewards

    5% cash back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market; 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores; 1% back on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    $200 Amazon.com gift card upon approval

  • Annual fee

    $0 (but Prime membership is required)

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    14.24% to 22.24% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, $5 minimum

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See our methodology, terms apply.

Pros

  • No annual fee
  • $150 Amazon.com gift card upon approval, with no spending requirements
  • 5% back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market
  • No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.

Cons

  • Prime membership is required
  • The 5% back on groceries only applies to groceries bought on Amazon.com or at Whole Foods Market
  • Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $590
  • Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,352

Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus

Learn More
View More

Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card

Learn More
Information about the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

  • Rewards

    3% cash back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market; 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores; 1% back on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    $100 Amazon.com gift card upon approval

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    14.24% to 22.24% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, $5 minimum

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See our methodology, terms apply.

Pros

  • No annual fee
  • No Prime membership required
  • $50 Amazon gift card upon approval, with no spending requirements
  • 3% back at Amazon and Whole Foods Market
  • No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.

Cons

  • The 3% back on groceries only applies to groceries bought on Amazon or at Whole Foods Market
  • Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $399
  • Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $1,835

Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus

Learn More
View More

In addition, cardholders can take advantage of 10% back when purchasing items from a variety of categories, including: toys, smart home devices, computers, home, kitchen, TVs, office products, and more. For example you can get 10% back on Select Beats headphones, Kindle e-readers, cameras and more. You can find all eligible products here and you'll have to make your purchases by Nov. 30 to earn the increased rewards.

Other great credit cards to earn rewards on Amazon purchases

While those two cards are designed for avid Amazon shoppers and can be useful for its upcoming Black Friday sales, there are several other travel and cash-back credit cards that are rewarding when shopping at the online retail giant.

Here are a few of our favorite cards for Amazon purchases:

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

  • Rewards

    Unlimited 2X miles on all eligible purchases and, when booking via Capital One Travel, 5X miles on flights and 10X miles on hotels and rental cars

  • Welcome bonus

    100,000 bonus miles after spending $10,000 on purchases within the first six months of account opening

  • Annual fee

    $395

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    16.99-23.99% variable APR

  • Balance transfer fee

    Either $10 or 4% of the amount of each transaction, whichever is greater.

  • Foreign transaction fees

    $0

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

The Platinum Card® from American Express

Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 10X points on eligible purchases on the card at restaurants worldwide and when you shop small in the U.S., on up to $25,000 in combined purchases, during your first 6 months of card membership, 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel (starting January 1, 2021, this applies on up to $500,000 per calendar year), 5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel, 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    100,000 Membership Rewards® points after spending $6,000 within 6 months of account opening

  • Annual fee

    $695

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    See Pay Over Time APR

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit Needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card

Learn More
On Wells Fargo's secure site

  • Rewards

    None

  • Welcome bonus

    None

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    Introductory 0% APR on purchases and qualifying balance transfers for the first 18 months from account opening; extension of up to 3 months (totally 21 months) with on-time minimum payments during the intro and extension periods

  • Regular APR

    12.99% to 24.99% variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

  • Balance transfer fee

    Introductory fee of 3% ($5 minimum) for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5% ($5 minimum)

  • Foreign transaction fee

    3%

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees. Terms apply.

Citi® Double Cash Card

Learn More
On Citi's secure site

  • Rewards

    2% cash back: 1% on all eligible purchases and an additional 1% after you pay your credit card bill

  • Welcome bonus

    No current offer

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    0% for the first 18 months on balance transfers; N/A for purchases

  • Regular APR

    13.99% - 23.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

  • Balance transfer fee

    For balance transfers completed within 4 months of account opening, an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies; after that, a balance transfer fee of 5% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies

  • Foreign transaction fee

    3%

  • Credit needed

    Good/Excellent

Terms apply.

Bottom line

Amazon provides flexibility for holiday shopping as you can avoid long lines, and possibly limited inventory, compared to shopping in-person.

However, before you start picking up gifts, it's important to have a budget as you don't want to start the new year in credit card debt. There are plenty of resources to help, including budgeting apps, which help find an appropriate amount to spend on loved ones.

Once you set your spending limit, be sure to find and use the best credit card for your needs. Whether it's a rewards card, 0% intro APR card or cash-back card, spending on the right card can make a large difference in your personal finances.

By following those two steps you can shop guilt-free and know you're earning rewards that benefit you.

For rates and fees of the Platinum Card from American Express, click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
Latest