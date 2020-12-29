The best high-yield savings account offered by a big bank when you need help saving

Editor's Note: APYs listed in this article are up-to-date as of the time of publication. They may fluctuate (up or down) as the Fed rate changes. CNBC will update as changes are made public. Customers often like to bank with a big-name financial institution because of the familiarity they offer having been around for decades. Many of these traditional brick-and-mortar banks, however, are playing catch up to the more innovative services offered by newer online-only banks. Well-known Barclays bank, however, offers both. The big bank offers an online high-yield savings account that stands out thanks to tools that will help you save, including a personal Barclays savings assistant, when you need help reaching your goals. CNBC Select reviewed the high-yield savings accounts offered by the largest banks and/or credit unions by asset size, and the Barclays Online Savings ranks as our best for help saving in the brick-and-mortar category. This straightforward bank account also offers users above-average interest rates and a mobile check deposit feature. Below, we review the Barclays Online Savings and give you all the details on its features, including the annual percentage yield (APY), access to your cash, perks and fees so you can decide if this high-yield savings account is right for you.

Barclays Online Savings review

Barclays Online Savings

Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 0.45%

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle *The 6/statement cycle withdrawal limit is waived during the coronavirus outbreak under Regulation D

Excessive transactions fee You may incur a fee and your account may close if you violate the limit more than three times in a year

Overdraft fees N/A

Offer checking account? No

Offer ATM card? No See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Strong APY

No minimum balance required

No monthly fees

Barclays savings assistant tool

Offers Deposit Checks feature for depositing checks via mobile

Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle* Cons Excessive transactions may incur a fee or your account may close

No option to add a checking account

No ATM access

Barclays Online Savings APY

The current APY is 0.45%. Users of the Barclays Online Savings start earning interest right away with no minimum balances required in their account.

Access to your cash

Access to your savings is easy with Barclays, especially if you're someone comfortable with mobile bank apps. Barclays Online Savings account holders can make transfers to and from their linked external bank accounts through the Barclays mobile app and set up direct deposit to make saving simple. Barclays' Deposit Checks feature allows you to deposit checks into your savings account remotely by uploading a picture of your check from your computer, laptop or mobile device. Savers are given the six free withdrawals/transfers per statement cycle as required by law (limit waived during the coronavirus outbreak under Regulation D). You can't link this account to a Barclays checking account, and you won't receive an ATM card, so you access your funds via ATM.

Perks

The personal Barclays savings assistant that comes with the Barclays Online Savings account is a standout feature that not all big banks offer. For those who need some help visualizing what it will take to meet certain savings goals, the Barclays savings assistant offers an easy-to-use calculator. Users choose their goal from a dropdown menu on the website, such as saving up for college, a vacation or retirement. They then input how much the goal costs, how much they already have saved up and how much they can contribute monthly. Barclays savings assistant will then calculate how many months and/or years it will take for you to reach your goal.

Fees

In addition to having no minimum balance requirements, the Barclays Online Savings also comes with no monthly maintenance fees.

Bottom line

Our methodology

