Best new credit cards that were released in 2020

While new doesn't always equal better, some of the credit cards that launched in 2020 are top of their class, whether you're looking for a lucrative rotating cash-back program (Chase Freedom Flex℠) or want to you redeem rewards to pay off loans, save or invest (SoFi Credit Card).

This year also saw many big businesses dive into the credit card space, including Verizon, Venmo and Hotels.com. There's also cards for credit newbies and frequent fliers.

CNBC Select covered a dozen new credit card launches, and below, we've rounded up some of our favorites.