Best new credit cards that were released in 2020

While new doesn't always equal better, some of the credit cards that launched in 2020 are top of their class, whether you're looking for a lucrative rotating cash-back program (Chase Freedom Flex℠) or want to you redeem rewards to pay off loans, save or invest (SoFi Credit Card).
This year also saw many big businesses dive into the credit card space, including Verizon, Venmo and Hotels.com. There's also cards for credit newbies and frequent fliers.
CNBC Select covered a dozen new credit card launches, and below, we've rounded up some of our favorites.
5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target or Walmart purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year, 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate (then 1%), 5% cash back on travel booked through the Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% cash back on dining and at drug stores, 1% cash back on all other purchases
$200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
$0
0% for the first 15 months on purchases
14.99% to 23.74% variable
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
3%
Excellent/Good
Rewards totals incorporate the cash back earned from the welcome bonus
4X points on takeout, food delivery and dining, 2X points at grocery stores, grocery delivery, streaming services and gas stations and 1X points on all other eligible purchases
25,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in eligible purchases within the first 90 days of account opening
$0
0% APR for the first 12 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers
14.99% to 23.99% variable
3%, minimum $5
None
Excellent
See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply.
Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus
4 miles per $1 spent on United purchases, 2 miles per $1 spent on all other travel and dining and 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases
N/A
$0 intro annual fee, then $525
None
16.49% to 23.49% variable
5%, minimum $5
None
Excellent
Terms apply.
2% to 10% cash back from select merchants
None
$0
N/A
19.99% to 29.49% variable
N/A
None
Fair, Low, No Credit
3% cash back on the category in which you spend the most, 2% back on the second-highest category and 1% back on all other purchases
None
$0
N/A
15.24 to 24.24% variable
N/A
None
N/A
2% cash back: 1% on all purchases and an additional 1% when redeemed through SoFi Student or Personal Loans, SoFi Money® or SoFi Invest® accounts
No current offer
$0
N/A
12.99% to 24.99% variable, with a 1% reduction after making 12 consecutive on-time credit card payments
Either $10 or 5%, whichever is greater
0%
N/A; must currently be a SoFi member
Terms apply.
To determine which credit cards offer the best value, CNBC Select analyzed popular credit cards available in the U.S. We compared each card on a range of features, including rewards, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR, balance transfer fee and foreign transaction fees, as well as factors such as required credit and customer reviews when available. We also considered additional perks, the application process and how easy it is for the consumer to redeem points.
CNBC Select teamed up with location intelligence firm Esri. The company's data development team provided the most up-to-date and comprehensive consumer spending data based on the 2019 Consumer Expenditure Surveys from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. You can read more about their methodology here.
Esri's data team created a sample annual budget of approximately $22,126 in retail spending. The budget includes six main categories: groceries ($5,174), gas ($2,218), dining out ($3,675), travel ($2,244), utilities ($4,862) and general purchases ($3,953). General purchases include items such as housekeeping supplies, clothing, personal care products, prescription drugs and vitamins, and other vehicle expenses.
CNBC Select used this budget to estimate how much the average consumer would save over the course of a year, two years and five years, assuming they would attempt to maximize their rewards potential by earning all welcome bonuses offered and using the card for all applicable purchases. All rewards total estimations are net the annual fee.
While the five-year estimates we've included are derived from a budget similar to the average American's spending, you may earn a higher or lower return depending on your shopping habits.