Verizon launches no-annual-fee Visa card with competitive rewards on groceries, gas and dining

Verizon and Synchrony have partnered to launch the new Verizon Visa® Card, exclusively available to Verizon wireless customers starting this Friday, June 26.
This announcement comes on the heels of another recent card launch from U.S. Bank earlier this month — the U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Visa Signature® Card — as well as card issuers adding limited-time offers for bonus rewards on groceries and takeout.
The Verizon Visa Card offers Verizon customers the chance to earn generous rewards and redeem them to offset their monthly bill or a new smartphone — all at no annual fee.
Below, CNBC Select breaks down five things you should know about the new Verizon Visa Card, so you can decide if it's the right choice for you.
The Verizon Visa Card isn't open to everyone. To apply, you must be a Verizon Wireless account owner or manager on an account with a maximum of 10 phone lines.
If you have a Verizon wireless account with more than 10 phone lines or a prepaid account, you're not eligible to apply.
Also, note that if you're someone who likes to hop between providers, this card will have limited use. If you cancel your Verizon plan, you'll no longer earn rewards, discounts, bonuses or Verizon Dollars with this credit card — though you can still use your card to make purchases.
The Verizon Visa Card offers one of the most competitive rewards programs for a no-annual-fee card. Cardholders earn generous rewards on everyday purchases, including gas, groceries and dining. Plus you'll receive a decent rewards rate on Verizon purchases.
Here are the rewards rates:
Compared to other no-annual-fee rewards cards, the Verizon Visa Card offers more lucrative rewards in select categories. For instance, the Verizon card will earn you more on gas (4%) and groceries (4%) compared to the Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card, which earns 1% and 2% in those categories. Both cards earn 3% on dining.
Most rewards cards allow you to redeem cash back, points and miles for statement credits, gift cards, merchandise, travel and more. But the Verizon card limits how you can redeem rewards.
The rewards you earn are called Verizon Dollars, which are only redeemable for Verizon purchases (though you don't need to pay your Verizon Wireless or Fios bill with your Verizon Visa Card).
You can redeem Verizon Dollars for new devices, accessories and your monthly Verizon Wireless or Fios bill (it acts similar to a statement credit). Each Verizon Dollar is worth $1 and there's no limit to how many you can earn. For instance, if you spend $30 on groceries, you'd earn 4% back, which equals 1.2 Verizon Dollars, or $1.20. These rewards never expire.
Since this is a co-branded card, cardholders receive perks on Verizon purchases. When you use the Verizon Visa Card to pay your monthly Verizon bill, you can get up to $100 in wireless bill credits over 24 consecutive months. The credit is applied to your bill over 24 consecutive billing cycles, equaling a $4.17 credit per bill.
There's another way to lower your monthly bill: Get a $5 or $10 a month per line discount when you sign up for autopay and paper-free billing. Prior to the card launch, autopayments made with a credit card didn't qualify for the discount, but now you can use the Verizon Visa Card to qualify. You must be a Verizon customer on an eligible plan, such as Above Unlimited or Get More Unlimited, to receive the discount. Learn more about all eligible plans and how to set up autopay with Verizon.
While the Verizon Visa Card doesn't officially launch until June 26, qualifying customers can apply now until June 25 at 9 p.m. ET to receive early access to the card. You can apply online, in the My Verizon App, in-store or over the phone. Visit verizon.com/bethefirst to see full eligibility rules.
Additionally, Verizon is dividing up $1 million Verizon Dollars equally among cardholders approved during the early access window. You can receive up to $1,000 Verizon Dollars, which is equal to $1,000 through this offer. This is a great perk that can help offset the cost of a new phone or your monthly bill.
The Verizon Visa Card is a strong newcomer that can help existing Verizon customers save on their monthly wireless bill or next phone purchase. You earn competitive rewards on everyday shopping, whether it's grocery runs or takeout, all while benefiting from no annual fee. However, if you're someone who frequently switches wireless providers, you should opt for a general-purpose card since you'll miss out on earning rewards without an eligible Verizon Wireless plan.
Information about the Verizon Visa® Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.