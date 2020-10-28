With this new credit card, you can use your cash back to pay off student loan debt

SoFi, the San Francisco-based digital personal finance company, announced today the launch of its first-ever credit card, giving SoFi members the opportunity to earn cash back on their purchases to pay off loans, save or invest through the SoFi platform.

The all-new SoFi Credit Card rewards cardholders when they use the cash back earned from purchases to improve their financial big-picture. Cardmembers receive 1% cash back on all eligible purchases and up to 2% unlimited cash back when rewards are redeemed to pay down eligible SoFi student or personal loan debt, save in SoFi Money® or invest with SoFi Invest® accounts.

Similar to setting up autopay, members can enable automated redemptions into their choice of eligible SoFi accounts.

"Through simply using the SoFi Credit Card and following the same daily spending patterns that our members do today, we are making 'getting your money right' the most intuitive and convenient choice," SoFi CEO Anthony Noto says in the company's press release issued Wednesday.