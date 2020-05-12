Here's the best credit card to apply for if you have fair or average credit and don't want to pay any fees

What is a fair and average credit score?

Fair and average credit scores can vary depending on the credit scoring model used and the credit bureau (Experian, Equifax or TransUnion) that pulls the score. The two most common types of credit scoring models are FICO and VantageScore. Using estimates from Experian, below are the credit score ranges for both models. You'll notice that the fair credit scores are similar, with FICO giving a greater range. FICO Score Very poor: 300 to 579

300 to 579 Fair: 580 to 669

580 to 669 Good: 670 to 739

670 to 739 Very good: 740 to 799

740 to 799 Excellent: 800 to 850 VantageScore Very poor: 300 to 499

300 to 499 Poor: 500 to 600

500 to 600 Fair: 601 to 660

601 to 660 Good: 661 to 780

661 to 780 Excellent: 781 to 850

Why the Petal Visa Credit Card is the best card to apply for if you have fair or average credit and don't want to pay any fees

With the Petal Visa Credit Card, issued by WebBank Member FDIC, cardholders don't have to pay for an annual fee, nor any late payment fees or foreign transaction fees if they travel outside the U.S. Compared to other cards for fair or average credit, such as secured credit cards, Petal also does not require any security deposits and the credit limits range from $500 up to $10,000, depending on your creditworthiness. Interested applicants will need to have at least one active bank account to link to their application, however. Instead of just looking at your credit history when you apply, WebBank will also consider your bank statements and other financial data to determine your eligibility for the Petal Visa Credit Card. They will look at your credit score if you have one, but in case it's less-than-ideal, your bank statements will work in your favor by demonstrating some type of earnings and history of paying bills. And if you have no credit at all, that's fine. The Petal Visa Credit Card ranked as the overall top credit card for building your credit because you can apply when you're just starting out, as long as you have a bank account for them to look at. The card's rewards program may motivate you to make on-time payments as well (which helps boost your credit score). Cardholders earn 1% cash back on eligible purchases and 1.5% after making 12 on-time monthly payments.

Our methodology

To determine which credit cards offer the best value for people with average or fair credit, CNBC Select analyzed the most popular credit cards offered by the biggest banks, financial companies, and credit unions that we determined have average or fair credit score requirements. We compared each card on a range of features, including: annual fee, rewards program, introductory and standard APR, balance transfer fee, welcome bonuses and foreign transaction fees, as well as factors such as required credit and customer reviews when available. CNBC Select teamed up with location intelligence firm Esri. The company's data development team provided the most up-to-date and comprehensive consumer spending data based on the 2019 Consumer Expenditure Surveys from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. You can read more about their methodology here. Esri's data team created a sample annual budget of approximately $22,126 in retail spending. The budget includes six main categories: groceries ($5,174), gas ($2,218), dining out ($3,675), travel ($2,244), utilities ($4,862) and general purchases ($3,953). General purchases include items such as housekeeping supplies, clothing, personal care products, prescription drugs and vitamins, and other vehicle expenses. CNBC Select used this budget to estimate how much the average consumer would save over the course of a year, two years and five years, assuming they would attempt to maximize their rewards potential by earning all welcome bonuses offered and using the card for all applicable purchases. All rewards total estimations are net the annual fee. It's important to note the value of a point or mile varies from card to card and based on how you redeem them. When we calculated the estimated returns, we assumed that cardholders are redeeming points/miles for a typical maximum value of 1 cent per point or mile. (Extreme optimizers might be able to achieve more value.) While the five-year estimates we've included are derived from a budget similar to the average American's spending, you may earn a higher or lower return depending on your shopping habits. When analyzing student cards and credit-building cards, we did not calculate the estimated rewards a cardholder could earn. When you're a student or building (or rebuilding) your credit history, your focus should be on developing good financial habits, such as paying your balance on time and in full, and not optimizing the points you can earn. Information about the Petal® Visa® Credit Card, Citi® Double Cash Card, and Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.