Looking to sell your extra stuff? Here are the best resale apps and websites so you can make some extra cash

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Do you have a lot of clothes that no longer fit or old housewares collecting dust in your home? Do these items take up a lot of space and are you unlikely to use them in the near future? If so, reselling them is an easy way to earn some money and clear out your closet at the same time. There are now a plethora of different resale and e-commerce platforms that make it easier than ever for people to sell anything they want, from an old couch to a vintage watch to a handmade sweater. While it may take a little bit of work to post your old items on these platforms, they can be a fairly easy way to make some extra cash. Select reviewed 10 resale apps and websites, looking at fees, usability and buyer/seller protections. Our favorites had low fees and an intuitive interface that allows for easy buying and selling (see our methodology). Here are our top five favorites if you're looking to sell your belongings online.

Best apps and websites for reselling items

Selling apps and websites FAQs

Best for selling everything without fees

Facebook Marketplace Learn More Fees There are no fees for listing or selling items, but there is a 5% fee if you choose to ship an item.

Shipping costs Either the buyer or seller can cover the cost of shipping; Facebook charges a 5% fee for shipping items.

Availability There's a web version of marketplace on Facebook.com. You can also use marketplace through the Facebook app, which is available in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android).

How do you get paid? If you're using shipping as the delivery method, you'll need to enter your bank account information in order to get paid. After you've marked an item as shipped, it will take a few days for you to see the money in your bank account. If you're doing delivery in-person, you and the buyer can determine the payment method, such as cash, Venmo, etc. Pros No commission or payment processing fees

Since most people shop on marketplace based on region, you often won't have to deal with shipping

You can easily post listings if you already have a Facebook account Cons There's a 5% fee when you ship items

Your items will likely only be viewed by people in your surrounding area, so it could be harder to find buyers depending on where you're located Learn More View More

Who's this for: Facebook Marketplace first launched in 2016, and the e-commerce and resale platform is available to anyone with an Facebook account. Posting an item is simple. You start by inputting some basic information about the item you're selling, including its category, the item's condition, the price and a brief description. You can upload up to 10 photos of your item. You'll then share your location and will have the option of either local pickup or shipping. Lastly, you can post the listing to the marketplace and any Facebook groups for buying and selling that you're in. This can make your post more visible to people you think might be interested in it. Select chose Facebook Marketplace as the best platform for selling anything because there are no fees associated with using it (besides a 5% fee for shipping), and you can essentially post any item you want. Marketplace is popular for selling items in-person, and if you ship your items, you have to pay a 5% shipping fee.

Best for selling handmade and vintage items

Etsy Learn More Fees There's a free version of Etsy and a Plus Plan that costs $10 a month. Free users have to pay a listing fee of $0.20 per item. You also have to pay a transaction fee of 5% per item. For U.S. sellers, there's a payment processing fee of 3% plus $0.25. If you're selling an item in-person, you won't have to pay the 5% transaction fee, but you will need a Square card reader and pay a 2.6% fee plus 10%.

Shipping costs Sellers pay a 5% shipping transaction fee if buyers cover the cost of shipping. Shipping costs are based on dimensions and weight.

Availability Etsy is available on the web and as an app through the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

How do you get paid? Etsy Payments is the primary way that sellers get paid. With Etsy Payments, buyers can use different payment methods including credit or debit card, Google Pay, Apple Pay and even Klarna (a 'buy now, pay later' option) to pay for their purchases. Sellers receive money as a direct deposit in their linked bank account. Pros The fees are relatively low: 5% for the purchase, 5% of the shipping cost (if you charge buyers) and $0.20 per listing

There are millions of potential buyers looking for handmade and vintage items on the platform Cons There are multiple fees and the fee structure can be hard to understand

Your listing will expire after four months, and you'll have to pay the listing fee again to keep the item listed Learn More View More

Who's this for: Etsy was first founded in 2005 as a platform for selling vintage items, craft supplies and handmade goods. There are around 65 million items listed on the platform, and you can sell anything from art prints to crochet patterns to vintage engagement rings. Etsy is a great option for people who have handmade or vintage items they want to sell. However, there a number of fees that Etsy sellers incur: a listing fee, a payment processing fee and a shipping fee. While the fees do add up, it's still an more affordable option than many other platforms. Creating an Etsy Standard account is free but if you want perks like shop customization and custom web address discounts, an Etsy Plus account is $10 a month. In order to start selling on Etsy, you need to create a name for your shop before you make your first listing. You'll upload up to 10 photos of the item and/or a short silent video. You'll then enter information about the listing such as who made the item, what type of item it is, when the item was made (if it's vintage), a short description, the price and tags. You'll then choose whether you want to provide free shipping or have the buyer pay for shipping. Lastly, you'll enter your bank account and billing information so you can receive payments.

Best for selling clothing

Depop Learn More Fees Depop collects a 10% fee for each item sold on the platform. On top of that, payment processor Paypal takes an additional 2.9% and $0.20 per transaction.

Shipping costs Either the buyer or seller can cover the cost of shipping; shipping labels are generated by Depop and costs depend on the weight and dimensions of your package.

Availability The app is available in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android); there's also a web version, but the app is more functional.

How do you get paid? You'll need a PayPal account in order to get paid. However, there are two options for sellers on Depop: Getting paid directly through your PayPal, which is linked to your Depop account, or through Depop Payments. If your shop uses Depop payments, buyers can use Apple Pay, Google Pay or a credit or debit card to finance purchases from your shop (you'll still need a linked PayPal account though). If your shop is linked to your PayPal, buyers can only use PayPal to pay for their purchases. Pros You only have to pay fees when you sell an item (no listing fees)

You can post the listings and manage your shop all from your phone Cons Depop takes a higher commission fee (10%) than some other resell platforms

You can't use it for in-person deliveries or orders Learn More View More

Who's this for: Depop is a resale fashion marketplace founded in 2011.There are 30 million active users and around 90% of them are under the age of 26. While it's most commonly known as a clothing resale platform, you can also find art, home decor and books on the app, too. If you're looking to sell trendy clothing items, Depop is a great place to list them — and creating an account is free. In order to set up a Depop account, you'll need a Paypal account so you can get paid. After connecting your Paypal to your Depop account you'll be able to publish listings. You can post up to four photos and a video of an item. You'll fill out a short description of the item, categorize it, price it and tag it by color and style. Lastly, you'll decide if you want to charge the buyer for shipping or pay for it yourself. Depop estimates that items are up to 60% more likely to sell if sellers pay for shipping, so if you choose to provide free shipping, make sure to build that into the cost of your item. Sellers have to pay a 10% commission fee and a payment processing fee, and they have the option of paying for shipping.

Best for selling home goods

Mercari Learn More Fees Sellers pay a 10% fee for each item that's sold. There's also a payment processing fee of 2.9% plus $0.30.

Shipping costs Either the buyer or seller can cover the cost of shipping; shipping labels are generated by Mercari and costs depend on the weight and dimensions of your package.

Availability Mercari has an app that's available in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android), and you can also list and shop via its website.

How do you get paid? After the transaction has been completed, the payment will show up on your Mercari balance. You can either have the money directly deposited into your bank account ($10 minimum payout) or get it deposited onto a debit card (there's a $2 fee for this option). Pros You only have to pay fees when you sell an item (no listing fees)

People who want to sell items locally can use Mercari Local

You can post the listings and manage your shop all from your phone Cons Mercari take a higher commission fee (10%) than some other resale platforms Learn More View More

Who's this for: Mercari is a Japanese e-commerce and resale platform founded in 2013. On Mercari, users can sell anything from clothing to skincare to headphones. Mercari is unique among many of the resale platforms, as it offers a service known as Mercari Local, where drivers pick up the order and deliver it to the buyer's address. With Mercari Local, buyers pay the delivery fee. For the seller, the fees for using Mercari Local are the same as using regular Mercari, and you have the added convenience of not having to physically ship your items and the safety of not having to meet-up with a stranger. In order to start selling on Mercari, you'll need to write a short description, categorize your item, and provide information about the brand, condition and price of the item. You can upload up to four photos. Lastly, you can choose if you want to do Mercari Local for delivery and/or Mercari shipping. With Mercari shipping, sellers have the option of paying for shipping or having buyers cover the cost. The fees for Mercari are quite reasonable: There's a 10% commission fee and a 3% payment processing fee for every sale.

Best for selling specialized goods

eBay Learn More Fees With eBay, sellers pay a few different fees: an insertion fee (when you list an item) and a final value fee. You can list up 250 items before paying an insertion fee, but you'll be charged multiple insertion fees if you list in multiple categories. The final value fee is a percentage of the cost of the item plus $0.30, and it varies based on the type of item but typically no more than 15% of the sale price. There are no payment-processing fees.

Shipping costs Sellers can pay for shipping or have buyers pay for shipping; eBay will provide shipping labels and costs depend on the weight and dimensions of the package. You can also arrange local pick-up.

What devices is it available on? Ebay is available on the web and the app is available in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android).

How do you get paid? With eBay, your payouts get directly deposited into your bank account. Buyers can use a range of payment methods, including credit or debit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal and PayPal Credit. Pros Ebay has nearly 160 million buyers, so you have the potential to reach far more people on this platform than on others

You can either auction an item or have buyers pay a fixed-price for an item

You can use it for in-person deliveries or orders Cons You have to pay the listing fee even if you don't end up selling the item

The cost to list an item depends on the category, and there are random fees that serious sellers should be aware of like a $20 dispute fee. Learn More View More

Who's this for: Ebay was first founded in 1995 as a platform for auctioning items. Since then, eBay has evolved into a multi-billion-dollar company which people use to sell everything from collector baseball cards to used cars. While the auction option on eBay still exists, sellers now have the ability to directly sell their items to buyers. When you post a listing on eBay, you'll provide up to 12 photos of the item, add specific details, write a description and choose whether to auction off the item or have buyers purchase it immediately. Lastly, you'll choose whether you want to ship the item (you can pay for shipping or have the buyer pay for it) or have it available for local pick-up. One major perk of using eBay is that its fees are low and easy to understand. There are two types of fees: the listing fee and the final value fee. The final value fee on eBay depends on the type of item you're selling but it's usually not higher than 15%, making it a good option for anyone looking to sell off any collector, vintage or niche goods.

Selling apps and websites FAQs

Does it cost money to sells things on these apps? Yes, for the most part you'll need to pay a variety of fees to sell on these apps and websites. But the commission rates vary dramatically. Some of these platforms do all of the work for you — all you have to do is ship the items to the provider, and you'll collect a commission once they sell them. If you're willing to take a smaller cut of the earnings, you can opt for a platform like thredUp or The RealReal. While these platforms take the effort out of reselling, they also take a hefty cut: With thredUp, users earn anywhere from 5% to 80% of the selling price and with The RealReal, they receive anywhere from 40% to 85% of the selling price. This means that these platforms are taking anywhere from 60% to 95% of the selling price. Other platforms require you to do more of the work. You might have to take photos of the items, make listings, decide the price and ship them to the buyer. But you'll also pay a smaller commission, between 10 and 20%. Most of the apps we reviewed don't take more than 15%. If you're looking to make money from reselling, we recommend you use a platform that requires you to do most of the work.

Our methodology

In total, Select analyzed 10 reselling platforms. To determine which are the best, we looked at the types of fees sellers pay, usability and buyer/seller protections. All of the platforms we selected offered some type of buyer protection, so if you receive a faulty item or don't receive an item at all, buyers can file a complaint with the platform (after contacting the seller) and will typically be refunded for their purchases. We also looked carefully at the various fees these platforms charge, as commissions vary widely. Some platforms charge a fee for every item that a seller lists on the platform (known as a listing fee) on top of commission it takes once an item sells. Most of the websites we selected did not charge a listing fee, and for those that did, the fee was less than $0.50 an item. The commission fee is typically the highest fee. Some platforms charge as much as 95% of the sale price. Most of the platforms we recommended charged a commission fee but none charged more than 15% on items. Lastly, most platforms charged a payment-processing fee. Payment-processing fees are typically paid to a third-party service for processing payments from customers. A few of the platforms we selected charged a payment processing fee, but it was typically no more than 3% of the item in addition to a few cents. When it came to shipping, all of the platforms that we selected allowed sellers to choose whether or not to pay for shipping or pass the cost onto customers. We also looked considered the usability of each platform, looking at how easy it is to upload an item to sell and promote it so you can make sales quickly.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.