The best USAA credit cards of March 2024

Best for cash back

Cashback Rewards Plus American Express® Credit Card Learn More Information about the Cashback Rewards Plus American Express® Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards Earn 5% back on your first $3,000 in combined gas station and military base purchases each year; 2% back on your first $3,000 in grocery purchases each year; 1% back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR None

Regular APR 17.15% - 31.15% (Variable)

Balance transfer fee 5% of the amount of each transfer

Foreign transaction fee None Pros No annual fee

No foreign transaction fees

Excellent return for gas station and military base purchases Cons No welcome bonus Learn More View More

Who's this for? The Cashback Rewards Plus American Express® Credit Card offers generous rewards in common spending categories like gas station, military base and grocery purchases. Standout rewards: This card earns a competitive 5% cash back on the first $3,000 in combined gas station and military base purchases each year. Once you hit the $3,000 annual limit, you'll continue to earn 1% back on these purchases. Plus, you'll 2% back on your first $3,000 in grocery purchases each year. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for everyday purchases

Preferred Cash Rewards Visa Signature® Credit Card Learn More Information about the Preferred Cash Rewards Visa Signature® Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards Earn 1.5% cash back on all purchases

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases

Regular APR 17.15% - 31.15% (Variable)

Balance transfer fee 5% of the amount of each transfer

Foreign transaction fee None Pros No annual fee

Good return on all purchases

Generous intro APR offer Cons No welcome bonus Learn More View More

Who's this for? The Preferred Cash Rewards Visa Signature® Credit Card is ideal for those who prefer simplicity. It offers an above-average return on every purchase with no confusing bonus categories to worry about. Standout rewards: With this card, you'll earn a simple 1.5% back on all purchases with no limit to how much cash back you can earn. While it doesn't have bonus spending categories with higher returns, it earns 50% more cashback than a typical cash-back card for non-bonus category spending. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for travel

USAA Eagle Navigator™ Visa Signature® Credit Card Learn More Information about the USAA Eagle Navigator™ Visa Signature® Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 3X points on travel including hotels, car rentals, vacation rentals, airfare, rideshare and tolls; 2X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 30,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on qualifying purchases within 90 days of account opening.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.15% - 28.40% (variable)

Balance transfer fee 5% of the amount of each transfer

Foreign transaction fee None Pros High rewards rate for everyday spending

TSA PreCheck/Global Entry application fee credit Cons No transfer partners Learn More View More

Who's this for? The USAA Eagle Navigator™ Visa Signature® Credit Card is for USAA members interested in travel as it earns bonus rewards on travel purchases and offers a number of travel-specific perks and protections. Standout rewards: This card has a $95 annual fee, but a single card benefit can offset that entire cost. Once per calendar year, you can earn 10,000 bonus points (worth $100 in travel) when you book a hotel or rental car through the USAA Rewards Center. The booking must cost at least $100 and you'll have to redeem at least 100 points on the qualifying booking. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for bad credit

USAA Secured Visa® Platinum Credit Card Learn More Information about the USAA Secured Visa® Platinum Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards None

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR None

Regular APR 28.15% (variable)

Balance transfer fee 5% of the amount of each transfer

Foreign transaction fee None Pros No annual fee

No foreign transaction fees Cons No rewards program Learn More View More

Best for low interest rate

USAA Rate Advantage Visa® Platinum Credit Card Learn More Information about the USAA Rate Advantage Visa® Platinum Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards None

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% APR for the first 15 months on balance transfers and convenience checks that post to your account within 90 days of account opening.

Regular APR 12.15% - 29.15% (variable)

Balance transfer fee 5% of the amount of each transfer

Foreign transaction fee None Pros No annual fee

0% APR offer

Potentially low standard APR Cons No rewards program Learn More View More

How to qualify for a USAA credit card

To be eligible for a USAA credit card, you'll first need to be a USAA member. It's free to join but you, your spouse or a parent needs to be a member of the U.S. military or a military veteran. This includes individuals who have served in the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard. Cadets and midshipmen are also eligible. For more details on eligibility, see USAA's eligibility guidelines. Aside from the military affiliation, the application requirements are similar to other card issuers. You need to be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident and at least 18 years old. You'll also need a source of income and your credit history will be reviewed as part of the application process. Find the best rewards credit card for you by reviewing offers in our credit card marketplace or get personalized offers via CardMatch™.

FAQs What is the easiest USAA credit card to get approved for? The easiest USAA credit cards to get approved for are the secured credit cards because they require an upfront deposit. USAA offers two secured cards, the USAA Secured Visa® Platinum Credit Card and the USAA Secured American Express® Credit Card. Which USAA credit card has the highest credit limit? It's hard to tell which USAA credit card has the highest credit limit since credit limits can vary significantly by the cardholder, depending on factors like your credit score and income. Which USAA credit card is the best? The best USAA card depends on what you want from a credit card. If you prefer the flexibility of cash back and don't want an annual fee, the Preferred Cash Rewards Visa Signature® Credit Card is a solid option. However, anyone who wants to use rewards to book travel may be better off applying for the USAA Eagle Navigator™ Visa Signature® Credit Card.

Bottom line

USAA offers a range of financial products to current and former U.S. military members and their eligible family members. This includes credit cards that earn travel rewards or cash back and have other features like cell phone protection. Before you decide on a card to apply for, check all your USAA credit card options and compare them to cards not issued by USAA, to determine which would be the best fit for you.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every credit card review is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of credit card products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best USAA credit cards.

Our methodology

To determine the best USAA credit cards, CNBC Select analyzed all of the USAA credit cards available. We compared each card on a range of features, including rewards, welcome bonuses, introductory and standard APR, balance transfer fees, foreign transaction fees and more. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

