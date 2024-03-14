Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
The best USAA credit cards of March 2024
USAA has a variety of cards including some that earn cash back, travel rewards and offer intro APRs.
The United Services Automobile Association (USAA) provides a variety of financial services to members of the military, veterans and their families. This includes homeowners insurance, car insurance, checking accounts, auto loans, mortgages and credit cards. If you're eligible for a USAA membership, it's worth looking at what it offers whenever you're shopping around for your next credit card or other financial product as it may offer better rates or benefits.
Best USAA credit cards
- Best for cash back: Cashback Rewards Plus American Express® Credit Card
- Best for everyday purchases: Preferred Cash Rewards Visa Signature® Credit Card
- Best for travel: USAA Eagle Navigator™ Visa Signature® Credit Card
- Best for bad credit: USAA Secured Visa® Platinum Credit Card
- Best for low interest rate: USAA Rate Advantage Visa® Platinum Credit Card
Best for cash back
Cashback Rewards Plus American Express® Credit Card
Rewards
Earn 5% back on your first $3,000 in combined gas station and military base purchases each year; 2% back on your first $3,000 in grocery purchases each year; 1% back on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
None
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
17.15% - 31.15% (Variable)
Balance transfer fee
5% of the amount of each transfer
Foreign transaction fee
None
Pros
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fees
- Excellent return for gas station and military base purchases
Cons
- No welcome bonus
Who's this for? The Cashback Rewards Plus American Express® Credit Card offers generous rewards in common spending categories like gas station, military base and grocery purchases.
Standout rewards: This card earns a competitive 5% cash back on the first $3,000 in combined gas station and military base purchases each year. Once you hit the $3,000 annual limit, you'll continue to earn 1% back on these purchases. Plus, you'll 2% back on your first $3,000 in grocery purchases each year.
Best for everyday purchases
Preferred Cash Rewards Visa Signature® Credit Card
Rewards
Earn 1.5% cash back on all purchases
Welcome bonus
None
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases
Regular APR
17.15% - 31.15% (Variable)
Balance transfer fee
5% of the amount of each transfer
Foreign transaction fee
None
Pros
- No annual fee
- Good return on all purchases
- Generous intro APR offer
Cons
- No welcome bonus
Who's this for? The Preferred Cash Rewards Visa Signature® Credit Card is ideal for those who prefer simplicity. It offers an above-average return on every purchase with no confusing bonus categories to worry about.
Standout rewards: With this card, you'll earn a simple 1.5% back on all purchases with no limit to how much cash back you can earn. While it doesn't have bonus spending categories with higher returns, it earns 50% more cashback than a typical cash-back card for non-bonus category spending.
Best for travel
Who's this for? The USAA Eagle Navigator™ Visa Signature® Credit Card is for USAA members interested in travel as it earns bonus rewards on travel purchases and offers a number of travel-specific perks and protections.
Standout rewards: This card has a $95 annual fee, but a single card benefit can offset that entire cost. Once per calendar year, you can earn 10,000 bonus points (worth $100 in travel) when you book a hotel or rental car through the USAA Rewards Center. The booking must cost at least $100 and you'll have to redeem at least 100 points on the qualifying booking.
Best for bad credit
USAA Secured Visa® Platinum Credit Card
Rewards
None
Welcome bonus
None
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
28.15% (variable)
Balance transfer fee
5% of the amount of each transfer
Foreign transaction fee
None
Pros
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fees
Cons
- No rewards program
Who's this for? The USAA Secured Visa® Platinum Credit Card is a good fit for anyone who may not qualify for other rewards credit cards and wants to build or improve their credit history.
Standout rewards: Secured credit cards aren't known for their rewards, but they are easier to get because you'll need to make an upfront security deposit. This deposit affects your credit limit, which can range from $250 to $5,000. Whatever you put into your refundable deposit is held in a certificate of deposit (CD) that earns interest, so that money won't sit idle while building your credit score.
Best for low interest rate
USAA Rate Advantage Visa® Platinum Credit Card
Rewards
None
Welcome bonus
None
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% APR for the first 15 months on balance transfers and convenience checks that post to your account within 90 days of account opening.
Regular APR
12.15% - 29.15% (variable)
Balance transfer fee
5% of the amount of each transfer
Foreign transaction fee
None
Pros
- No annual fee
- 0% APR offer
- Potentially low standard APR
Cons
- No rewards program
Who's this for? The USAA Rate Advantage Visa® Platinum Credit Card can be worth considering if you're searching for a low interest rate. It offers a potentially lower APR than the average credit card, as well as a great intro APR.
Standout rewards: New cardholders get a 0% intro APR on balance transfers and convenience checks that post to the account within 90 days of account opening, then a variable APR of 12.15%-29.15% applies. There's a fee of 5% of the amount of each balance transfer and convenience check. If you're looking to save on credit card interest, be sure to factor the fee into your decision.
More on our best USAA credit cards
Cashback Rewards Plus American Express® Credit Card
The Cashback Rewards Plus American Express® Credit Card is a no annual fee card that offers strong rewards rates for common purchases, as well as a number of travel and shopping protections.
Rewards
- 5% back on the first $3,000 in combined gas station and military base purchases each year
- 3% back on the first $3,000 in grocery purchases each year
- 1% back on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
None
Annual fee
$0
Notable perks
USAA cardholders have access to a strong collection of travel and shopping protections, including:
- Cell phone insurance
- Purchase security
- Rental car insurance
- Travel and emergency assistance
- Trip cancellation and interruption
- Travel accident insurance
- Baggage delay reimbursement
- Extended warranty protection
- Terms apply
This card is also good for making purchases outside of the U.S. because it has no foreign transaction fees.
Preferred Cash Rewards Visa Signature® Credit Card
The Preferred Cash Rewards Visa Signature® Credit Card is a no annual fee card with a generous intro APR offer to complement its solid cash-back rate.
Rewards
- 1.5% back on all purchases
Welcome bonus
None
Annual fee
$0
Notable perks
New cardholders qualify for a 0% intro APR on purchases for 15 months, after that a variable 17.15%-31.15% APR applies. On top of the intro APR offer, eligible purchases qualify for travel and shopping protections, including:
- Cell phone insurance
- Purchase security
- Rental car insurance
- Travel and emergency assistance
- Trip cancellation and interruption
- Travel accident insurance
- Baggage delay reimbursement
- Extended warranty protection
- Terms apply
This card also has no foreign transaction fees.
USAA Eagle Navigator™ Visa Signature® Credit Card
The USAA Eagle Navigator™ Visa Signature® Credit Card is one of the few USAA cards to have an annual fee, but it's easy to offset it, and the card has the best welcome bonus of any USAA card.
Rewards
- 3X points on travel (airfare, hotels, rental cars, tolls, vacation rentals and more)
- 2X points on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 30,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on qualifying purchases within 90 days of account opening.
Annual fee
$95
Notable perks
Every year, cardholders can earn 10,000 bonus points (worth $100 in travel) after an eligible hotel or rental car booking through the USAA Rewards Center. Plus, every four years, cardholders can receive a TSA PreCheck/Global Entry application fee credit worth up to $100.
This card has no foreign transaction fees and valuable insurance benefits including, cell phone insurance, purchase security, rental car insurance, travel and emergency assistance, trip cancellation and interruption coverage, travel accident insurance, baggage delay reimbursement and extended warranty protection.
USAA Secured Visa® Platinum Credit Card
The USAA Secured Visa® Platinum Credit Card is just one secured credit card offered by USAA. It also issues the USAA Secured American Express® Credit Card, which has similar benefits. Neither card earns rewards, but they can help build credit.
Rewards
None
Welcome bonus
None
Annual fee
$0
Notable perks
This card no foreign transaction fees. Plus, you can take advantage of the many build-in protections available to USAA cardholders, including:
- Cell phone insurance
- Purchase security
- Rental car insurance
- Travel and emergency assistance
- Trip cancellation and interruption
- Travel accident insurance
- Baggage delay reimbursement
- Extended warranty protection
- Terms apply
USAA Rate Advantage Visa® Platinum Credit Card
Anyone who wants to pay off credit card debt more quickly will find value in what USAA Rate Advantage Visa® Platinum Credit Card offers.
Rewards
None
Welcome bonus
None
Annual fee
$0
Notable perks
USAA provides a long list of credit card insurance coverages for eligible purchases to go along with no foreign transaction fees. With this card, you'll get:
- Cell phone insurance
- Purchase security
- Rental car insurance
- Travel and emergency assistance
- Trip cancellation and interruption
- Travel accident insurance
- Baggage delay reimbursement
- Extended warranty protection
- Terms apply
How to qualify for a USAA credit card
To be eligible for a USAA credit card, you'll first need to be a USAA member. It's free to join but you, your spouse or a parent needs to be a member of the U.S. military or a military veteran. This includes individuals who have served in the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard. Cadets and midshipmen are also eligible. For more details on eligibility, see USAA's eligibility guidelines.
Aside from the military affiliation, the application requirements are similar to other card issuers. You need to be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident and at least 18 years old. You'll also need a source of income and your credit history will be reviewed as part of the application process.
Find the best rewards credit card for you by reviewing offers in our credit card marketplace or get personalized offers via CardMatch™.
FAQs
What is the easiest USAA credit card to get approved for?
The easiest USAA credit cards to get approved for are the secured credit cards because they require an upfront deposit. USAA offers two secured cards, the USAA Secured Visa® Platinum Credit Card and the USAA Secured American Express® Credit Card.
Which USAA credit card has the highest credit limit?
It's hard to tell which USAA credit card has the highest credit limit since credit limits can vary significantly by the cardholder, depending on factors like your credit score and income.
Which USAA credit card is the best?
The best USAA card depends on what you want from a credit card. If you prefer the flexibility of cash back and don't want an annual fee, the Preferred Cash Rewards Visa Signature® Credit Card is a solid option. However, anyone who wants to use rewards to book travel may be better off applying for the USAA Eagle Navigator™ Visa Signature® Credit Card.
Bottom line
USAA offers a range of financial products to current and former U.S. military members and their eligible family members. This includes credit cards that earn travel rewards or cash back and have other features like cell phone protection. Before you decide on a card to apply for, check all your USAA credit card options and compare them to cards not issued by USAA, to determine which would be the best fit for you.
Why trust CNBC Select?
At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every credit card review is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of credit card products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best USAA credit cards.
Read more
Our methodology
To determine the best USAA credit cards, CNBC Select analyzed all of the USAA credit cards available. We compared each card on a range of features, including rewards, welcome bonuses, introductory and standard APR, balance transfer fees, foreign transaction fees and more.
Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.
