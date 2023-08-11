These are the 4 best wedding insurance companies to cover your big day

You've put countless hours into making sure your wedding is everything you've dreamed of. And, chances are that you've spent thousands of dollars, too. Making sure it's insured can put your mind at ease. The average American couple spent about $30,000 on their wedding and reception in 2022, according to wedding planning site The Knot. But, anything can go wrong that could jeopardize the money you've already spent, from a fall on the dance floor to a hurricane moving through your destination on your date. Or, a no-show photographer or caterer, or even your dream venue going out of business isn't impossible. Wedding insurance can step in and help to cover these situations. It comes in two forms — wedding liability insurance and wedding postponement or cancellation insurance. Liability coverage can protect you from being held liable for injuries or damages to venue property, while cancellation or postponement coverage can cover things like the need to cancel because of a catastrophic weather event or a sudden illness. While wedding insurance might not be able to make sure your big day goes perfectly to plan, it can help reimburse you for expenses or your financial loss. Here are CNBC Select's top four picks for best wedding insurance companies. (Read more about our methodology below.)

Best wedding insurance

Best overall

Travelers Wedding Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

Maximum coverage Varies by state, up to $250,000 cancellation coverage in many states

Policy highlights Travelers wedding insurance plans offer a wide variety of coverage in its cancellation plans and high limits for liability coverage. It offers no-deductible coverage for both liability and cancellation insurance and doesn't have surcharges for destination weddings or additional insureds. Pros No deductibles for basic or liability coverage. Cons Not available to residents of Alaska, Hawaii and Louisiana Learn More View More

Travelers wedding and special event insurance stands out for being backed by a reputable and well-known insurance company. Plus, its policies offer high limits, allowing couples with larger budgets to get the coverage they need. With no deductible on liability coverage, Travelers is a strong choice to cover your big day. Coverage is available in most states and some international destinations and policies can be purchased anytime from two years to 25 hours before your wedding.

Markel Wedding Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

Maximum coverage $2 million liability coverage available

Policy highlights Markel's wedding insurance policies offer high limits for cancellation and postponement coverage and offers a discount for buying both types of coverage. The company offers online quotes and coverage for weddings in some destinations outside of the US. Pros 15% discount for wedding liability and cancellation coverage when bought together (10% discount for Florida residents). Cons Cancellation insurance only available in select states.

Cancellation policies have a $25 deductible for each area of coverage. Learn More View More

Markel specializes in specialty insurance coverage, including event and wedding insurance. The insurer stands out for its wide variety of locations available, including many international destinations. It offers a 15% discount for bundling liability and cancellation coverage, as well as a $5,000 event cancellation add-on for those looking for liability policies for just $50.

Best for customization

Wedsure Wedding Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

Maximum coverage $5 million for liability coverage

Policy highlights Wedsure's flexible cancellation and liability insurance gives the ability to select the coverage you need and exclude the coverage you don't. Quotes are available online quickly. Wedsure offers coverage backed by Allianz. Pros Flexible coverage allows you to just add what you need

Coverage for rented property is available Cons Liability coverage not available for many destination weddings outside the US and Canada Learn More View More

For couples having untraditional weddings or those who already have some protections in place, all of the coverages of a standard wedding insurance policy may not be useful. However, Wedsure makes it possible to only pick what you need. Optional add-ons include hhange of Heart coverage, which is available under Wedsure's cancellation insurance and helps recoup costs if you don't end up getting married, as well as gift protection. Wedsure's policies are underwritten by Allianz, which is a large, reputable insurer with stable financial ratings.

Best for liability coverage

WedSafe Wedding Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

Maximum coverage Up to $5 million liability coverage

Policy highlights WedSafe's wedding insurance offers affordable coverage that can help with a variety of situations. A 24/7 claims service is available, and WedSafe allows purchasing and quoting online. Pros 15% discounts on liability and cancellation coverage when bought together Cons Surcharge for weddings taking place in the UK, Mexico, the Bahamas, Bermuda and the Caribbean Islands (excluding Cuba)

A $25 deductible for each coverage category may apply for cancellation policies Learn More View More

Wedding liability insurance can cover you if you're faced with an injury or property damage during your wedding. WedSafe offers six liability limit options up to $5 million and includes host liquor liability for those serving alcohol at their celebration. Plus, you can get up to a 15% discount for bundling wedding liability and cancellation coverage. With online coverage available in minutes, it is simple to get a policy that will meet your venue's requirements.

FAQs

Do I need wedding insurance?

Some venues require liability insurance to book your wedding. Additionally, having cancellation insurance can help protect the investments you've already made if something goes wrong on your wedding day or other covered events.

What does wedding insurance cover?

While each policy can be slightly different, wedding liability insurance includes things like accidents and property damage that you could be held liable for during your event. Wedding cancellation or postponement coverage can protect you if something goes wrong, like a venue going out of business, a no-show vendor, or a catastrophic storm in your venue's area. However, it's worth noting that a change of heart on the part of the couple generally isn't a covered reason for cancellation.

How much does wedding insurance cost?

Wedding liability insurance policies generally start at around $150, and cancellation coverage generally starts around $125. However, the state you live in, the state where your wedding is taking place, and the amount of coverage you need will all influence the price you'll pay for coverage.

How much wedding insurance do I need?

For wedding cancellation insurance, you'll want to select a limit that covers the total amount you've spent on the event. For wedding liability insurance, check with your venue to see what amount is required to be covered. Get matched with personal loan offers

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter! Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bottom line

Many people don't want to think of something going wrong on their wedding day. But, for a relatively small portion of your wedding planning budget, a liability and cancellation policy can help you be sure you'll be covered if anything unexpected happens.

Our methodology

To determine the best wedding insurance companies, CNBC Select analyzed several large wedding insurance companies and compared them based on a variety of factors. We focused on the cost, coverage limits and types, availability, and National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) complaint indexes. We also considered any discounts available from the insurers and deductibles. To gather sample premiums, we quoted a wedding in New York City zip code 10012 with 110 attendees in May 2024. We looked for a $100,000 cancellation policy and $1 million per occurrence and $1 million general aggregate coverage. From there, we sorted our coverage into the best overall and runner-up, best for customization and best for liability. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.