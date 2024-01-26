Bilt's February Rent Day: Exclusive Valentine's Day reservations, 150% transfer bonus and more

The Bilt Rewards program allows members to earn points when they pay rent and redeem them for shopping and travel purchases, classes, rent payments and more. You can earn even more points with a Bilt Mastercard ® . There's no annual fee and cardholders are eligible for perks like cell phone protection and purchase security (see rates and fees ).

Introductory fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each balance transfer, whichever is greater, for 120 days from account opening. After that, up to 5% for each balance transfer ($5 minimum).

Earn points when you make 5 transactions that post each statement period - up to 1x points on rent payments without the transaction fee (up to 100,000 points each calendar year), 3x points on dining, 2x points on travel, and 1x points on other purchases.

Below, check out details for Bilt's February Rent Day promotion and how you can take advantage of all the deals.

On the first of every month, Bilt holds a Rent Day promotion for all Bilt Rewards members and Bilt Mastercard® holders. There are ongoing benefits, including the ability to earn double points on specific purchases, as well as special giveaways and games.

On Feb. 1, 2024, Bilt Rewards members can take advantage of one of the best Rent Day deals to date. Depending on your Bilt status level, you can transfer points to Air Canada's Aeroplan program with a 75% to 150% bonus.



Other limited-time offers include double points on non-rent purchases, exclusive Valentine's Day dining reservations, as well as chances to win a month's rent and bonus points.

Up to 150% Aeroplan transfer bonus

On Feb. 1, Bilt members can take advantage of a 75% to 150% transfer bonus to Air Canada's Aeroplan loyalty program. The bonus you qualify for depends on your Bilt elite status level as of Feb. 1:

Blue : 75% bonus (1,000 points = 1,750 miles)

: 75% bonus (1,000 points = 1,750 miles) Silver : 100% bonus (1,000 points = 2,000 miles)

: 100% bonus (1,000 points = 2,000 miles) Gold : 125% bonus (1,000 points = 2,250 miles)

: 125% bonus (1,000 points = 2,250 miles) Platinum: 150% bonus (1,000 points = 2,500 miles)

Note that transfers are made in 1,000-point increments, but Blue members must transfer a minimum of 2,000 points.

These bonuses unlock amazing opportunities with a range of excellent Star Alliance partner airlines, including United, Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, as well as some non-alliance partners like Emirates and Etihad.

Aeroplan has a distance-based award chart and you can book one-way business class awards between the U.S. and many European destinations starting at 60,000 to 70,000 miles. With this bonus, these business class awards would only require 24,000 to 40,000 Bilt points each way depending on what bonus you qualify for.

You can also book a free stopover outside the U.S. and Canada for up to 45 days on a one-way award for only 5,000 additional miles or 2,000 to 3,000 Bilt points once you factor in the transfer bonus.

Meanwhile, flights within North America, including domestic United flights, start at just 6,000 miles each way. That equates to a measly 3,000 to 4,000 Bilt points with the bonus, and you'll still have miles left over.

Keep in mind, Aeroplan is also a partner with other major transferable rewards programs. So, if you don't have enough Bilt points for the awards you want to book, you can use points from Chase, American Express and Capital One to top off your account.

Valentine's Day dining experiences

Beginning Feb. 1 at noon ET, Bilt members can book Valentine's Day dinners at select Bilt Dining restaurants. Each reservation is for two people and costs $200 or 15,000 Bilt points. Menus will be decided in advance and listed in the app at the time of booking.

While subject to change, here's the current list of restaurants and reservation times that will be available:

Miami

Los Fuegos: 7:00 p.m. ET and 9:00 p.m. ET

Pastis: 6:30 p.m. ET and 9:00 p.m. ET

Washington, D.C.

The Saga: 7:00 p.m. ET and 9:00 p.m. ET

Lyle's: 7:00 p.m. ET and 8:30 p.m. ET

Los Angeles

Republique: 7:30 p.m. PT and 9:30 p.m. PT

Crustacean Beverly Hills: 7:00 p.m. PT and 8:30 p.m. PT

New York

Meduza: 7:15 p.m. ET and 9:30 p.m. ET

Sartiano's: 7:30 p.m. ET and 9:30 p.m. ET

Sake No Hana: 7:00 p.m. ET and 8:30 p.m. ET

Boston

Bistro Du Midi: 7:30 p.m. ET and 9:30 p.m. ET

Bookings are available on a first-come first-served basis and five reservations are open per time slot. You can book through the Bilt app with Bilt points or another dining card that's linked to your Bilt Wallet.

Earn double points

On the first day of every month, Bilt Mastercard® holders earn double points on all non-rent purchases. Cardholders can earn up to 10,000 bonus points from 12:00 a.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. PT on Feb. 1.

The bonus earnings for that day are: