Bilt's February Rent Day: Exclusive Valentine's Day reservations, 150% transfer bonus and more
With an up to 150% transfer bonus to Aeroplan, you'll be able to book award flights for cheap.
The Bilt Rewards program allows members to earn points when they pay rent and redeem them for shopping and travel purchases, classes, rent payments and more. You can earn even more points with a Bilt Mastercard®. There's no annual fee and cardholders are eligible for perks like cell phone protection and purchase security (see rates and fees).
Bilt Mastercard®
Rewards
Earn points when you make 5 transactions that post each statement period - up to 1x points on rent payments without the transaction fee (up to 100,000 points each calendar year), 3x points on dining, 2x points on travel, and 1x points on other purchases.
Welcome bonus
None
Annual fee
None
Intro APR
N/A
Regular APR
See Terms
Balance transfer fee
Introductory fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each balance transfer, whichever is greater, for 120 days from account opening. After that, up to 5% for each balance transfer ($5 minimum).
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
See rates/fees and rewards/benefits; terms apply.
On the first of every month, Bilt holds a Rent Day promotion for all Bilt Rewards members and Bilt Mastercard® holders. There are ongoing benefits, including the ability to earn double points on specific purchases, as well as special giveaways and games.
Below, check out details for Bilt's February Rent Day promotion and how you can take advantage of all the deals.
February Bilt Rent Day benefits
On Feb. 1, 2024, Bilt Rewards members can take advantage of one of the best Rent Day deals to date. Depending on your Bilt status level, you can transfer points to Air Canada's Aeroplan program with a 75% to 150% bonus.
Other limited-time offers include double points on non-rent purchases, exclusive Valentine's Day dining reservations, as well as chances to win a month's rent and bonus points.
Up to 150% Aeroplan transfer bonus
On Feb. 1, Bilt members can take advantage of a 75% to 150% transfer bonus to Air Canada's Aeroplan loyalty program. The bonus you qualify for depends on your Bilt elite status level as of Feb. 1:
- Blue: 75% bonus (1,000 points = 1,750 miles)
- Silver: 100% bonus (1,000 points = 2,000 miles)
- Gold: 125% bonus (1,000 points = 2,250 miles)
- Platinum: 150% bonus (1,000 points = 2,500 miles)
Note that transfers are made in 1,000-point increments, but Blue members must transfer a minimum of 2,000 points.
These bonuses unlock amazing opportunities with a range of excellent Star Alliance partner airlines, including United, Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, as well as some non-alliance partners like Emirates and Etihad.
Aeroplan has a distance-based award chart and you can book one-way business class awards between the U.S. and many European destinations starting at 60,000 to 70,000 miles. With this bonus, these business class awards would only require 24,000 to 40,000 Bilt points each way depending on what bonus you qualify for.
You can also book a free stopover outside the U.S. and Canada for up to 45 days on a one-way award for only 5,000 additional miles or 2,000 to 3,000 Bilt points once you factor in the transfer bonus.
Meanwhile, flights within North America, including domestic United flights, start at just 6,000 miles each way. That equates to a measly 3,000 to 4,000 Bilt points with the bonus, and you'll still have miles left over.
Keep in mind, Aeroplan is also a partner with other major transferable rewards programs. So, if you don't have enough Bilt points for the awards you want to book, you can use points from Chase, American Express and Capital One to top off your account.
Valentine's Day dining experiences
Beginning Feb. 1 at noon ET, Bilt members can book Valentine's Day dinners at select Bilt Dining restaurants. Each reservation is for two people and costs $200 or 15,000 Bilt points. Menus will be decided in advance and listed in the app at the time of booking.
While subject to change, here's the current list of restaurants and reservation times that will be available:
Miami
- Los Fuegos: 7:00 p.m. ET and 9:00 p.m. ET
- Pastis: 6:30 p.m. ET and 9:00 p.m. ET
Washington, D.C.
- The Saga: 7:00 p.m. ET and 9:00 p.m. ET
- Lyle's: 7:00 p.m. ET and 8:30 p.m. ET
Los Angeles
- Republique: 7:30 p.m. PT and 9:30 p.m. PT
- Crustacean Beverly Hills: 7:00 p.m. PT and 8:30 p.m. PT
New York
- Meduza: 7:15 p.m. ET and 9:30 p.m. ET
- Sartiano's: 7:30 p.m. ET and 9:30 p.m. ET
- Sake No Hana: 7:00 p.m. ET and 8:30 p.m. ET
Boston
- Bistro Du Midi: 7:30 p.m. ET and 9:30 p.m. ET
Bookings are available on a first-come first-served basis and five reservations are open per time slot. You can book through the Bilt app with Bilt points or another dining card that's linked to your Bilt Wallet.
Earn double points
On the first day of every month, Bilt Mastercard® holders earn double points on all non-rent purchases. Cardholders can earn up to 10,000 bonus points from 12:00 a.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. PT on Feb. 1.
The bonus earnings for that day are:
- 6X points on dining (usually 3X)
- 4X points on travel (usually 2X)
- 2X points on all other non-rent purchases (usually 1X)
The elevated earning rates are quite lucrative, making the Bilt card a better option on the first of the month than a traditional travel card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card or American Express® Gold Card. (Terms apply.)
Keep in mind that you must use your Bilt Mastercard at least five times each statement period to earn points, including these bonuses.
Other perks
There are several other promotions on the Bilt app during January's Rent Day.
- Rent Free game show: This monthly game show surveys 1,000 cardholders and quizzes members about their responses. You can play the game in the Bilt app along with this month's special guest, Eugenie "Genie" Bouchard. To be entered into a drawing to win a month's rent, you'll need to correctly guess three of the most common responses. You can play Rent Free beginning Jan. 26, 2024.
- Point Quest trivia game: You can earn up to 150 Bilt points by playing this five-question trivia challenge. If you answer all five questions correctly, you'll unlock a bonus question for a chance to earn an additional 100 points.
- Free SoulCycle rides: Starting Jan. 29 at 12 p.m. ET, Bilt members can book a free SoulCycle ride through the Bilt app. 10 complimentary bikes are available per class, on a first-come, first-served basis. All riders are also entered for a chance to win a month of rent (up to $2,500 in rent).
Bottom line
Bilt Mastercard members can take advantage of additional perks at the beginning of every month during Bilt's Rent Day promotion. February's Rent Day perks include an up to 150% transfer bonus, special Valentine's Day dining experiences, double points and the chance to win a month's rent.
Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.