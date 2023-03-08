Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
Bilt Rewards members can now earn up to 5X points on Lyft rides
Bilt expands reward categories for its members with the addition of a rideshare partnership.
Bilt Mastercard® Rewards members can now earn points on their next rideshare.
On Wednesday, the rent rewards program announced a partnership with Lyft, where general Bilt loyalty members earn 2X points on all rides when linking their Bilt and Lyft accounts, and Bilt Mastercard® cardholders earn 5X points when linking their accounts and using the Bilt Mastercard as their payment method.
Bilt Mastercard®
Rewards
Earn points when you make 5 transactions that post each statement period - up to 1x points on rent payments without the transaction fee (up to 50,000 points each calendar year), 3x points on dining, 2x points on travel, and 1x points on other purchases.
Welcome bonus
None
Annual fee
None
Intro APR
N/A
Regular APR
See Terms
Balance transfer fee
Introductory fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each balance transfer, whichever is greater, for 120 days from account opening. After that, up to 5% for each balance transfer ($5 minimum).
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
See rates/fees and rewards/benefits; terms apply.
To link your accounts, simply open the Lyft app, head to the "Rewards" page via the left-side menu and select Bilt as your preferred loyalty partner. Note that you can only earn rewards with one partner program at a time, so if you are currently enrolled to earn rewards through Delta SkyMiles, Hilton Honors or Alaska Mileage Plan, you'll no longer earn those points on Lyft rides.
This new Lyft partnership marks an additional category where Bilt Mastercard users can be rewarded for their spending. Cardholders also earn points on paying rent without a transaction fee, dining and travel.
The no-annual-fee credit card is also part of the World Elite Mastercard program, which essentially means more benefits for cardholders. These perks include the following:
- Cell phone insurance up to $800 of protection (subject to $25 deductible)
- Purchase security (theft and damage protection) that covers purchases for 90 days up to $10,000 per claim.
- Exclusive merchant discounts with brands like Lyft, DoorDash and ShopRunner
- Access to the Mastercard Luxury Hotels & Resorts portfolio for amenities like upgrades, free breakfast and property credits at over 3,000 hotels
- 24/7 complimentary World Elite Concierge for all your personal assistant needs
If you frequently ride Lyft and are looking to maximize your spending, you can also earn bonus points with either the Chase Sapphire Reserve® (10X Chase Ultimate Rewards® points on Lyft rides through March 2025) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (5X points on Lyft rides through March 2025). The Sapphire Reserve even comes with up to two years of complimentary Lyft Pink All Access membership, which offers ride discounts and other perks. However, both of these cards have annual fees.
Chase Sapphire Reserve®
Rewards
Earn 5X total points on flights and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3X points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases plus, 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025
Welcome bonus
Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $900 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
Annual fee
$550
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
21.49% - 28.49% variable
Balance transfer fee
5%, minimum $5
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent
Terms apply.
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
Rewards
$50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 2X points on all other travel purchases, and 1X points on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
Annual fee
$95
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
20.49% - 27.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
How to redeem Bilt Points
Bilt members have options when it comes time to cash in.
Bilt Points can be redeemed through the app on future rent payments or a future down payment on a home, fitness classes and, for those looking to get away, travel with over 100 airlines and hotels. Some of Bilt's travel partners — all at a 1:1 redemption rate — include American Airlines, United, Hyatt and IHG. Alternatively, you can redeem points through the Bilt Travel Portal at a fixed rate of 1.25 cents per point.
Bottom line
Bilt Rewards members can now earn points on even more of their everyday expenses. If you live in a city where you pay monthly rent and rely on rideshare often, becoming Bilt Rewards Mastercard® where you earn bonus rewards in both categories can pay off.
