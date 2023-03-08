Bilt Rewards members can now earn up to 5X points on Lyft rides

On Wednesday, the rent rewards program announced a partnership with Lyft, where general Bilt loyalty members earn 2X points on all rides when linking their Bilt and Lyft accounts, and Bilt Mastercard® cardholders earn 5X points when linking their accounts and using the Bilt Mastercard as their payment method.

Introductory fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each balance transfer, whichever is greater, for 120 days from account opening. After that, up to 5% for each balance transfer ($5 minimum).

Earn points when you make 5 transactions that post each statement period - up to 1x points on rent payments without the transaction fee (up to 50,000 points each calendar year), 3x points on dining, 2x points on travel, and 1x points on other purchases.

To link your accounts, simply open the Lyft app, head to the "Rewards" page via the left-side menu and select Bilt as your preferred loyalty partner. Note that you can only earn rewards with one partner program at a time, so if you are currently enrolled to earn rewards through Delta SkyMiles, Hilton Honors or Alaska Mileage Plan, you'll no longer earn those points on Lyft rides.

This new Lyft partnership marks an additional category where Bilt Mastercard users can be rewarded for their spending. Cardholders also earn points on paying rent without a transaction fee, dining and travel.

The no-annual-fee credit card is also part of the World Elite Mastercard program, which essentially means more benefits for cardholders. These perks include the following: