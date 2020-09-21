The average credit score of a subprime borrower is 578—here's how much income and debt they have

With more than a third of Americans having a credit score considered subprime, it's worth taking the time to understand where you stand.

In general, there are five different types of borrowers that financial institutions categorize based on credit score. These categories help them to determine who is the least and most risky to lend money to because it shows them who is more likely to pay back the money they borrow.

If you have a credit score, your profile falls into one of the following categories: super-prime, prime, near-prime, subprime and deep subprime.

For consumers, knowing your classification is important because it determines how easy it is for you to access new credit cards or loans. In addition to prime borrowers having an easier time getting approved for credit, they are also offered the best terms and lowest interest rates. Subprime borrowers, on the other hand, are more limited when it comes to credit because they have a lower credit score.

CNBC Select wanted to narrow in on what exactly the average subprime borrower is dealing with financially. To get a clear idea of what their finances look like, we asked Experian, one of the three main credit bureaus, to share a snapshot of subprime data across consumers. Here is what we found.