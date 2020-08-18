This budgeting mistake could be keeping subprime borrowers stuck in a debt cycle, a credit repair expert explains

When building a budget, we often plan in terms of monthly expenses, but it's also important to think about the big picture — and this is especially true if you've got debt and a poor credit score. When people are trying to figure out how to pay off their debt, they usually look at how much they can afford to repay each month, says Shanté Nicole Harris of Financial Common Cents. But you should also be looking at how much you'll be paying total over the life of the loan. This is particularly important when deciding to take on new debt, like an auto loan or personal loan. "Someone might know that 18% is a high interest rate, but they don't really care," says Harris. If the monthly payments work out to $450 per month, for instance, a borrower may consider that affordable simply because they have enough monthly income to cover it. If you have a subprime credit score, between 580 and 669 on the FICO scoring model, it's likely that you'll be paying higher interest rates than someone with a prime or super-prime score. In 2018, borrowers with a higher-risk profile (i.e. subprime credit score) received credit card interest rates that were 9% higher than super-prime borrowers according to the CFPB's Consumer Credit Card Market Report. It's also an issue for subprime consumers with installment loans: According to Experian, the average auto loan interest rate for subprime borrowers is 11.92% for new cars and 17.74% for used cars. For deep subprime loans, those rates jump to 14.39% and 20.45%, respectively. These rates are significantly higher than for prime loans (at 4.68% and 6.04%). It's important to take a deeper look at what the loan costs over its lifetime, Harris says. One of the first things she does with new clients is look at how many outstanding loans they have left to pay off, and then she calculates the interest they are paying on each. "Do the math and see how much you're going to end up paying for that car over your term," advises Harris. "I have people who say 'I paid $69,000 for this car that only cost $29,000 when I bought it!'" "The next question is always 'Okay, what can I do now?'" Harris says.

How to get out of a subprime lending cycle

Bottom line

If you've found yourself stuck in an expensive lending cycle, don't despair. Often, a credit wake-up call can catalyze big changes that ultimately improve your financial picture and save you money in the long run. "It's really psychological, and that's the part I love," says Harris, who repaired her own subprime credit score after paying off $50,000 of debt. She encourages those who are currently in debt or grappling with high-interest loans to "dig deeper into why this is actually happening." "No one can fix your credit for you," Harris says. The road to credit repair may be difficult, but it is ultimately satisfying in the end. Learn more: The 6-step method that helped this 34-year-old pay off $30,000 of credit card debt in 1 year

