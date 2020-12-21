Skip Navigation
logo
LatestCredit CardsReviewsBankingLoansResources
CNBC.COM

Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

More details
Blue Cash Preferred® Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
Blue Cash Preferred® Card
$250 welcome offer and save big on groceries at U.S. supermarkets
American Express® Gold Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
American Express® Gold Card
60,000 point welcome offer - most points ever offered for this card
IdentityForce® UltraSecure+Credit and UltraSecure
Learn More
Terms Apply
IdentityForce® UltraSecure+Credit and UltraSecure
3 months free on annual plans
Chase Sapphire Preferred®
Learn More
Terms Apply
Chase Sapphire Preferred®
60,000 bonus points – worth up to $750 in travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
Learn More
Terms Apply
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
$200 bonus plus, last call for the 5% cash back grocery store offer
CNBC Select may receive an affiliate commission when you click on the links for products from our partners. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
Credit Cards

Last chance to earn up to 5% cash back on groceries with the Chase Freedom Flex and Unlimited bonus

The grocery bonus for the Chase Freedom Flex and Chase Freedom Unlimited credit cards ends January 13, 2021. Act now before it's too late.

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Getty Images

If saving money on everyday expenses is one of your 2021 New Year’s resolutions, you should check out the enhanced grocery rewards rate on the Chase Freedom Flex℠ and Chase Freedom Unlimited® credit cards that's ending soon.

You have from now until January 13, 2021 to qualify for 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target or Walmart purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in your first year of account opening (then 1%). A quick trip to the grocery store can add up fast, but if you use the Freedom Flex or Freedom Unlimited card it can be more affordable.

In order to take advantage of this great rewards rate, you need to apply and be approved for one of these no-annual-fee cards by January 13, 2021.

Here’s a breakdown of how you can redeem your cash back and maximize grocery rewards.

Chase Freedom Flex℠

Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target or Walmart purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year, 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate (then 1%), 5% cash back on travel booked through the Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% cash back on dining and at drug stores, 1% cash back on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    $200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    0% for the first 15 months on purchases

  • Regular APR

    14.99% to 23.74% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

  • Foreign transaction fee

    3%

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target or Walmart purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year, 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% on dining (including takeout) and drugstores and 1.5% on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    $200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    0% for the first 15 months on purchases

  • Regular APR

    14.99% to 23.74% variable on purchases and balance transfers

  • Balance transfer fee

    Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

  • Foreign transaction fee

    3% of each transaction in U.S. dollars

Terms apply.

How can you redeem cash back?

While both Freedom cards earn cash back, you actually receive rewards in the form of Chase Ultimate Rewards® points. You can redeem these points for a statement credit to offset your bill, travel, merchandise and gift cards. You can even use the Pay Yourself Back tool to redeem points for statement credits toward contributions made to a dozen eligible charities and use 25% fewer points.

Learn more about how to use Pay Yourself Back.

Do Chase Ultimate Rewards points expire?

No, Chase Ultimate Rewards points don’t expire as long as your account remains open and in good standing.

Maximize rewards year-round with a grocery rewards card

While either Freedom card is a great way to earn extra cash back on groceries, you can also consider opening a grocery rewards card that consistently offers a robust rewards rate. The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is our top pick with 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%).

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, 3% cash back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more and 1% cash back on other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new card within the first three months

  • Annual fee

    $95

  • Intro APR

    0% for the first 12 months on purchases, N/A for balance transfers

  • Regular APR

    13.99% to 23.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fee

    2.7%

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

 

Don’t miss:

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
Latest