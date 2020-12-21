Last chance to earn up to 5% cash back on groceries with the Chase Freedom Flex and Unlimited bonus

If saving money on everyday expenses is one of your 2021 New Year’s resolutions, you should check out the enhanced grocery rewards rate on the Chase Freedom Flex℠ and Chase Freedom Unlimited® credit cards that's ending soon.
You have from now until January 13, 2021 to qualify for 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target or Walmart purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in your first year of account opening (then 1%). A quick trip to the grocery store can add up fast, but if you use the Freedom Flex or Freedom Unlimited card it can be more affordable.
In order to take advantage of this great rewards rate, you need to apply and be approved for one of these no-annual-fee cards by January 13, 2021.
Here’s a breakdown of how you can redeem your cash back and maximize grocery rewards.
5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target or Walmart purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year, 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate (then 1%), 5% cash back on travel booked through the Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% cash back on dining and at drug stores, 1% cash back on all other purchases
$200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
$0
0% for the first 15 months on purchases
14.99% to 23.74% variable
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
3%
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target or Walmart purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year, 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% on dining (including takeout) and drugstores and 1.5% on all other purchases
$200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
$0
0% for the first 15 months on purchases
14.99% to 23.74% variable on purchases and balance transfers
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
3% of each transaction in U.S. dollars
Terms apply.
While both Freedom cards earn cash back, you actually receive rewards in the form of Chase Ultimate Rewards® points. You can redeem these points for a statement credit to offset your bill, travel, merchandise and gift cards. You can even use the Pay Yourself Back tool to redeem points for statement credits toward contributions made to a dozen eligible charities and use 25% fewer points.
Learn more about how to use Pay Yourself Back.
No, Chase Ultimate Rewards points don’t expire as long as your account remains open and in good standing.
While either Freedom card is a great way to earn extra cash back on groceries, you can also consider opening a grocery rewards card that consistently offers a robust rewards rate. The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is our top pick with 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%).
6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, 3% cash back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more and 1% cash back on other purchases
Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new card within the first three months
$95
0% for the first 12 months on purchases, N/A for balance transfers
13.99% to 23.99% variable
N/A
2.7%
Excellent/Good
See rates and fees, terms apply.
