Last chance to earn up to 5% cash back on groceries with the Chase Freedom Flex and Unlimited bonus

If saving money on everyday expenses is one of your 2021 New Year’s resolutions, you should check out the enhanced grocery rewards rate on the Chase Freedom Flex℠ and Chase Freedom Unlimited® credit cards that's ending soon.

You have from now until January 13, 2021 to qualify for 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target or Walmart purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in your first year of account opening (then 1%). A quick trip to the grocery store can add up fast, but if you use the Freedom Flex or Freedom Unlimited card it can be more affordable.

In order to take advantage of this great rewards rate, you need to apply and be approved for one of these no-annual-fee cards by January 13, 2021.

Here’s a breakdown of how you can redeem your cash back and maximize grocery rewards.