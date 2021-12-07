Chase Freedom Unlimited and Flex introduce 15 months 0% intro APR on balance transfers

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Chase Freedom Unlimited and Freedom Flex 0% intro APR on balance transfers offer

Each of the Chase credit cards listed below gives cardholders an opportunity to earn valuable cash back, but now can help you consolidate credit card debt accumulated on other cards — without accruing interest. For example, let's say you have a $3,000 balance on another credit card. You can transfer that balance to one of the cards below, and you'll have 15 months to pay it off before interest starts accruing once more. The intro balance transfer feature is in addition to already having a 0% intro APR offer on purchases made on the card. However, once the 15 month period is over on either purchases or balance transfers, the interest rate will increase to a variable APR of 14.99% - 24.74%. There's an intro balance transfer fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. After that it's either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. It's never wise to carry a balance or spend more than you can afford on a credit card, but in this case, the 15-month-0%-intro APR period can come in handy for spending and purchasing flexibility.

Chase Freedom Unlimited® Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target® or Walmart® purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year, 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% on drugstore purchases and on dining (including takeout and eligible delivery services), and 1.5% cash back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus $200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 14.99% to 24.74% variable

Balance transfer fee Intro fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. After that, either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 3% of each transaction in U.S. dollars

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

Long intro 0% APR period

Rewards can be transferred to a Chase Ultimate Rewards card

Generous welcome bonus Cons Below average 1.5% cash back on non-bonus category purchases

3% fee charged on foreign transactions Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $847

$847 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,709 Rewards totals incorporate the cash back earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

Chase Freedom Flex℠ Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target® or Walmart® purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year, 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate (then 1%), 5% cash back on travel booked through the Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% on drugstore purchases and on dining (including takeout and eligible delivery services), 1% cash back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus $200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first three months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 14.99% to 24.74% variable

Balance transfer fee Intro fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. After that, either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

Generous welcome bonus

Opportunity to earn up to 5% cash back in select categories upon activation

Rewards can be transferred to a Chase Ultimate Rewards card Cons Bonus categories must be activated each quarter

3% fee charged on foreign transactions Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $852

$852 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,844 Rewards totals incorporate the cash back earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

Why to consider a balance transfer to a 0% APR card Credit cards charge among the highest interest rates for lending products, making them a poor choice for someone who needs to carry a balance or borrow money. However, there are several reasons to consider a balance transfer credit card that offers an introductory 0% APR — the most attractive being that you avoid paying credit card interest. Americans carry a huge amount of credit card debt, and it's never a good idea to pay interest on top of your discretionary spending. Other reasons to consider a new balance transfer credit card are: Organization: If you have several credit cards with revolving balances, it can be a nightmare trying to stay organized. By consolidating your debt into one card, it's easier to manage paying down debt.

If you have several credit cards with revolving balances, it can be a nightmare trying to stay organized. By consolidating your debt into one card, it's easier to manage paying down debt. Earning more credit: By applying for a new credit card, you will earn more credit, which increases your overall credit line and decreases your overall credit utilization. Credit utilization, which is how much you owe compared to how much credit you have, makes up 30% of your credit score. By earning more credit from issuers, and managing it responsibly, you will improve your credit score over time. However, keep in mind that a large balance on your credit card can hurt your credit score also. So if your card has a $10,000 limit and you transfer $8,000 in debt over, that can be detrimental.

Fees to know about

A balance transfer can be worth it as you can save big on credit card interest charges. The process is also quite simple, and in some cases, done completely online. However, there are balance transfer fees to consider. With the Chase Freedom Unlimited® and the Chase Freedom Flex℠, you will need to pay either: Within 60 days of account opening: $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Past 60 days from account opening: Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. Lets say your credit card balance that you need to transfer is $3,000, and you complete it within the 60 day mark. Once it processes, you will have a $90 balance transfer fee added to the new card. That sounds steep, but if you stretch that out over 15 months, it comes to an averaged $6 monthly fee, which is likely much, much less than you were paying in interest charges.

Bottom line

If you're paying exorbitant credit card interest fees, it's likely best to consolidate your debt using a balance transfer credit card. However, it shouldn't be use to spend outside your means or to finance purchases that aren't needed. Before you use your credit card or debit card for your next purchase, it may be best to first create a budget to avoid overspending.

