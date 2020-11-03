The best brick-and-mortar savings account for banking at Chase Bank

Editor's Note: APYs listed in this article are up-to-date as of the time of publication. They may fluctuate (up or down) as the Fed rate changes. CNBC will update as changes are made public. A big perk of having an account with your local brick-and-mortar bank is its easy physical access. Customers can choose to deposit or withdraw their cash by visiting the actual branch in person or by stopping by at one of the bank's thousands of non-fee ATMs, usually located in spots around your neighborhood or town. Chase Bank is an example of one big bank that offers a broad network of ATMs for account holders to avoid any out-of-network fees. Customers who don't want to visit one of its nearly 4,900 branches can rely on the bank's 16,000 ATMs. Chase also offers a chance to earn a slightly higher interest rate than the average brick-and-mortar bank offers: The Chase Premier Savings℠ account ranks on CNBC Select's list of the top brick-and-mortar savings accounts because you can earn better interest rates (what Chase calls "relationship rates") on higher balances by linking your savings to a Chase Premier Plus Checking℠ or Chase Sapphire℠ Checking. You must at least five transactions in a month using your linked checking account to get the rate. There is no minimum deposit required to open an account, unlike the case with other brick-and-mortar savings accounts. Below, we take a close look at the Chase Premier Savings by breaking down its annual percentage yield (APY), access to your cash, perks and fees so you can decide if this brick-and-mortar savings account is right for you.

Chase Premier Savings review

Chase Premier Savings℠ Learn More Information about the Chase Premier Savings℠ has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the bank prior to publication. Chase Bank is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 0.01%, with option to increase up to 0.05%

Minimum balance $0

Monthly fee $25 per month, with options to waive

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle

Excessive transactions fee $5 when you make over 6 withdrawals in a month

Overdraft fees N/A

Offer checking account? Yes

Pros Chase Bank has a vast network of ATMs

Users have the option to earn a higher APY

Monthly maintenance fee can be waived by linking to a checking account

No minimum deposit to open an account

Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle Cons Has monthly maintenance fees

Low APY (although option to earn higher)

Chase Premier Savings APY

The current APY for the Chase Premier Savings℠ is 0.01%, but savings account holders have the option to increase the interest they earn on their savings up to 0.05%. Chase offers these better interest rates, or relationship rates, on higher Chase Premier Savings balances that are linked to a checking account: either the Chase Premier Plus Checking or Chase Sapphire Checking. When linked, account holders can earn 0.02% APY on balances under $10,000 and it increases to 0.05% for balances over $250,000. Account holders have to make at least five transactions per month using their linked checking account. If you don't link your Chase Premier Savings account to a Chase checking account, the APY is a standard 0.01%.

Access to your cash

Chase Bank has nearly 4,900 branches and 16,000 ATMs throughout the country — similar to what big brick-and-mortar Bank of America offers. There is a $5 savings withdrawal limit fee when you make over six withdrawals in a month, including those made at a branch or at an ATM. This fee is waived, however, with a balance of $15,000 or more in the account at the time of withdrawal. The six-per-month deposit and withdrawal limit is a federal law known as Regulation D that has been temporarily lifted during the coronavirus pandemic.

Perks

For those Chase Premier Savings customers who choose to link their account to a Chase Sapphire Checking, they can take advantage of Sapphire℠ Banking perks, including everything from special access of sports and entertainment events to early ticket sales. Chase also has an automatic savings program where customers can get help reaching the savings goals that they set in the bank's mobile app.

Fees

There is no minimum deposit required to open a Chase Premier Savings account, which makes it stand out from other savings accounts offered by the big brick-and-mortar banks which usually require at least a $25 deposit. There is a $25-per-month service fee, which is on the higher end (some charge as low as $4 per month). Users can avoid paying the $25 by either linking to a checking account or having a daily minimum balance of $15,000 in their Chase Premier Savings account.

Bottom line

Our methodology

To determine which brick-and-mortar savings accounts offer the most convenience, CNBC Select analyzed dozens of U.S. savings accounts offered by the largest national banks and credit unions. We narrowed down our ranking by only considering those savings accounts that come from brick-and-mortar banks with broad availability, offering access to at least 2,000 physical branches and over 4,000 non-fee ATMs in the U.S. While the accounts we chose in this article are from the largest banks, we compared each savings account on a range of features, including its fees, opportunities to earn interest higher rates, customer service and any other special offerings or programs. We also considered factors such as insurance policies, users' deposit options, other savings accounts being offered by the same bank and customer reviews when available. All of the accounts included on this list are FDIC-insured up to $250,000. Note that the interest rates and fee structures for brick-and-mortar savings accounts are subject to change without notice. Product and feature availability vary by market so they may not be offered depending on where you live. Most brick-and-mortar banks require you to enter your zip code online for the correct account offerings. Any return on your savings depends on the associated fees and the balance you have in your brick-and-mortar savings account. To open a savings account, most banks and institutions require a deposit of new money, meaning you can't transfer money you already had in an account at that bank.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.