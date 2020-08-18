How much cash should you keep in your savings and checking account? A financial planner weighs in

Checking accounts and savings accounts have a lot of similarities, but they are used for different purposes. And when it comes to your money, where you decide to deposit it for short- or long-term plans is important. Checking accounts are meant to hold cash for your everyday purchases, allowing you to deposit and withdraw cash quickly. Meanwhile, savings accounts, especially ones that yield high interest, provide a place to store and grow your money for longer periods of time. Banks typically offer both options, but it’s up to you to decide how you split your funds. From a financial planning perspective, you should have about three to six months in accessible reserves, Shon Anderson, a certified financial planner at Anderson Financial Strategies, LLC, tells CNBC Select. Since checking and savings accounts are two of the most accessible places to stash your cash, you can divide your cash between both based on when you're planning to spend it. This is how Anderson recommends splitting it:

Checking account: 1 to 2 months of expenses

Savings account: 2 to 4 months of expenses

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.