Skip Navigation
logo
LatestBest CardsReviewsAdvice
CNBC.COM
Beginner’s Guide to Credit Scores
Best Cash Back Credit Cards
How to Use Credit Cards
CNBC Select may receive an affiliate commission when you click on the links for products from our partners. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
CNBC Select

How much cash should you keep in your savings and checking account? A financial planner weighs in

CNBC Select spoke with Shon Anderson, an Ohio-based CFP, about how to split up your cash between your saving and spending, and how much to keep in each account.

Elizabeth Gravier@lizgravier_
Getty Images

Checking accounts and savings accounts have a lot of similarities, but they are used for different purposes. And when it comes to your money, where you decide to deposit it for short- or long-term plans is important.

Checking accounts are meant to hold cash for your everyday purchases, allowing you to deposit and withdraw cash quickly. Meanwhile, savings accounts, especially ones that yield high interest, provide a place to store and grow your money for longer periods of time.

Banks typically offer both options, but it’s up to you to decide how you split your funds. From a financial planning perspective, you should have about three to six months in accessible reserves, Shon Anderson, a certified financial planner at Anderson Financial Strategies, LLC, tells CNBC Select.

Since checking and savings accounts are two of the most accessible places to stash your cash, you can divide your cash between both based on when you're planning to spend it.

This is how Anderson recommends splitting it:

Checking account: 1 to 2 months of expenses

“Since your checking account is the ‘operating’ account that bills are paid out of, our recommendation is one to two months of expenses,” Anderson says.

Checking accounts offer quick and easy access to your money, and while you could incur common fees like monthly service charges, most fees are avoidable if you take action like setting up direct deposit or enrolling in paperless statements.

You can also consider a checking account without fees. CNBC Select ranked our top no-fee checking picks and below are our five favorites:

Savings account: 2 to 4 months of expenses

After allocating one to two months of your expenses into a checking account, Anderson says that the two to four months of additional reserves should be put into a savings account — specifically a high-yield savings account.

High-yield accounts can earn you over 16X more money than a traditional savings account, at no additional risk to you. And even when interest rates are low (as they currently hover around 1%), it’s still a smart move so you aren’t leaving money on the table.

“Typically the best ones are online,” Anderson says. “Connect your checking to it in order to move funds if needed. You can connect your accounts either directly if your bank allows or through a payment app like Venmo.”

Some high-yield savings accounts even offer their own checking account option, such as the Ally Online Savings Account and the Varo Savings Account.

Because they earn you a higher interest rate than normal savings account, many consumers use these types of accounts to build an emergency fund or create a net of short-term savings.

Learn more:

Here’s when you should put money in a checking account vs. savings account

Here’s who should and shouldn’t put money into a high-yield savings account, according to an expert

6 tips for choosing the best checking account

Information about Capital One 360 Checking, Ally Interest Checking Account, Discover Cashback Debit Account, Alliant Credit Union High-Rate Checking, Chase College Checking℠ Account, Ally Online Savings Account, and Varo Savings Account has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the bank prior to publication.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.

Popular Offers from CNBC Select's Partners

IdentityForce® UltraSecure and UltraSecure+Credit
Learn More
Terms Apply
Best overall paid credit monitoring service
IdentityForce® UltraSecure and UltraSecure+Credit
2 months free on all annual plans; includes dark web analysis, bank and credit card activity alerts
Citi® Double Cash Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
No annual fee and cash back on all eligible purchases
Citi® Double Cash Card
2% cash back (1% when you purchase, 1% when you pay the bill)
Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
$75 Southwest® annual travel credit
Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card
Limited Time Offer – 65,000 bonus points
Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
Learn More
Terms Apply
No annual fee and earn cash back at U.S. supermarkets
Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
$150 welcome offer and, for a limited-time, earn 20% back on eligible Amazon purchases made in the first 6 months, up to $200
Opinions are our own and have not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by our advertising partners
Best Cards