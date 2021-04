Looking to refinance your student loans with a co-signer? This is your best option

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Most private lenders allow student loan borrowers to add a co-signer to their applications so that they can qualify for refinancing.

A co-signer can be a parent or legal guardian who meets the lender's credit and income requirements. In addition to helping borrowers qualify for a refinancing loan, co-signers with good credit scores can also help ensure the borrow will have a better chance of getting the lowest interest rate possible.

The risk to co-signers is that they take on full responsibility for payment of the loan until it is completely paid off. If the borrower misses any payment, it affects both the borrower and the co-signer's credit scores. One way to avoid this is to find a lender that offers a co-signer release option so that the parent or guardian can be removed from the loan after a certain period of time — providing borrowers more financial independence down the road.

CommonBond Student Loan Refinancing stands out for offering a co-signer release option after the borrower makes two straight years of on-time and complete (loan principal plus interest) monthly payments. This means that co-signers no longer have financial liability. In addition to refinancing student loans, CommonBond also offers undergraduate, graduate, MBA, dental, and medical loans.

Select ranked CommonBond Student Loan Refinancing on our list of the top student loan refinance companies thanks to this co-signer release perk and more.

Read on for the full details of CommonBond's Student Loan Refinancing, including the APRs, perks, fees, loan amounts and term lengths. (See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best student loan refinance companies.)