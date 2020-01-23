Chase launches new bonus offers on all United credit cards worth up to 100,000 miles

Chase announced that starting today, Jan. 23, new applicants for both consumer and business United credit cards can benefit from increased welcome bonus offers worth up to 100,000 miles.
Eligible cards include: United℠ Explorer Card, United Club℠ Card, United℠ Business Card and United Club℠ Business Card.
"We're kicking off the year with big wins for our new customers – unique offers on our personal and business credit cards that provide unmatched value with one of the best airline loyalty programs out there," Leslie Gillin, president of Chase co-brand cards, said in the press release.
Below, CNBC Select breaks down the new limited-time offers.
United℠ Explorer Card ($0 first year, then $95)
United Club℠ Card ($450 annual fee)
United℠ Business Card ($99 annual fee)
United Club℠ Business Card ($450 annual fee)
2 miles per $1 spent on United purchases; 2X miles per $1 spent at restaurants and hotels; 1X miles earned on every $1 spent on all other purchases
60,000 bonus miles after you make $3,000 in purchases in the first three months from account opening
$0 first year, then $95
None
17.99% to 24.99% variable
5%, minimum $5
None
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
2 miles per $1 spent on United purchases; 1.5 miles per $1 spent on all other purchases
75,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases in the first three months from account opening
$450
None
17.99% to 24.99% variable
5%, minimum $5
None
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
2 miles per $1 spent on United, local transit and commuting and at gas stations, office supply stores and restaurants. Plus, earn 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases.
100,000 bonus miles after you make $10,000 in purchases within the first three months of account opening
$99
None
17.99% to 24.99% variable
5%, minimum $5
None
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
2 miles per $1 spent on United purchases and 1.5 miles per $1 spent on all other purchases
100,000 bonus miles after you make $10,000 in purchases within the first three months of account opening
$450
None
17.99% to 24.99% variable
5%, minimum $5
None
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
