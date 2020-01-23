Skip Navigation
Chase launches new bonus offers on all United credit cards worth up to 100,000 miles

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Getty Images

Chase announced that starting today, Jan. 23, new applicants for both consumer and business United credit cards can benefit from increased welcome bonus offers worth up to 100,000 miles.

Eligible cards include: United℠ Explorer Card, United Club℠ Card, United℠ Business Card and United Club℠ Business Card.

"We're kicking off the year with big wins for our new customers – unique offers on our personal and business credit cards that provide unmatched value with one of the best airline loyalty programs out there," Leslie Gillin, president of Chase co-brand cards, said in the press release.

Below, CNBC Select breaks down the new limited-time offers.

New bonus points offer for United credit cards

United℠ Explorer Card ($0 first year, then $95)

  • New offer: 60,000 bonus miles after you make $3,000 in purchases in the first three months from account opening
  • Old offer: Up to 65,000 bonus miles: Earn 40,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening, plus earn an additional 25,000 bonus miles after you spend a total of $10,000 on purchases in the first six months from account opening
  • Bottom line: While the overall bonus decreased by 5,000 miles, the spending requirements are significantly less ($3,000 for the new offer versus $12,000 for the old offer)

United Club℠ Card ($450 annual fee)

  • New offer: 75,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases in the first three months from account opening
  • Old offer: 50,000 bonus miles after you make $3,000 in purchases in the first three months from account opening
  • Bottom line: The bonus increased 25,000 miles while the spending requirements remained the same

United℠ Business Card ($99 annual fee)

  • New offer: 100,000 bonus miles after you make $10,000 in purchases within the first three months of account opening
  • Old offer: This is a new card
  • Bottom line: This is a generous bonus, and even though the spending requirement is high at $10,000, you may have enough business expenses to cover it

United Club℠ Business Card ($450 annual fee)

  • New offer: 100,000 bonus miles after you make $10,000 in purchases within the first three months of account opening
  • Old offer: 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases in the first three months from account opening
  • Bottom line: The bonus increased by 50,000 miles, but the spending requirement has more than doubled

Additional United card benefits

United℠ Explorer Card

United℠ Explorer Card
  • Rewards

    2 miles per $1 spent on United purchases; 2X miles per $1 spent at restaurants and hotels; 1X miles earned on every $1 spent on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    60,000 bonus miles after you make $3,000 in purchases in the first three months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $0 first year, then $95

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    17.99% to 24.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

  • Terms apply.

 

United Club℠ Card

United Club℠ Card
  • Rewards

    2 miles per $1 spent on United purchases; 1.5 miles per $1 spent on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    75,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases in the first three months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $450

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    17.99% to 24.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

  • Terms apply.

 

Information about the United Club℠ Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

United℠ Business Card

United℠ Business Card
  • Rewards

    2 miles per $1 spent on United, local transit and commuting and at gas stations, office supply stores and restaurants. Plus, earn 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases.

  • Welcome bonus

    100,000 bonus miles after you make $10,000 in purchases within the first three months of account opening

  • Annual fee

    $99

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    17.99% to 24.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

  • Terms apply.

  

United Club℠ Business Card

United Club℠ Business Card
  • Rewards

    2 miles per $1 spent on United purchases and 1.5 miles per $1 spent on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    100,000 bonus miles after you make $10,000 in purchases within the first three months of account opening

  • Annual fee

    $450

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    17.99% to 24.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

  • Terms apply.

  

Information about the United Club℠ Business Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.

