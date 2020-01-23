Chase launches new bonus offers on all United credit cards worth up to 100,000 miles

Chase announced that starting today, Jan. 23, new applicants for both consumer and business United credit cards can benefit from increased welcome bonus offers worth up to 100,000 miles.

Eligible cards include: United℠ Explorer Card, United Club℠ Card, United℠ Business Card and United Club℠ Business Card.

"We're kicking off the year with big wins for our new customers – unique offers on our personal and business credit cards that provide unmatched value with one of the best airline loyalty programs out there," Leslie Gillin, president of Chase co-brand cards, said in the press release.

Below, CNBC Select breaks down the new limited-time offers.