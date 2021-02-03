Earn an elevated welcome bonus worth up to 100,000 Avios on British Airways, Aer Lingus, and Iberia cards

If you want to maximize savings on your next vacation to an Asian or European city, consider one of three new limited-time offers worth up to 100,000 Avios on select Chase co-branded airline credit cards.

New British Airways Visa Signature® Card, Iberia Visa Signature® Card and Aer Lingus Visa Signature® Card members can earn 50,000 bonus Avios after spending $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening.

Plus, there are also additional offers on the Iberia and Aer Lingus cards that can earn you an additional 50,000 Avios, for a total of 100,000 bonus Avios. If you assume a 1 cent value per point, the welcome bonus offers can be worth $500 to $1,000.

And if you apply for the British Airways card, you can qualify to earn a Travel Together Ticket, which allows you to travel for less with a family member or friend. The ticket gives you a second seat for a loved one who's on the same travel itinerary (same flight and same cabin) when you book a reward flight with British Airways. The flight must originate in and return to the U.S. (You're still required to pay taxes, fees and carrier charges for both you and your companion's tickets.)

Here are more details on the additional offers:

British Airways Visa Signature Card : Earn a Travel Together Ticket after you spend $20,000 total on purchases within your first year of account opening. (A Travel Together Ticket typically requires you to spend $30,000 in a calendar year, but this offer allows you to spend $10,000 less.)

Earn a Travel Together Ticket after you spend $20,000 total on purchases within your first year of account opening. (A Travel Together Ticket typically requires you to spend $30,000 in a calendar year, but this offer allows you to spend $10,000 less.) Iberia Visa Signature Card and Aer Lingus Visa Signature Card: Earn an additional 50,000 bonus Avios after you spend $20,000 on your purchases within your first year of account opening. If you earn both parts of the bonus, you'll receive a total of 100,000 Avios.

In order to qualify for the bonus Avios, you must be a new cardholder who hasn't earned a bonus for the card you're applying for within the last 24 months. For example, if you want to apply for the Iberia card and earn the welcome bonus worth up to 100,000 Avios, you must meet these two requirements: 1) You don't currently have the card, and 2) You haven't earned a bonus for the Iberia card within the past 24 months.

Beyond welcome bonuses, British Airways, Iberia and Aer Lingus cardholders can maximize rewards on eligible flights and hotel stays within the first 12 months from account opening:

Earn 5 Avios per dollar spent on purchases with Iberia, British Airways and Aer Lingus. After the first year, the rewards rate falls back to 3 Avios per dollar.

Earn 3 Avios per dollar spent on hotel accommodations when purchased directly with a hotel. After the first year, the rewards rate decreases to 2 Avios per dollar.

All cards have a $95 annual fee, but these welcome bonuses can more than offset it for several years.