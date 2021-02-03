Earn an elevated welcome bonus worth up to 100,000 Avios on British Airways, Aer Lingus, and Iberia cards

If you want to maximize savings on your next vacation to an Asian or European city, consider one of three new limited-time offers worth up to 100,000 Avios on select Chase co-branded airline credit cards.
New British Airways Visa Signature® Card, Iberia Visa Signature® Card and Aer Lingus Visa Signature® Card members can earn 50,000 bonus Avios after spending $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening.
Plus, there are also additional offers on the Iberia and Aer Lingus cards that can earn you an additional 50,000 Avios, for a total of 100,000 bonus Avios. If you assume a 1 cent value per point, the welcome bonus offers can be worth $500 to $1,000.
And if you apply for the British Airways card, you can qualify to earn a Travel Together Ticket, which allows you to travel for less with a family member or friend. The ticket gives you a second seat for a loved one who's on the same travel itinerary (same flight and same cabin) when you book a reward flight with British Airways. The flight must originate in and return to the U.S. (You're still required to pay taxes, fees and carrier charges for both you and your companion's tickets.)
Here are more details on the additional offers:
In order to qualify for the bonus Avios, you must be a new cardholder who hasn't earned a bonus for the card you're applying for within the last 24 months. For example, if you want to apply for the Iberia card and earn the welcome bonus worth up to 100,000 Avios, you must meet these two requirements: 1) You don't currently have the card, and 2) You haven't earned a bonus for the Iberia card within the past 24 months.
Beyond welcome bonuses, British Airways, Iberia and Aer Lingus cardholders can maximize rewards on eligible flights and hotel stays within the first 12 months from account opening:
All cards have a $95 annual fee, but these welcome bonuses can more than offset it for several years.