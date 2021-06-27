The best travel cards for fair credit, according to a YouTuber who's been to 20 countries and has 20 credit cards

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

With the weather warming up and summer in full force, traveling and taking a vacation to a far-flung location may be on your mind. If you travel and fly frequently, travel credit cards are a great way to rack up points or miles to get free flights, hotel nights, access to airport lounges and other travel-related benefits. However, if you're interested in signing up for a travel credit card, your credit score can limit your ability to get one. Most travel credit cards require cardholders to have a high credit score.

FICO credit scores range from 300 to 850 and fall under different categories, ranging from 'poor' at the lower end to 'exceptional' at the higher end. If you have a credit score between 580 and 669, you have a 'fair' credit score, according to Experian. In order to get a travel credit card, you'll likely need a credit score in the mid or high 600s. If you have a low credit score and are interested in getting a travel credit card, your first focus should be on improving your credit score.

"For someone who has a limited credit history, or poor credit score, your options for travel or

rewards credit cards are going to be limited. I would focus on increasing your credit score by making sure your credit utilization is low and you're making your payments on time," Dustin Waller, a credit card expert and YouTuber who's been to 20 different countries and currently has 20 active credit cards, says. "These two factors account for roughly two-thirds of your credit score. If you can keep those two pieces in check, then your credit score will rise."

Waller recommends that people with a credit score below 600 start out with the Discover it® Secured Credit Card or the Capital One® Platinum Credit Card in order to start rebuilding their credit scores. The Discover it® Secured Credit Card is a secured card which requires you to put down a security deposit that's equal to the value of your credit line. The security deposit acts as a collateral if you default on your monthly payments. After eight months, Discover will review if you're eligible to graduate to an unsecured card and receive your security deposit back. This incentivizes cardholders to pay their monthly payments on time and in full.

The Discover it® Secured Credit Card also comes with rewards, a welcome bonus and no annual fee. You can earn 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants on up to $1,000 in purchases each quarter and 1% cash back on all other purchases. For your welcome bonus, Discover will match the value of the cash-back you earned in your first year of card membership.