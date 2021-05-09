Here's how soon you can expect your tax refund

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Many Americans are looking forward to a sizable windfall of cash, as the average 2021 tax refund totals $2,873.

Typically, taxpayers who file their returns electronically can expect to receive their tax refund within three weeks, or 21 days. Those who choose direct deposit can receive their refunds even faster, the IRS website says. Taxpayers who file paper returns wait longer, with refunds generally issued six to eight weeks from the date the IRS receives their return in the mail.

That being said, the pandemic has caused 2021 to be an unprecedented tax year and many taxpayers may wait longer than the standard 21 days to see their refund. Between a Covid-related backlog of unprocessed 2019 tax returns, an understaffed IRS and new tax rules around claiming pandemic tax credits, don't be alarmed if you see a delay.

In the meantime, you can check the status of your tax refund by using the Where's My Refund? tool on the IRS website. You can also check your refund status on your mobile device by downloading the IRS2Go app. E-filers are able to access their status within 24 hours of filing, while paper-filers need to wait at least four weeks before checking.