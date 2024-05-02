Have a high-risk home? Here's how to get homeowners insurance

What is high-risk homeowners insurance?

Home insurance companies determine coverage based on the risk of a claim being filed, the type of claim, and the associated costs. Not only is the condition and location of a home considered, according to the Insurance Information Institute (III), but the homeowner's financial background and claim history. Some households might be considered a bigger risk but still qualify for a policy, though their premiums are typically higher and the coverage is more limited. Beyond traditional insurers, there are also state-run programs and alternative providers to close the gap.

What makes a home high-risk?

These are just some of the circumstances that can make an insurer consider your property high-risk. Location Houses in areas prone to wildfires, earthquakes, hurricanes or other severe weather are usually seen as a higher risk for repair-related claims. Homes in high-crime areas could present a higher risk of vandalism or theft. High-risk features A swimming pool may make you the envy of the neighborhood but it also poses a significant risk of injury — and of a claim being filed. A homeowner could even be held liable if a child snuck onto their property and injured themselves in the pool. Older roof Your roof protects the rest of your home, so an older or damaged roof poses a higher risk. Poor maintenance Outdated electrical or heating systems can increase the likelihood of fire or water damage. Vacant home A vacation home you only use a few weeks a year could be considered high-risk since it's less likely someone will be on-site to spot a leak, fire or break-in. Enter to win an iPad from CNBC Select. We're giving away an iPad to one lucky winner who fills out our survey about personal finance interests and habits. (NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the 50 US states and Washington, DC, who are 18 or older. Ends 5/8/24. Limit 1 entry per person. Sponsors: CNBC Select and NBCUniversal Media, LLC.)

What makes a homeowner high-risk?

Some common reasons property owners are considered a higher risk: Low credit score Like a traditional credit score, your insurance score is based on your credit history. In most states, your credit score influences the price you'll pay for coverage or whether a company will even write you a policy. California, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Oregon are among the states that restrict the use of credit scores in approval or rates. Prior claims history If you've filed many claims, you might have a harder time getting coverage or pay more for it. Insurers review applicants' CLUE report, which has your claims history over the last seven years. Pets Some breeds of dogs are seen as a higher risk, according to the III including rottweilers and pit bulls. That also applies to exotic animals and any pet with a history of aggression.. Home businesses If you work out of your house, especially if you host clients, it could increase the risk of an accident.

How to get homeowners insurance if you're high-risk

If you own a high-risk property, you may have already been rejected by insurers or had your policy nonrenewed. That doesn't mean you can't get covered, so try again with at least three more carriers. Part of the Farmers Insurance Group, Foremost focuses on specialty homes and has high liability limits. It will consider homeowners who have been rejected before, especially for a low credit score. In some states, policyholders can receive up to 150% of the insured amount in the event of a total loss by a covered peril.

AIG is known for tailoring coverage for high-value or historic properties: In most states, it only insures homes worth at least $750,000. If you live in a region prone to wildfires or hurricanes, AIG's free disaster mitigation and architectural services could come in handy.

If you're buying, selling or renovating and won't be in your house for a while, American Family offers customized vacant-home policies available in 3, 6 and 12-month increments. You can add coverage for attached structures or possessions, like lawnmowers and snowblowers.

FAIR Plans If you've been turned away by the traditional insurance marketplace, many states have Fair Access to Insurance Requirements (FAIR) Plans, sometimes referred to as insurers of last resort. Rather than a single carrier, your policy is backed collectively by a pool of participating insurers, which minimizes their individual risk. If you have a FAIR Plan and file a claim, the insurers all pay a portion of the benefit. All FAIR Plans cover fire, vandalism, riots and windstorms, according to III, but other coverage varies by state. The policies are usually more expensive than ones on the voluntary market and may cover less. In addition, you may have to repair your roof or upgrade the electrical, HVAC or plumbing to qualify. To see if your state offers a FAIR plan, contact your state's insurance department. To qualify, you'll have to show you've been turned down by multiple carriers. Surplus lines insurance To cover homes that traditional carriers can't or won't, many states allow insurance companies that are not licensed within their borders to issue policies. The surplus lines provider must still be licensed in its home state or country, however. A homeowner with three to five rejections from traditional insurers may qualify for surplus lines insurance, which is also known as excess lines insurance. Policies can have higher deductibles and more exclusions. Check with your state's insurance department to see what options are available.

FAQs What is high-risk homeowners insurance? A home may be considered high-risk (and harder to insure) because of its location, age or special features. If an applicant has poor credit or a history of claims, they may also be considered high-risk. Is high-risk home insurance different from standard homeowners insurance policies? People or homes considered high-risk may be able to get a standard policy, but it may be more expensive and offer less coverage. What if I can't get high-risk homeowners insurance? If you're unable to get insurance through the voluntary market, you may be eligible for a FAIR Plan or surplus line insurance. These policies tend to be more expensive and have more limited coverage.

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter! Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bottom line

There are many reasons why a home or homeowner might be considered high-risk, including severe weather, maintenance issues, bad credit and even the kind of pet you have. If you're turned down, find out why and see if you can appeal or address the issue. If you're repeatedly rejected by traditional insurers, look into coverage through a FAIR Plan or surplus lines carrier.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every insurance article is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of insurance products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.