Farmers homeowners insurance review: Is it worth the higher premiums?

There are few things more devastating than losses and damage to your home — both emotionally and financially. Having the right homeowners insurance policy from a company you trust can go a long way toward protecting your wallet and offering peace of mind. Farmers homeowners insurance is known for its highly-ranked customer service and customizable policies. CNBC Select reviews Farmers and the features and discounts it offers, so you can get an idea of how it compares to other insurers and whether it's the best fit for you.

Farmers homeowners insurance review

Farmers Homeowners Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to submit your information for a quote

Maximum coverage Not disclosed

App available Yes

Policy highlights Policy covers your home and property damages, personal liability and loss of use

Does not cover Damage resulting from earth movement, water, nuclear hazard, failure to make repairs, war and fungi — see here for the complete list; contact a Farmers Insurance agent for a list of any exclusions specific to your state See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Many discounts available

Variety of customization options

Positive customer reviews Cons Higher premiums

Not available in all states Learn More View More

Overview

Farmers homeowners insurance is available in 40 states and can be an excellent choice if you're looking for extended coverage that can provide extra protection. In most states, a standard policy includes four types of coverage: Dwelling coverage can offer a payout for repairs or rebuilding your home.

can offer a payout for repairs or rebuilding your home. Personal property insurance can help you pay for the costs of replacing or fixing items inside your home.

can help you pay for the costs of replacing or fixing items inside your home. Liability coverage provides financial protection if you're at fault for an injury or damage to someone's property that occurs in your home.

provides financial protection if you're at fault for an injury or damage to someone's property that occurs in your home. Additional living expenses coverage can pay for costs like food and rent if you're living elsewhere while your home is being repaired. Beyond that, Farmers offers plenty of options to customize your coverage. While plans and available additional coverages vary by state, here are some examples: Extended replacement cost coverage can pay up to 25% above your policy's limit to rebuild your home after a covered loss.

coverage can pay up to 25% above your policy's limit to rebuild your home after a covered loss. The guaranteed replacement cost option covers the full cost of home repairs for covered losses, even if it exceeds the policy limits.

option covers the full cost of home repairs for covered losses, even if it exceeds the policy limits. The building ordinance or law option adds coverage for upgrades required by law to comply with building codes.

option adds coverage for upgrades required by law to comply with building codes. Home sharing coverage offers protection if you're renting out a part or all of your home through a home-sharing business.

coverage offers protection if you're renting out a part or all of your home through a home-sharing business. FORTIFIED Roof TM Upgrade covers rebuilding your roof to enhanced standards to help it withstand severe storms.

covers rebuilding your roof to enhanced standards to help it withstand severe storms. Sewer and drain water damage covers damage caused by water backing up through sumps and drains.

covers damage caused by water backing up through sumps and drains. Emergency mortgage assistance can provide three months of mortgage payments (up to $10,000) when you're rebuilding your home while it's uninhabitable after a covered loss. On top of that, you can get separate policies for flood insurance, earthquake insurance and umbrella insurance. Besides a wide range of policies, Farmers also boasts high customer satisfaction rankings and few complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

Features

Farmers provides a convenient app, available for both Android and iOS, where policyholders can find their policy documents, pay bills and report claims, among other features. Users can also manage claims via the company's website. The website also provides educational content featuring stories from real people to help you plan and prepare for the issues that homeowners sometimes deal with. To get in touch with Farmers, policyholders can call or text customer service. Additionally, the insurer's website features a chatbot and live chat available upon logging in.

Discounts

Farmers isn't likely to be your most affordable option when it comes to homeowners insurance. Still, the company offers plenty of ways to save on coverage, including discounts for: Belonging to a certain business, professional association or occupational group

Bundling your home insurance with another qualifying policy from Farmers, such as auto or life insurance

Enrolling in ePolicy to receive all policy documents and bills virtually

Having a roof built with materials approved by Underwriters Laboratories (UL)

Insuring a home that's less than 14 years old

Installing protective devices in your home, such as a fire alarm, security system or internal sprinklers

Taking home safety measures, such as fortifying your home's windows, walls, roof or foundation against natural disasters and setting up automatic gas or water shutoffs

Having green certifications, such as LEED, EPA and ENERGY STAR

Not filing a claim for three consecutive years

Installing a smart home system that allows for remote control or monitoring (note that this discount isn't available in all states and can't be combined with the home safety or green certifications discount)

Converting a Farmers renters insurance policy that's at least one year old to homeowners insurance after purchasing a home

Paying for a policy in full or in two payments, or signing up for automatic monthly payments

Always paying the bills on time On top of that, you can potentially qualify for certain home insurance discounts specific to your state.

Other insurance offered

As one of the biggest insurance companies in the U.S. by market share, Farmers Insurance provides multiple types of coverage — and its offers can be competitive. For instance, CNBC Select picked Farmers Auto Insurance as the best option for discounts. You can use Farmers to insure many kinds of vehicles, from cars to boats and RVs and more. Additionally, the company sells insurance for condos, vacation homes, vacant homes and mobile homes, as well as renters insurance. You can also purchase life insurance, pet insurance or coverage for various aspects of your business. With so much to choose from, it can be easy to bundle with Farmers. However, don't assume you always get the best deal by sticking with one insurance provider. Compare multiple quotes to determine what works for you and your budget.

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter! Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

How it compares

While Farmers Insurance can be a great choice for keeping your home covered, you'll want to consider how it stacks up against the competition. For starters, Farmers isn't available in all states. If your home is in Alaska, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Vermont or West Virginia, you'll have to go with a different provider. Another thing to keep in mind is the premiums. If you're looking for the cheapest option, Farmers is most likely not your best bet. To compare, an analysis by Bankrate found that an average annual rate for $250,000 dwelling coverage from Farmers is $1,664 (based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history and good credit). For the same coverage, Nationwide charges $1,153, and Erie charges $957. Plus, you want to consider your specific situation when choosing your insurer. For example, if you have significant high-value items, such as fine art or antiques, Chubb can be a good choice. Its Masterpiece policy has coverage for these types of items built-in by default. Or, if you're a veteran or military member, USAA can provide additional benefits like coverage for the cost of uniforms and equipment, among others.

Chubb Homeowners Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

Maximum coverage Not disclosed

App available Yes

Policy highlights Policy covers home and property damages caused by wildfires, extreme weather, crime, vandalism and personal liability, which also covers claims for libel and slander. Also includes replacement cost for contents, extended replacement cost for dwelling and a cash settlement option

Does not cover Flood or equipment breakdown (these can be purchased as add-ons to your policy) See our methodology, terms apply.

USAA Homeowners Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

Maximum coverage Not disclosed

App available Yes

Policy highlights Policy covers most weather-related damages, theft, vandalism, sudden and accidental water damage and mold. Also covers personal liability, personal belongings, dwelling and other structures and loss of use

Does not cover Flood insurance, water damage and mold that has built up slowly over time, high-value personal items See our methodology, terms apply.

Bottom line

Farmers Insurance can be a good option for your home coverage if you're willing to pay more for highly customizable policies and a great customer service experience. The provider also offers plenty of discounts that can help lower those higher premiums. Still, make sure to research other homeowners insurance companies and compare multiple policy options (and their costs) to get coverage that works best for you. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.