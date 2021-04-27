Unemployment fraud costs victims $200 billion annually in the U.S.—here's how to protect yourself

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Across the country, fraudsters have been taking advantage of the spike in pandemic-related unemployment claims, filing upwards of $200 billion in claims using stolen identities. In states like California, Colorado and Michigan, ongoing fraud investigations have revealed tens of thousands of victims, including people who are incarcerated and might not even be aware of the suspicious activity using their identities. Nationwide investigations have led to dozens of arrests in Rhode Island, New York, Texas and Puerto Rico, among other locations. With billions lost due to unemployment fraud in the U.S., here's what you can do to keep your personal information safe, according to identity security firm Sontiq.

How to protect yourself from unemployment fraud

Stay on top of news

Fraud can happen to anyone, whether or not you file for unemployment. Therefore, it's important for everyone to stay on top of ongoing news coverage about the coronavirus pandemic, unemployment fraud and taxes. This time of year, in particular, it's especially important to be extra vigilant. In addition to unemployment-related fraud, tax season is a common time of year for consumers to discover that their personal information has been used to file returns in their name (or their children's name). Last year, the number of fraud reports spiked in the second quarter, with nearly half of the year's tax-related fraud happening right around the time when consumers are typically getting ready to file. Following the news helps you stay informed about methods fraudsters use, what to look out for as possible red flags and where fraud is happening in your region or state. Of course, knowing the trends and signs are not guarantees that you'll stay out of harms way, but being informed increases the chance that when something feels suspicious, you'll recognize it as such.

Learn the behavior of fraudsters

According to Sontiq, fraudsters often draw unemployment benefits using more than one person's identity, leading to a spike of activity in specific cities or states. It's also not uncommon for the scammers to file in multiple locations, meaning your name could show up in a totally random place. Look out for unexpected letters or 1099-G tax forms from any state's unemployment insurance office, not just the state you live in. Taxpayers might also learn of fraud, or attempted fraud, in their name when they file taxes. For instance, the IRS might alert you after you file that you didn't claim all of your income from 2020, when in fact you did. If this happens, it could be a sign that someone drew unemployment benefits in your name.

Report fraud immediately

If you receive any kind of red flag, either in the mail or digitally, report it immediately following these steps: Report to your state's Department of Labor and/or fraud unit (view a full list of fraud reporting offices by state). Contact the three credit bureaus (Equifax, Experian and TransUnion) right away to freeze your credit reports. Tell your employer and state unemployment agency of the fraudulent claim and file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at identitytheft.gov or call 877-ID-THEFT. After, monitor your credit reports carefully and close any fraudulent accounts opened in your name.

Sign up for identity theft protection

Our methodology

To determine which identity theft protection services offer the most benefits to consumers, Select analyzed and compared over a dozen services that offer a variety of plans. When ranking the best identity theft protection services, we focused on the following features: Cost: Typically, these services bill monthly but some have deals where you can pay annually.

Typically, these services bill monthly but some have deals where you can pay annually. Identity theft insurance: We considered whether the services offered identity theft insurance and looked at the amount you're covered up to. We found that the best services offer up to $1 million for eligible expenses associated with resolving and restoring your identity.

We considered whether the services offered identity theft insurance and looked at the amount you're covered up to. We found that the best services offer up to $1 million for eligible expenses associated with resolving and restoring your identity. Wide variety of identity monitoring: The more platforms the service checks for breaches to your personal information, the better.

The more platforms the service checks for breaches to your personal information, the better. Credit monitoring: We ranked services that monitor your credit reports higher than those they don't. The best plans offer triple-bureau monitoring.

We ranked services that monitor your credit reports higher than those they don't. The best plans offer triple-bureau monitoring. Family plans: If you can enroll your family members, that's an added plus.

If you can enroll your family members, that's an added plus. Mobile app: The ability to access services from a smartphone was crucial. Keep in mind that identity theft protection services can only alert you of breaches to your personal information, not prevent any fraud.

