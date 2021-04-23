These are the identity theft services that can help you recover if you're a victim of tax fraud

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Even though the federal tax deadline has been extended to May 17, there's still plenty to watch out for as you gather your documents at a more relaxed pace.

Tax season is a common time of year for consumers to discover that their personal information has been used to file returns in their name (or their children's name) and claim fraudulent tax credits.

In 2020, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reported 93,529 cases of employment or tax-related fraud. The number of reports spiked to 46,078 cases in the second quarter, right around the time when consumers are typically getting ready to file.

According to the Internal Revenue Service, taxpayers commonly discover fraud when they attempt to e-file their returns but receive an error message alerting them of a duplicate social security number, or when they get a notice of activity on an account in their name that they didn't create. The agency may also send you a letter alerting you of a suspicious tax return created with your data.

There's no surefire way to prevent bad actors from getting ahold of your information, but with a well-rated identity theft monitoring service you can dispute fraud early with the help of experts on your side.

Identity security firm Sontiq recommends investing in a credit monitoring service that offers additional support for identity restoration (the process of disputing fraud and receiving reimbursement for losses). These services can give you an extra layer of protection all year round, but particularly during this time of year when fraudsters find other ways, besides payment fraud, to steal your money.

You should also look for services with identity theft insurance to cover costs such as hiring a lawyer and stolen fund reimbursement.

In our list of best identity theft services, we recommend IdentityForce® as the overall best program for its identity theft insurance up to $1 million and certified identity restoration experts who assist consumers with all of the necessary paperwork and phone calls if they discover their identity has been compromised by criminals in an IRS tax fraud scam.

IdentityForce plans monitor thousands of websites, chat rooms, blogs and other data sources for illegal trading and selling of your personal information, including your social security number, driver's license, credit and debit card numbers and much more. Knowing if your social security number has been compromised can help alert you to the possibility that you could be vulnerable to a tax scam or other fraud.

Ahead, Select reviews four additional identity theft monitoring programs (some of which also offer credit monitoring) and provides tips on keeping your credit safe all year round.