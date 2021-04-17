We're 1 month out from the federal tax deadline—here are 4 things to know before you file

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Federal taxes are due on May 17, 2021. The Internal Revenue Service extended the deadline as part of its response to the coronavirus pandemic, both to give Americans more time to file their paperwork and the agency a chance to process all those stimulus checks. As many as 35 states updated their tax deadline accordingly, so many Americans can now benefit from extra time. In a survey by exchange services company IPX 1031 of 1,000 consumers, one-third (33%) admitted to waiting until the last minute to do their taxes, and another third (32%) weren't aware that the deadline had been extended. With all the changes, Select rounded up the latest information you should know about as we get closer to Tax Day:

What to know about doing your 2020 taxes

Tax deadlines in 2021

Best tax filing software

Unemployment benefits

Over 40 million people filed for unemployment in 2020, but not everybody knows that unemployment benefits are considered taxable income. While unemployment insurance isn't subject to Social Security and Medicare withholdings, these benefits are taxed according to the recipient's tax bracket. The amount you will have to pay varies widely depending on your household income and filing status, not to mention where you live. Everyone will owe federal income tax on unemployment, but six states exempt the benefit from what's considered taxable income. Another handful don't have income tax at all. Thanks to changes introduced as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, you may be eligible for a small break, however: The legislation includes a provision that waives taxes on the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits for individual taxpayers, and double that ($20,400) if you're married filing jointly (and both of you received unemployment benefits in 2020). (Read more about who qualifies and how to claim your waiver.)

Tax credits and deductions

