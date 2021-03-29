These are the states that updated their 2020 tax filing deadlines

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

The IRS announced earlier this month that the federal income tax filing due date for individuals is now May 17, 2021, postponed about month from its traditional April 15 due date.

The federal tax filing postponement only applies to individual federal income tax returns and payments for the 2020 tax filing year. Relief doesn't apply to estimated self-employment tax payments, which will be due on April 15, 2021 as per usual.

Since states issue separate guidance regarding due date changes, you may still have to file state income taxes, depending on where you live.

Ahead, Select looks at which states have extended 2020 tax filing and payment deadlines to May 17, plus additional info on other states and special tax filing extensions for winter storm victims in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana.