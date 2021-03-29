Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

These are the states that updated their 2020 tax filing deadlines

The IRS announced this month that federal taxes are now due May 17. These states followed suit and updated their tax deadlines accordingly.

Megan DeMatteo
Drakula & Co. | Moment | Getty Images
Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

The IRS announced earlier this month that the federal income tax filing due date for individuals is now May 17, 2021, postponed about month from its traditional April 15 due date.

The federal tax filing postponement only applies to individual federal income tax returns and payments for the 2020 tax filing year. Relief doesn't apply to estimated self-employment tax payments, which will be due on April 15, 2021 as per usual.

Since states issue separate guidance regarding due date changes, you may still have to file state income taxes, depending on where you live.

Ahead, Select looks at which states have extended 2020 tax filing and payment deadlines to May 17, plus additional info on other states and special tax filing extensions for winter storm victims in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana.

The states that pushed back tax deadlines to May 17

There are 35 states (including D.C.) that have extended 2020 tax filing and payment deadlines to May 17, 2021, according to a list compiled by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. In most cases, the grace period does not include individual 2021 estimated tax payments. Click on your state for more detailed information.

One state pushed back its tax deadline to July 15

Maryland announced an extension to file taxes by July 15, 2021. Unlike most states, Maryland's new deadline also applies to 2021 first and second quarter estimated tax payments.

Other states that made changes to deadlines

  • Alabama made a sort of hybrid tax extension: The state will automatically waive late-payment penalties for payments remitted by May 17. However, interest on taxes owed will still accrue from April 15.
  • Idaho introduced a bill to push its state income tax filing deadline back to May 17, but the legislature did not come to an agreement before adjourning March 19. The legislature reconvenes on April 6.

Special tax extensions for winter storm victims

The IRS is giving victims of the winter storms in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana until June 15, 2021 to file taxes and make tax payments. The May 17 filing and payment extension relief does not affect this special consideration.

The following states are also offering relief to winter storm victims:

  • Idaho is offering relief to the entire states of Texas and Oklahoma through June 14.
  • Indiana is extending certain tax deadlines to residents of Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma who were impacted by severe winter storms to June 15.
  • Louisiana is granting automatic filing and payment extensions to eligible taxpayers in Louisiana and Texas to June 15.
  • New Jersey taxpayers impacted by Texas storms have until June 15 to file their New Jersey tax returns and submit payments, including 2021 estimated payments. Affected taxpayers must write in black ink "Presidential Disaster Relief Area" at the top center of their New Jersey tax return (if submitting a paper return) and/or their payment.
  • Oklahoma announced a payment deadline extension until June 15 for both 2020 taxes and 2021 estimated income taxes. Return due dates are not extended. Late penalties and interest for taxes owed will be waived up to $25,000.
  • Texas extended its tax due date to June 15.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
