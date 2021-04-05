Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
Is there still time to hire an expert to help you with your taxes? Yes, but the clock is ticking
With roughly 6 weeks until the new 2020 tax deadline, you should consider making an appointment now to get live help from a CPA.
The IRS estimates that individuals and business owners take between 13 and 24 hours on average to complete and file their taxes. But hiring a certified accountant can remove some of that burden.
The IRS announced earlier this month that federal income tax returns are now due May 17, 2021, which means there's still time to sign up for a tax prep software that offers live support for some, or all, of the process.
If your 2020 taxes were more complicated due to relocation, work-from-home arrangements, stimulus checks and/or because you made an early 401(k) withdrawal during the coronavirus pandemic, you may benefit from working with a tax expert to help you ensure a fast and accurate filing.
The easiest way to hire an accountant is to use a tax prep software that comes with expert tax assistance and a high Better Business Bureau rating. Services range from simple, on-call support to full tax preparation, available for both individual tax filers and business owners.
The costs range from approximately $69 to $230, which might sound considerable. But it might be worth the expense if your taxes are complicated.
And 2020 was a weird year for finances for many people, considering there are some who are still waiting on $1,800 in stimulus money (more for families with multiple dependents), and many Americans could qualify for special tax credits post-pandemic that could increase the amount they're owed. Paying for an expert could be worth it if it helps guarantee that you receive your fullest refund.
While you should be able to book appointments up to the May 17 deadline, tax experts recommend that you give yourself a small cushion. Try to book an appointment now, at your earliest convenience or, at the very latest, at least one week before taxes are due. Also remember to keep your state's deadline in mind when making your appointment. (Read more about updated 2020 state tax deadlines.)
TurboTax, for instance, estimates a minimum turnaround time of 24 hours, but advises that it might take up to 10 business days to file your taxes.
Here are Select's top picks for best tax filing software offering live help:
Best overall tax software
TurboTax
Cost
$0 to $170 federal, $0 to $50 per state (see breakdown by plan below)
Free version
Yes
Mobile app
Yes
Live support
Yes, costs extra
Better Business Bureau rating
A+
Pros
- Step-by-step guidance with a Q&A format that is easy to follow
- TurboTax Live provides on-demand advice and a final review from a tax expert or CPA
- Live Full Service has a tax expert prepare, sign and file your return
- 100% accuracy guarantee, or TurboTax will pay your IRS penalties
- Maximum refund guarantee, or TurboTax will refund the plan fees you paid
- Audit support, which provides free assistance if you get an IRS or other tax notice
Cons
- More costly than other software programs
- Live expert assistance plans cost $50 to $70 more for federal and $10 more per state
- Live Full Service charges an additional $80 to $100 for federal, state is additional
Cost breakdown by plan:
- Free (for simple returns): $0 federal, $0 per state
- Deluxe (helps you maximize credits and deductions): $40 federal, $40 per state
- Premier (includes returns with investments and expenses): $70 federal, $40 per state
- Self-employed (for personal and business income and expenses): $90 federal, $40 per state
- Live Basic (includes help from tax experts): $0 federal, $0 per state (must file by 2/15/21)
- Live Deluxe (includes help from tax experts): $90 federal, $50 per state
- Live Premier (includes help from tax experts): $140 federal, $50 per state
- Live self-employed (includes help from tax experts): $170 federal, $50 per state
Runner-up
H&R Block
Cost
$0 to $144.99 federal, $0 to $36.99 per state (see breakdown by plan below)
Free version
Yes
Mobile app
Yes
Live support
Yes, costs extra
Better Business Bureau rating
A+
Pros
- Simple step-by-step guidance that's easy to follow
- Unlimited on-demand chat or video support with Online Assist plans
- Ability to speak to a tax expert who has an average of 10 years experience (costs extra)
- Over 11,000 physical locations so you can meet with a tax expert in-person
- Maximum refund guarantee, or H&R Block will refund the plan fees you paid
- Audit support guarantee, which provides free assistance if you get an IRS or other tax notice
- 100% accuracy, or H&R Block will reimburse you for any penalties or interest up to $10,000
Cons
- Plans that include speaking with a live tax expert start at $39.99 for federal, plus additional state fee
- One of the more costly software programs
Cost breakdown by plan:
- Free (for simple returns): $0 federal, $0 per state
- Deluxe (helps you maximize credits and deductions): $23.99 federal, $36.99 per state
- Premium (includes returns with investments and expenses): $39.99 federal, $36.99 per state
- Self-employed (for personal and business income and expenses): $67.99 federal, $36.99 per state
- Online Assist Basic (includes help from tax experts): $39.99 federal, $0 per state
- Online Assist Deluxe (includes help from tax experts): $69.99 federal, $36.99 per state
- Online Assist Premium (includes help from tax experts): $109.99 federal, $36.99 per state
- Online Assist Self-employed (includes help from tax experts): $144.99 federal, $36.99 per state
Best affordable tax software
TaxSlayer
Cost
$0 to $30.55 federal, $0 to $32 per state (see breakdown by plan below)
Free version
Yes
Mobile app
Yes
Tax expert support
Yes, costs extra
Better Business Bureau rating
A+
Pros
- Cheaper plans, making this a more affordable choice if you don't have a simple return and need to upgrade
- Low state filing fees
- One-on-one support from real tax experts with Ask a Tax Pro (select plans only)
- 100% accuracy, or TaxSlayer will reimburse you for any penalties or interest charges
- Maximum refund guarantee, or TaxSlayer will refund the plan fees you paid
- IRS inquiry and audit support guarantee with select plans
Cons
- Experts are only available on Premium and Self-Employed plans
Cost breakdown by plan:
- Simply Free (for simple returns): $0 federal, $0 per state
- Classic (for all tax situations): $11.05 federal, $32 per state
- Premium (includes priority phone and email support, live chat and help from a tax expert): $24.05 federal, $32 per state
- Self-employed (for personal and business income and expenses): $30.55 federal, $32 per state
File for 35% off with code SLAYIT35, prices above reflect discount.
Best for accuracy guarantee
TaxAct
Cost
$0 to $126.96 federal, $19.95 to $44.95 per state (see breakdown by plan below)
Free version
Yes
Mobile app
Yes
Tax expert support
Yes, costs extra
Better Business Bureau rating
A+
Pros
- Up to $100,000 accuracy guarantee, which reimburses you for IRS/state penalty or interest if the TaxAct software causes a calculation error in your return
- More affordable than other paid software
- One-on-one support from real tax experts (costs extra)
- Maximum refund and 100% accuracy guarantee, or TaxAct will refund the plan fees you paid and pay any difference in the refund or tax liability, plus cover any legal or audit costs up to $100,000
Cons
- Free plan charges per state return
- Xpert help plans cost at least $35 more for federal
Cost breakdown by plan:
- Free (only covers simple returns): $0 federal, $19.95 per state
- Deluxe (helps you maximize credits and deductions): $19.96 federal, $44.95 per state
- Premier (includes returns with investments and expenses): $27.96 federal, $44.95 per state
- Self-employed (for personal and business income and expenses): $51.96 federal, $44.95 per state
- Xpert Help Free (includes help from tax experts): $35.00 federal, $19.95 per state
- Xpert Help Deluxe (includes help from tax experts): $69.96 federal, $44.95 per state
- Xpert Help Premier (includes help from tax experts): $87.96 federal, $44.95 per state
- Xpert Help Self-employed (includes help from tax experts): $126.96 federal, $44.95 per state
Our methodology
To determine which tax software offers the best way to file your taxes online, CNBC Select analyzed 12 programs. We compared each program on a range of features, including:
- Cost
- User experience
- Expert tax assistance
- Accuracy and maximum refund guarantee
- Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating
- Customer reviews, when available
Cost was one of the most important factors. While many of these services offer free versions, many people have complicated finances that require them to pay to file their taxes. We evaluated the price per plan and weighed the features you receive, like the ability to maximize deductions and credits. The more bang for your buck, the higher a service ranked.
Whether you're new to filing taxes or a seasoned pro, user experience is crucial to filling out and submitting your return quickly and with little frustration. The services we chose had to be relatively user friendly.
The ability to speak with a tax expert or support representative was a big plus. Four out of five of the best tax software offered some form of support.
And if a service supported consumers with a generous accuracy and maximum refund guarantee, it was ranked higher.
We also considered the Better Business Bureau rating associated with the software. BBB ratings help determine whether a business is operating responsibly and if it helps to resolve customer complaints in a timely manner. Customer reviews were also taken into consideration.
After reviewing the above features, we sorted our recommendations by best for overall tax filing, runner-up, free tax software, most affordable and best accuracy guarantee.
The federal and state filing fees for the software programs mentioned above are subject to change without notice. Many programs don't charge you until you file, so there's a chance the fees can change from the time you start your return until you submit it.
