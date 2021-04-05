Is there still time to hire an expert to help you with your taxes? Yes, but the clock is ticking

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

The IRS estimates that individuals and business owners take between 13 and 24 hours on average to complete and file their taxes. But hiring a certified accountant can remove some of that burden.

The IRS announced earlier this month that federal income tax returns are now due May 17, 2021, which means there's still time to sign up for a tax prep software that offers live support for some, or all, of the process.

If your 2020 taxes were more complicated due to relocation, work-from-home arrangements, stimulus checks and/or because you made an early 401(k) withdrawal during the coronavirus pandemic, you may benefit from working with a tax expert to help you ensure a fast and accurate filing.

The easiest way to hire an accountant is to use a tax prep software that comes with expert tax assistance and a high Better Business Bureau rating. Services range from simple, on-call support to full tax preparation, available for both individual tax filers and business owners.

The costs range from approximately $69 to $230, which might sound considerable. But it might be worth the expense if your taxes are complicated.

And 2020 was a weird year for finances for many people, considering there are some who are still waiting on $1,800 in stimulus money (more for families with multiple dependents), and many Americans could qualify for special tax credits post-pandemic that could increase the amount they're owed. Paying for an expert could be worth it if it helps guarantee that you receive your fullest refund.