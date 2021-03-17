The IRS says don't file an amended tax return if the new Covid bill changed your refund

CNBC Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

If you qualify to receive a tax waivers on last year's unemployment benefits but already filed your 2020 taxes, you may need to be patient.

In the past, taxpayers with updated information would need to file an amended tax return if there was a change to their return after they filed. But this year, the Internal Revenue Service is strongly urging taxpayers to hold off.

The agency is already knee-deep in processing more than 45 million tax returns, according to the Tax Foundation, and its recent statement "strongly urges taxpayers to not file amended returns related to the new legislative provisions or take other unnecessary steps at this time."

The IRS website states:

For those who received unemployment benefits last year and have already filed their 2020 tax return, the IRS emphasizes they should not file an amended return at this time, until the IRS issues additional guidance.

If you haven't filed your taxes, and you qualify for the new benefit, the IRS will be releasing a worksheet for paper filers. The agency also said it's working with tax software companies to update their current tax software so that you can determine how to report unemployment income on your 2020 tax return.

The IRS also announced today that it's extending the 2020 filing deadline to May 17, 2021, so you have more time to do your taxes.