Skip Navigation
logo
LatestCredit CardsReviewsBankingLoansResources
CNBC.COM
Share

Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

More details
Blue Cash Preferred® Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
Blue Cash Preferred® Card
$300 welcome offer and save big on groceries at U.S. supermarkets
Petal® 2 "Cash Back, No Fees" Visa® Credit Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
Petal® 2 "Cash Back, No Fees" Visa® Credit Card
Great for those with fair or average credit plus, no fees
Chase Sapphire Preferred®
Learn More
Terms Apply
Chase Sapphire Preferred®
60K bonus points and up to $50 statement credit on grocery store purchases
Blue Cash Everyday® Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
Blue Cash Everyday® Card
Save big at U.S. supermarkets with a $200 welcome offer and no annual fee
IdentityForce®
Learn More
Terms Apply
IdentityForce®
For a limited time, get 3 months free on all annual plans - offer expires 03/31/2021
CNBC Select’s editorial team independently created this content. We may receive a commission from affiliate partner links. Click here to read more about CNBC Select. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
Latest

The IRS says don't file an amended tax return if the new Covid bill changed your refund

The new Covid relief package waives taxes on up to $10,200 of unemployment benefits per individual in 2020. If you already filed taxes, here's what you should know.

Megan DeMatteo
Share
MoMo Productions | DigitalVision | Getty Images
CNBC Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

If you qualify to receive a tax waivers on last year's unemployment benefits but already filed your 2020 taxes, you may need to be patient.

In the past, taxpayers with updated information would need to file an amended tax return if there was a change to their return after they filed. But this year, the Internal Revenue Service is strongly urging taxpayers to hold off.

The agency is already knee-deep in processing more than 45 million tax returns, according to the Tax Foundation, and its recent statement "strongly urges taxpayers to not file amended returns related to the new legislative provisions or take other unnecessary steps at this time."

The IRS website states:

For those who received unemployment benefits last year and have already filed their 2020 tax return, the IRS emphasizes they should not file an amended return at this time, until the IRS issues additional guidance.

If you haven't filed your taxes, and you qualify for the new benefit, the IRS will be releasing a worksheet for paper filers. The agency also said it's working with tax software companies to update their current tax software so that you can determine how to report unemployment income on your 2020 tax return.

The IRS also announced today that it's extending the 2020 filing deadline to May 17, 2021, so you have more time to do your taxes.

What to know about the unemployment tax waiver

The tax waiver on unemployment benefits is part of legislation passed in the American Rescue Plan Act, which President Biden signed last week. This Covid-relief package includes a provision that waives taxes on the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits for individual taxpayers, and double that ($20,400) if you’re married filing jointly and both parties received unemployment in 2020.

Learn more about who is eligible for this new tax waiver here.

Best tax filing software

Taxes are now due on May 17. To make the process easier, consider filing your taxes with an online tax filing program. There are a bunch of different options to choose from, and many offer upgraded plans with live tax experts, who can help you tackle confusing questions if your taxes are more complicated this year.

If you haven't filed your 2020 tax returns yet but received unemployment last year, it may be best to wait before submitting your taxes to see how the agency's forthcoming instructions will affect you. With roughly two months until the new tax day, you still have time and waiting might be the smartest move at the moment.

Coming soon

Select Offer of the Week, spotlighting a new financial product that can help you earn, save or spend your money smarter. Sign up now.


Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
Latest