The IRS says don't file an amended tax return if the new Covid bill changed your refund

If you qualify to receive a tax waivers on last year's unemployment benefits but already filed your 2020 taxes, you may need to be patient.
In the past, taxpayers with updated information would need to file an amended tax return if there was a change to their return after they filed. But this year, the Internal Revenue Service is strongly urging taxpayers to hold off.
The agency is already knee-deep in processing more than 45 million tax returns, according to the Tax Foundation, and its recent statement "strongly urges taxpayers to not file amended returns related to the new legislative provisions or take other unnecessary steps at this time."
The IRS website states:
For those who received unemployment benefits last year and have already filed their 2020 tax return, the IRS emphasizes they should not file an amended return at this time, until the IRS issues additional guidance.
If you haven't filed your taxes, and you qualify for the new benefit, the IRS will be releasing a worksheet for paper filers. The agency also said it's working with tax software companies to update their current tax software so that you can determine how to report unemployment income on your 2020 tax return.
The IRS also announced today that it's extending the 2020 filing deadline to May 17, 2021, so you have more time to do your taxes.
The tax waiver on unemployment benefits is part of legislation passed in the American Rescue Plan Act, which President Biden signed last week. This Covid-relief package includes a provision that waives taxes on the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits for individual taxpayers, and double that ($20,400) if you’re married filing jointly and both parties received unemployment in 2020.
Learn more about who is eligible for this new tax waiver here.
Taxes are now due on May 17. To make the process easier, consider filing your taxes with an online tax filing program. There are a bunch of different options to choose from, and many offer upgraded plans with live tax experts, who can help you tackle confusing questions if your taxes are more complicated this year.
If you haven't filed your 2020 tax returns yet but received unemployment last year, it may be best to wait before submitting your taxes to see how the agency's forthcoming instructions will affect you. With roughly two months until the new tax day, you still have time and waiting might be the smartest move at the moment.
