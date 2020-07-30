How to best prime your credit before applying for a mortgage

The median credit score of successful mortgage applicants last year was 759, or "very good" on the FICO scale. Only 10% of mortgage borrowers had credit scores under 647, according to the Federal Reserve.

And while it's not the norm, borrowers with scores as low as 620 are getting approved for new mortgages, even amid the current economic downturn. Yet, having a healthy credit score still matters when applying for a mortgage as banks tighten their lending standards.

To increase your chance of securing a loan, pay attention to where your credit stands — and don't give up hope if it's low.

"There are many misconceptions that your credit has to be perfect to qualify for a mortgage," Montell Watson, a director at national retail mortgage lender Movement Mortgage, tells CNBC Select.

Watson says there are opportunities today for many different credit profiles to get approved for a home loan, but he wants to remind soon-to-be homebuyers that the lower your score, the more difficult it is to qualify. You also add, in most cases, the expense of higher interest.

Since Watson heads many of the company's homebuyer education initiatives, we asked him how borrowers can best prime their less-than-stellar credit before applying for their first mortgage.