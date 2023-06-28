5 ways to save money on fun this summer

Welcome back to Money Made Easy, where we focus on simple ways to manage your finances and save money. In the latest installment of the series, CNBC Select Contributor Brittany Jones-Cooper walks us through her best tips for rethinking how you manage your money in 2023. Check out the full interview featured on TODAY in the video below and read on to see some of Jones-Cooper's best strategies.

Plan out your grocery list

Just waltzing into the supermarket without a shopping list is a good way to spend more than you need. Think of all the food you'll need between now and your next trip to the store and list it on your phone (or a piece of paper if you're feeling old-school). Stick to that list once you're in the store, and avoid caving to impulse purchases. "You should also know that a lot of stores will put the most expensive items on the shelf at your eye level," Jones-Cooper said. "So oftentimes you can save money just by looking down." Try to take into account what's on sale when making your list. According to The Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices increased 6.7 percent in May 2023 compared to the same time last year. However, prices for some items have been falling recently. Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs, decreased 1.2 percent from April 2023 to May 2023, along with dairy and related products and citrus fruits, which declined 1.1 percent month over month. See if those price fluctuations translate into discounts on specific items at your store and maybe adjust what you eat (within reason) for a budget-friendly shopping trip.

Save on everyday purchases with coupons and cash-back credit cards

Coupons may feel old-fashioned, but they can still be a great method for saving money on groceries, gas and more. For a more modern way to save on purchases, check out cash-back apps and websites like Shopmium and Ibotta. These apps help you earn cash back on everyday items, whether online or in-store. Ibotta ranks as one of CNBC Select's top apps for saving money.

Making smart decisions about where to use your credit card (and what card to use) can also help stretch your budget. Jones-Cooper suggests using a credit card that gives you extra cash back when spending on groceries and gas, such as the PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature® Card and Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express. With the PenFed Platinum Rewards card, cardholders can earn 5X points on gas purchases at the pump and electric vehicle charging stations, 3X points on supermarket purchases and 1X points on all other purchases with the card. With the Blue Cash Everyday card, cardholders can earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%) and 3% at U.S. gas stations (also up to $6,000 in purchases per year, then 1%). Terms apply.

Compare gas prices

Finding cheap gas prices can be challenging but it's not impossible. Apps like GasrrrBuddy and AAA can help you save money on gas by locating gas stations and prices near you. Jones-Cooper also points out that grocery store gas stations usually have fuel-saver programs to help you save on both groceries and gas.

Join rewards programs for online shopping

Take advantage of any rewards programs offered by the brands you shop from while online. If you're worried that signing up for a rewards program will flood your inbox with annoying emails, Jones-Cooper suggests creating a separate email account designated for these rewards programs. "I know a lot of people don't like getting those emails constantly," she said. "So, I say start a separate email account where you sign up for these reward programs, so you know where to look for your discounts, but your inbox stays kind of clear."

Look out for free events for the family

Summer means more opportunities for taking a trip somewhere fun, like a museum or aquarium. When planning your outing, keep your eyes peeled for any free hours, days, or events offered for families. Jones-Cooper also notes that National Parks are free to enter on August 4. If you want to place your child in a day camp this summer but are worried about affordability, you might be able to get some help from the government in the form of a tax credit. The child and dependent care credit allows you to possibly claim a percentage of the expense you paid for the day camp if your child is under 13 and meets other criteria. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

