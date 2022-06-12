Traveling this summer isn't cheap—how a travel credit card can be more valuable now than ever

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. If you're aiming to get away this summer, you've likely seen that the prices of nearly everything related to travel are on the rise. From airline tickets and hotel rooms, to the gas you'll need on a road trip and airline fuel, every part of the experience is becoming more expensive, forcing some Americans to stay home altogether. At the same time, Americans are eager to get out and travel again more than two years into the ongoing pandemic, so what's the solution? With a little planning, travel rewards credit cards can help you save a ton of money on your long-awaited adventures. Between the points and miles you'll earn and the travel-related insurance and protection benefits that come with many of the cards, these types of credit cards can help make your next trip much more affordable. Many also offer cardholder perks such as transferable points, which you can put toward free (or nearly free) flights and hotel stays with your card's travel partners, some may offer a set number of free nights you can enjoy once you meet the minimum spending requirement. Below, Select details how you can use a travel rewards credit card — or several — to help you save money on this year's summer vacation.

Score a welcome bonus as a new cardholder

Combine airline and hotel credit cards

It may be an obvious statement since nearly everything has become more expensive due to inflation, but travel has been especially impacted. Select reported last month that airline prices had increased by 25% over the last year. Add that to the list of other associated costs — such as hotels, food and trip-related activities — and the idea of traveling becomes a large financial undertaking. If, however, you had some travel rewards credit cards in your wallet, you could make it work for less. For instance, you could use the combination of an airline rewards credit card (such as the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card) and a hotel rewards credit card (such as the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card) to either knock out or drastically reduce those two major costs. Once you meet the minimum spending requirements needed to receive each card's welcome bonus — as long as you are spending responsibly and paying your bills on time and in full each month — you can quickly cut down on the overall cost of your trip with the amount of points and miles you just earned.

Count on a better travel experience

Travel confidently knowing you have insurance

Airlines are canceling flights in droves and it's simply a sign of the times — Delta, for instance, recently trimmed its flight schedules due to a lack of staffing. According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, there have been 63,734 flights canceled so far this year. In all of 2014, the number was 64,419. With nearly 4% of flights this year being canceled, travel insurance is a must. If you have the right travel rewards card, you won't even need to purchase a separate policy. By simply placing all of your travel expenses on one card that offers travel insurance coverage — including trip cancellation and interruption insurance, reimbursement for trip delays and lost luggage, baggage delay insurance, among other protections — your next vacation could be covered completely. In December, my flight from San Diego to Fort Lauderdale was canceled and I had to rebook it for the next day. Since I had used my Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card to book my flight, I was able to get reimbursed for the flight I paid for, as well as for my hotel room and food.

Bottom line

