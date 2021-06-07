LendingClub Personal Loan Review: Co-borrowers can apply for loans up to $40,000

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

When your credit score is less than perfect, the thought of applying for a personal loan may be daunting. Joint applications, however, could help you get a better loan offer. A joint application is when two co-borrowers submit a request for a loan under both parties' names. Both co-borrowers put their name, income information and credit history on the application in order to qualify for the loan. If you're not sure you'll qualify for a personal loan on your own, including someone else on the application with a stronger credit profile could improve your chances of approval. Both co-borrowers agree to take on the responsibility of repaying the loan. It's important to make sure both parties agree to the risks and obligations involved with borrowing the loan since late payments will impact both borrowers' credit scores. Not every personal loan lender allows joint applications, but LendingClub offers loan options from $1,000 to $40,000 for co-borrowers and individuals alike. Ahead, Select reviews LendingClub personal loans, looking at APR, perks, fees, loan amounts and term lengths. (Read more about our methodology below.)

Lending Club personal loan review

LendingClub Personal Loans Learn More On LendingClub's secure site Annual Percentage Rate (APR) 8.05% to 35.89%

Loan purpose Debt consolidation, major expenses, emergency costs, moving, weddings

Loan amounts $1,000 to $40,000

Terms 36 or 60 months

Credit needed Good

Origination fee 3% to 6% of the loan amount

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee 15-day grace period to make payments with no penalty Terms apply.

APR

LendingClub's APRs range from 8.05% to 35.89%. At the time of writing, the average two-year personal loan interest rate is 9.46%, according to the Fed. The lowest APRs are available to borrowers and co-borrowers with excellent credit. Factors like credit score, income, loan amount and loan term will be considered when determining your APR.

Perks

LendingClub doesn't provide some of the perks offered by fintech lenders such as SoFi. But it does offer some basic benefits that can have a big impact on your bottom line. LendingClub doesn't charge prepayment penalties. If you decide to pay off your loan completely before your term is up, you won't face fees or penalties. In addition, applicants may apply for a LendingClub loan with a co-applicant. Joint applications allow two borrowers to apply for a loan together so both credit histories are evaluated equally. However, LendingClub does not accept co-signers on loans.

Fees

LendingClub loans come with origination fees ranging from 3% to 6% of the loan amount. This can be a significant expense depending on how much you're borrowing. For example, if you take out a $10,000 loan and you're charged a 5% origination fee, only $9,500 will be deposited into your bank account, while you'll still need to pay back the full $10,000 plus interest. For loans with no origination fees, check out our best personal loan list.

Loan amount

Those looking for smaller loan amounts can benefit from a LendingClub loan, which start at $1,000. The maximum loan amount you can take out is $40,000. OneMain Financial is another solid option for borrowers looking for small loans — loans start at $1,500.

Term length

LendingClub offers fairly limited term lengths. There are only two options to choose from, 36 and 60 months.

Bottom line

LendingClub personal loans may be a good choice for people needing cash for medical bills, weddings, moving costs or debt consolidation. While LendingClub does not accept co-signers, co-borrowers may apply.

Our methodology

