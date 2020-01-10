Look inside Avengers: Endgame star Tessa Thompson's wallet

Tessa Thompson got her start in TV in the early aughts, but in the past few years she's tackled more high profile roles in a number of big blockbusters, from "Creed" to "Avengers: Endgame." When she's not acting, Thompson appears in music videos for friend Janelle Monáe and takes an active role in the #TimesUp movement. CNBC Select spoke with Thompson via email to get the scoop on what she carries in her wallet, the best financial advice she's received and her advice for managing money.

What's in Tessa Thompson's wallet

Thompson keeps the essentials in her wallet: one credit card, a bank card and her ID. But she's not above a little sentimental clutter: Thompson also carries a $2 dollar bill and a homemade sticker along with a playing card she considers lucky. She's saving her credit card rewards for an upcoming trip. Redeeming credit card points and miles for travel is a smart choice: If you use a travel rewards credit card, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express, you can benefit from earning higher rewards rates on eligible travel (5X Membership Rewards® points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel and on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com). Plus you receive a good value on travel points redemptions — 10,000 points are worth $100 on flights and Fine Hotel & Resorts stays. And if you transfer points to participating frequent traveler programs, your points may be worth more. Check out Amex's points calculator to see how much your American Express credit card points are worth.

The best financial advice Tessa Thompson's received

Thompson believes strongly in the impact shopping at small businesses can have on both individuals and communities: "I've always put a huge premium on doing that with the money I earn," she says. Many of her family members are small business owners, she says, which is one reason why she's inspired to shop small. Research suggests it does have big impact — on average, two-thirds of every dollar ($0.67) spent at small businesses in the U.S. stays in the local community, according to Amex's Small Business Economic Impact study.

