After you win the lottery, this is what you need to do with your winnings

There's no doubt about it: Holding a winning lottery ticket will transform your life. After all, winnings in the multi-millions (even after taxes) mean winners never have to work a day again — as long as the money is well-managed. But a big windfall of cash comes with its own (often enviable) set of problems that can turn an incredible stroke of luck into financial misfortune. CNBC Select asked Andrew Stoltmann, an Investment Fraud Attorney who has represented a handful of lottery winners, to share his expertise on how to turn your winning ticket into a lifetime of leisure.

What we'll cover

Should you take lottery winnings as a lump sum or in installments?

Stoltmann generally recommends that lottery winners accept their cash as installments over the course of a 25-year period. "The reason for that is because the average lottery winner comes from a socioeconomic background where they usually don’t have the infrastructure set up to handle a massive $100 million+ payout," he explains. Many lottery winners don't have a financial advisor, CPA or other financial expert who can help them manage their money. So it's easy to make mistakes like overspending or not saving any money for a rainy day. "We see common mistakes made by the winners who take the lump sum distribution," Stoltmann says. "If you take the distributions over 25 years, you can make those common mistakes the first couple of years and still have most of the money left over." Some of those common mistakes Stoltmann described include making poor investment decisions, prolific spending, and not being able to say "no" to relatives who want a piece of your newfound wealth.

What should you do with your lottery winnings?

Finally, you should take the time to learn at least the basics of financial literacy yourself. Knowing how investment accounts, debt, credit scores, and other concepts work will help you make better decisions for your future.

Bottom line

While winning the lottery can be exciting, winners should proceed with caution and make sure they're setting themselves up to maintain their newfound wealth over the long run. It's recommended that winners receive their money as installments rather than as a lump sum to avoid making major mistakes and blowing through all of the cash.

