Families need to meet these 6 conditions to build wealth

The statistics and data on who holds wealth in America can be shocking to read: The bottom 50 percent of households only hold 2.3% of total U.S. household wealth while the top 1% of households hold more than a third of total U.S. household wealth, according to 2021 data from the Federal Reserve. Building wealth may be a far off thought for many of those struggling with medical debt, student loans, rising rent prices and inflation. However, knowing how families can grow wealth is key to understanding why so many American families are struggling to build wealth in the first place. A new report from the Aspen Institute identified one precondition and five conditions that low and middle income families need to meet in order to start generating wealth. Select spoke with Ida Rademacher, Executive Director of financial security at The Aspen Institute, about what those conditions were and what individuals, employers and policymakers can do to encourage wealth building for families.

Financial stability is key to building wealth

Wealth, simply put, is a measure of the value of assets, minus any debts and liabilities, that a person owns. You can calculate your wealth by taking the value of your assets (i.e. car, home, investments in a brokerage account) and subtracting your debts (like a mortgage, student loans, medical bills). So why is it important for families to have wealth and to generate more of it? Well, there are a variety of reasons. Wealth can improve your physical and mental health — having chronic medical conditions or disabilities and getting treatment can be costly, so having money can make it easier to afford healthcare or relieve the mental stress that comes along with being in a bad financial situation. Families also use wealth to help give future generations a leg up through properties, inheritances or investments. Additionally, holding wealth promotes financial resilience so families can quickly pick themselves back up after an unexpected event like a job loss or car accident. The one precondition to wealth building that researchers identified was financial stability. Financial stability means having a positive cash flow, no harmful debt, an emergency fund and public and workplace benefits, says Rademacher. Families need to have a positive cash flow, or income that regularly exceeds the value of your expenses, and little or no debt, whether that's medical, credit card or student loan debt. With the Federal Reserve announcing interest rate hikes in 2022, families should prepare to potentially owe slightly more interest on their debt in the coming months. While there are many methods for paying down your debt, it's important to find which one works best for you. Two popular processes for debt repayment are the snowball and avalanche methods. The avalanche method is good for people who want to save the most money in their debt repayment journey. With this system, individuals prioritize paying off their high interest debt first. With the snowball method allocate extra money towards paying off the smallest amount of debt first. While this might not save you as much money as the avalanche method, researchers found that this practice is more likely to keep people motivated to pay off debt because it makes them feel like they're achieving small wins. The next step to achieving financial stability is building up your emergency fund. The tried and true wisdom around emergency funds is saving three to six months worth of expenses. However, saving that much may not be attainable for many households, and might not even be necessary. A study showed that low-income families who had just one month's worth of expenses saved were less likely to fall behind on paying debt in the future If you have money leftover after you've made your debt payments, try allocating some of that money towards your emergency fund. You'll want to save your money in a checking, savings or high-yield savings account, so you can easily access it in case of an emergency. With a high-yield savings account, you'll earn more interest on your deposits than you would with a traditional checking or savings account. Many of these accounts also offer a number of free withdrawals per statement cycle. Select found the top five high-yield savings accounts which offer above average interest rates and low (or no) minimum balances, among them are Marcus by Goldman Sachs, Ally Online Savings Account and Synchrony Bank High Yield Savings. Rademacher also notes the importance of public and workplace benefits in ensuring financial stability for families. Workplace benefits include paid parental leave, paid sick leave and retirement benefits while public benefits could be unemployment insurance, the expanded child tax credit and Pell Grants for low-income students attending college. Without these programs, many low and middle income families have difficulty maintaining a positive cash flow when financial hardships happen.

Investing for wealth building

Once a family has achieved financial stability by paying off their debt and building up their emergency savings, they must have leftover money to invest, says Rademacher. Having investable money is the first condition to building wealth, while having access to affordable assets is the second. These assets may be real estate, post-secondary education or financial assets like stocks or index funds. If you've never invested before, you're not alone: A little more than half of Americans own financial assets, but most of these investments are in employer-sponsored 401(k)s. Employers have a big role in encouraging people to invest for retirement such as through automatic enrollment in a retirement account or matching 401(k) contributions, says Rademacher. Many personal finance experts recommend investing 15 to 20% of your annual income for retirement or other purposes, but if you're not able to contribute that much, try a smaller amount, like 3%, and slowly increase it over time. If you're lucky enough to have an employer that offers you matching contributions on your 401(k), your first focus should be on maximizing the match, as it's essentially free money. After you've maximized your 401(k) contributions, consider opening a retirement account that's separate from your 401(k), like a traditional IRA or a Roth IRA, each which offer their own tax advantages. Traditional IRAs can reduce the amount you owe in income taxes now, but you'll pay taxes when you make withdrawals in retirement. Roth IRAs, on the other hand, allow you to invest after tax money, so your investments grow tax-free. For both types of accounts you can contribute a maximum of $6,000 a year and if you're older than 50, you can make catch-up contributions, for a maximum of $7,000 per year. After you've started saving for retirement and are ready to move on to other types of investments, you might consider opening an account with a robo-advisor platform (which also offer retirement accounts). With a robo-advisor like Betterment, Wealthfront or Ellevest, individuals enter information about their financial goals, investment horizon and risk tolerance, and then an algorithm builds them a custom portfolio of stock and bond funds. Robo-advisors are a great option for people who are new to investing and aren't sure where to start when it comes to building a portfolio. Many robo-advisors offer automatic rebalancing where the algorithm will monitor and update your investments by buying and selling assets based on your financial goals.

Thinking beyond investing

Bottom line

In order to build wealth, families need to have little or no debt, an emergency fund, investable money and confidence in their skills as an investor, according to the report. Note that it's important to prioritize paying off debt and building up an emergency fund first before using leftover money to invest. However, employers and the government have a vital role in ensuring that families, regardless of where they stand on the the socioeconomic spectrum, are able to build wealth. Researchers endorsed policies like paid sick leave, the expanded child tax credit and employer-sponsored retirement benefits to encourage wealth building for low and middle income families. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

