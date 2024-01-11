Mighty Oak debit card review: Waived fees, but few significant benefits

The Mighty Oak debit card is available to Acorns members with higher tier subscriptions ($5 or $9 levels). It offers benefits that synergize with an Acorns account, including the ability to waive the fee, which makes it useful for Acorns customers. While it's an overall solid product, it lacks standout benefits that would put it ahead of comparable options. But if you already have an Acorn subscription, this card is definitely worth considering. CNBC Select has the details on the Mighty Oak debit card's benefits, fees and alternative options to consider.

Mighty Oak Debit Card Learn More On the Acorns secure site Rewards Receive 3% APY on checking and 5% APY on emergency fund; Invest your spare change with Real Time Round-Ups® and first seven Round-Ups are matched

Welcome bonus Make your first successful Recurring Investment (min $5) and get a $20 bonus within 10 days of the following month

Minimum balance None

Overdraft fee None *This product is available to Acorn members of the $5 subscription and $9 subscription tiers. As of November 13, 2023, Mighty Oak Checking Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is 3.00% and Emergency Fund APY is 5.00%. Pros High APYs on checking and savings accounts Cons Only available as part of Acorns $5 and above subscription tiers Learn More View More

Mighty Oak debit card review

Mighty Oak debit card benefits

To open a Mighty Oak debit card you'll need to have an Acorns account and be enrolled in the $5 or $9 monthly subscription tiers. If the idea of a monthly fee turns your stomach, you should know that Mighty Oak will waive that subscription cost if you have an active Mighty Oak debit card and a monthly direct deposit of at least $250 into your Acorns checking account. Cardholders are also eligible for Mighty Oak Matching, which can increase the value of an Acorn investing account's Real-Time Round-Ups. Acorns rounds up the purchases you make with the Mighty Oak card to the next dollar amount and invests the difference. So a $5.77 purchase shows up as a $6 charge, with the extra $0.23 taken from your checking account and deposited into your Acorns investment account. With Mighty Oak Matching, you can receive a match for your first seven Real-Time Round-Ups in the first 12 months. Note that Acorns also gives you the option to multiply the amount of money you invest from your round-up, but none of these multipliers qualify for the match. This makes the Mighty Oak Matching an underwhelming benefit that could net you — at most — $6.93.

Rates and fees

The Mighty Oak Checking account earns a 3% APY, while its Emergency Fund account (basically a high-yield savings account) earns a 5% APY. There are no overdraft fees, no minimum account balance and fee-free access to 55,000+ AllPoint Network ATMs. There is a $5 minimum deposit to get the Mighty Oak debit card. You will need to be subscribed at the $5 or $9 level to be eligible for a Mighty Oak debit card, but you can waive that fee with qualifying activities.

Mighty Oak debit card alternatives

Mighty Oak debit card vs. Lending Club High-Yield Savings

LendingClub High-Yield Savings Learn More LendingClub Bank, N.A., Member FDIC Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 4.65%

Minimum balance No minimum balance requirement after $100.00 to open the account

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions None

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fees N/A

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes See our methodology, terms apply.

The LendingClub High-Yield Savings account is CNBC Select's best overall high-yield savings account for a good reason. It offers a generous 4.65% APY, which is higher than Acorn's Checking account's APY and slightly lower than the Emergency Fund account's APY. This account also has no monthly service fees and offers a free ATM card. If you don't think you'll qualify to have your subscription fees waived by Acorn, then a no-fee account like this one is a better option. Mighty Oak debit card vs. UFB Secure Savings

UFB Secure Savings Learn More UFB Secure Savings is offered by Axos Bank, a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Earn up to 5.25% APY

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions No max number of transactions; max transfer amounts may apply

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fee Overdraft fees may be charged, according to the terms, but a specific amount is not specified; overdraft protection service available

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes

Terms apply. Read our UFB Secure Savings review.

The UFB Secure Savings offers one of the highest interest rates currently available, you'll earn 5.25% APY on your deposits. This account also offers everything else we like to see in a high-yield savings account including no monthly maintenance fees and FDIC insurance. The UFB Secure Savings account is simpler than what Acorn offers (in the sense that you're just signing up for a savings account instead of diving into Acorns' investing and deposit account ecosystem). You'll also earn a higher APY and won't have to worry about qualifying for a fee waiver.

Is the Mighty Oak debit card right for you?

The Mighty Oak debit card makes sense if you already invest and save with Acorns. It allows you to waive your monthly subscription fee, which can save you $60-$108 a year. The emergency fund account features a high rate of return. However, the checking account's 3% APY is good but you can do better. Overall, this is a solid option for a debit card and bank account combination, if you will qualify for the fee waiver. But if you don't plan to have monthly direct deposits into your account, you'll be better off with a high-interest fee-free account.

Bottom line

The Mighty Oak debit card is available to Acorns account holders with a $5 or $9 subscription. It offers the ability to earn a fee waiver for your account, which is useful. However, there are bank accounts with comparable APYs and no fees, so this debit card doesn't do much to stand out.

