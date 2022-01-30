Acorns review: This micro-investing app offers an approachable platform for beginners

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

For those just embarking on their investing journey, entering the stock market can be a daunting process. But a number of fintech investing apps have beginner-friendly features such as no account minimum, educational resources and simplified interfaces which can make the transition into investing much less intimidating. Many newcomers may opt for Acorns, which has many of these features. Acorns is an app designed specifically for novice investors looking to get their feet wet in the stock market. It offers access to its robo-advisor platform, tax-advantaged IRAs for retirement, plus a checking account. Its main micro-investing feature allows budding investors to start small by investing the spare change from their everyday purchases. For example, when you purchase a coffee for $3.75, Acorns rounds up to the nearest dollar and invests the spare $0.25 cents into the market. The idea with micro-investing is that over time your contributions will add up. It's a good strategy for newbies who want to dip their toe into the investing pool before diving all in. Below, Select reviews the investment options, features and fees of Acorns to help you decide if this platform is the right fit for you.

Acorns review

Acorns Learn More On Acorn's secure site Minimum deposit and balance Minimum deposit and balance requirements may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. No minimum required to open an account, $5 minimum to start investing

Fees Fees may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. Monthly plans include: Personal ($3 per month) and Family ($5 per month)

Bonus None

Investment vehicles Robo-advisor: Acorns Invest IRA: Acorns Later includes Traditional, Roth, SEP IRAs, 401(k) Rollover Investment accounts for kids: Acorns Early

Investment options Diversified ETFs which include more than 7,000 stocks & bonds

Educational resources "Money Basics" blog and Grow + CNBC website See our methodology, terms apply. Pros $0 minimum deposit to open an account

Invests your spare change from everyday purchases

Customizes users' portfolios around their financial goals, timeline and risk tolerance

Automatically rebalances portfolio

Offers Acorns Sustainable Portfolios for ESG investing

Access to educational articles and videos to learn about investing Cons Monthly fee can be steep if you're not investing much

Investment options are limited Learn More View More

Investment options

Features

Acorns stands out for its hands-off managed portfolio and Round-Ups feature that automatically helps you grow your money in the market. Acorns will automatically rebalance your portfolio for you to keep your investments on track. Round-Ups makes it easy to put investing on autopilot, and because your contributions can be so small with this tool, it makes investing accessible for almost anyone. You can even opt to create an ESG portfolio which will be composed of ETFs that provide exposure to more sustainable companies. Acorns also provides a checking account which has many of the features of a traditional bank account including, direct deposit, mobile check deposit, a debit card and fee-free withdrawal from over 55,000 Allpoint ATMs around the world. If you're set on really learning the ropes of the stock market, Acorns offers custom financial literacy content on the go. Its educational resources include a “Money Basics” blog and Grow + CNBC website. The Acorns app is available to download for free in both the App Store (for iOS), where it has 4.7/5 stars, and on Google Play (for Android), where it has 4.6/5 stars at the time this article was written.

Fees

Acorns offers two membership tiers: Personal plan for $3 per month that includes a checking account, investment account and retirement account. Family plan for $5 per month that includes the three accounts you get with the Personal plan, plus additional investment accounts for your children. While the app touts an affordable investing option for newbies, the monthly fee can eat up a big chunk of your returns if you're only putting away a few dollars each month. To really take advantage, set up a larger recurring deposit into your Acorns investment account that's in addition to any spare change that gets swept up. Investing platforms like Robinhood and don't charge any fees for trading stocks or a monthly fee to maintain a basic account, but they don't have a robo-advisor service. SoFi offers its own robo-advisor through its SoFi Automated Investing service and does not charge any management fees, plus, you can open a cash management account with them for no fee as well.

Bottom line

