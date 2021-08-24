Here's the average net worth of homeowners and renters

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Homeownership has long been touted as the ultimate American dream. There are lots of reasons why people may not want to own a home, but there's no denying that being a homeowner can have a big impact on your net worth, in a good way.

The Survey of Consumer Finances, released in Sept. 2020 by the Federal Reserve, found the median U.S. household net worth is $121,700. However, the difference between the net worth of homeowners versus renters is staggering.

In 2019, homeowners in the U.S. had a median net worth of $255,000, while renters had a net worth of just $6,300. That's a difference of 40x between the two groups.

There are many reasons why homeowners have a higher net worth. You could argue that owning a home is much like have a forced savings account, where each month part of your mortgage payment goes into the equity of the home. Whereas, renting is a sunk cost with no return on investment.

Homes often appreciate in value, which can help increase a homeowner's overall net worth. Plus, homeowners can take advantage of valuable tax write-offs as well that aren't available to renters.

However, just because someone is a homeowner doesn't automatically mean they will become wealthier. Nick Holeman, CFP and head of financial planning at Betterment, recommends that owning a home be a long-term investment. "Homes are expensive to buy, maintain and sell. If you don't plan to own your home for at least four years, you are not likely to break even on your purchase," he says.