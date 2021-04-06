Here's the average net worth of Americans ages 55 to 64

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

The median household net worth in the U.S. is $121,700, but it's almost double that for those in their late 50s and early 60s. According to the Fed's latest Survey of Consumer Finances from 2019, the median net worth of Americans between ages 55 and 64 is $212,500. The average net worth, which tends to skew higher due to high-earning outliers, is $1,175,900. Net worth is the value of assets you have in the bank and any properties you own minus outstanding debt (known as liabilities).

How to calculate net worth Net worth = assets - liabilities

Given that the median U.S. salary is $68,703, most people don't arrive at their net worth overnight. Very few people start out with millions (or even thousands) already in the bank, and it takes time to save and invest enough that your net worth is valued at more than a simple emergency fund. Net worth tends to increase with age, since assets appreciate in value over time, and people usually benefit from higher earnings as they progress in their careers. By the time you reach the decade before retirement, you may have plans to finish paying off debt, such as a mortgage, and perhaps even ramp up your investing efforts so you can live comfortably off your savings during your non-working years. Here is a breakdown of both the average and median net worth across American households by age, according to the Fed:

Household net worth by age Age of head of family Median net worth Average net worth Less than 35 $13900 $76300 35-44 $91300 $436200 45-54 $168600 $833200 55-64 $212500 $1175900 65-74 $266400 $1217700 75+ $254800 $977600

As you can see, net worth tends to peak in retirement, so you might think of the decade in your late 50s as your "final stretch" to earn, but also to plan, save and invest your money wisely.

Why 50- and 60-somethings should care about net worth

As you prepare for retirement, looking at your net worth can be a helpful tool in planning for the future. Retirees typically live on a fixed income, usually made up of some combination of social security income and their retirement investments (typically a 401(k) and/or IRA, though many retirees also draw from other brokerage accounts including mutual funds, ETFs, etc.). However liberating it may feel to imagine putting your working days behind you, it's not uncommon for those in their late 50s and 60s to feel a slight panic at the thought of no longer earning a paycheck. Looking at net worth can help ease this anxiety, since it gives you a clear idea of what resources you have in your name that you can live on (like cash) or sell if you choose to (like a house, car, boat, etc.). Learn: Why this CFP says you’re thinking about net worth wrong

Ways to grow your net worth before and during retirement

Last, take these years to shore up your investment strategy. Work with a financial planner, or automate the process with apps such as Personal Capital and Mint that let you view your assets and track how much you have across your mutual funds, index funds, 401(k)s, IRAs, etc. In both apps, users may also include properties with cash value (like houses and vehicles) to their net worth calculation. Whether your pre-retirement years are spent earning more, spending less or increasing your savings and investing, tracking your net worth along the way can give you clarity and peace of mind.

